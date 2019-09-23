Chorus : NZX Announcement Notice of Meeting and Proxy

Chorus Limited

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 September 2019

Notice of annual meeting and proxy

Chorus' notice of meeting and proxy form to be sent to shareholders are attached. The notice of meeting and proxy form will also be available on Chorus' website at https://www.chorus.co.nz/annual-meeting.

Chorus' 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held at Chorus' Wellington office, Aon Centre, level 10, 1 Willis Street, Wellington, New Zealand on Thursday 31 October at 10.30am (New Zealand time).

The meeting will also be webcast live on Chorus' website at: www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

