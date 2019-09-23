Log in
CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
  Report  
Chorus : NZX Announcement Notice of Meeting and Proxy

09/23/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 September 2019

Notice of annual meeting and proxy

Chorus' notice of meeting and proxy form to be sent to shareholders are attached. The notice of meeting and proxy form will also be available on Chorus' website at https://www.chorus.co.nz/annual-meeting.

Chorus' 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held at Chorus' Wellington office, Aon Centre, level 10, 1 Willis Street, Wellington, New Zealand on Thursday 31 October at 10.30am (New Zealand time).

The meeting will also be webcast live on Chorus' website at: www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Media and PR Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 21:01:02 UTC
