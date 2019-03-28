Chorus : RCF announcement

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
29 March 2019
Chorus extends and increases syndicated bank facility
Chorus has today announced it has entered into amendments to its committed bank facility, providing additional financial flexibility and funding certainty.
Under the amendments Chorus has extended the existing $350m facility by one year to May 2022, and added an additional 5 year, $200m tranche expiring in May 2024. The facility is currently undrawn.
The amended $550 million facility is again supported by seven banks, and Chorus CFO David Collins said, "Chorus appreciated the banks' ongoing support".
|
ENDS
|
|
Nathan Beaumont
|
Andrew Hopkinson
|
Stakeholder Communications Manager
|
Treasurer
|
Phone: +64 4 896 4352
|
Phone: +64 4 896 4016
|
Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412
|
Mobile: +64 (27) 249 5678
|
Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz
|
Email: Andrew.Hopkinson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:30:11 UTC