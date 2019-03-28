Chorus : RCF announcement

Log in
03/28/2019

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

29 March 2019

Chorus extends and increases syndicated bank facility

Chorus has today announced it has entered into amendments to its committed bank facility, providing additional financial flexibility and funding certainty.

Under the amendments Chorus has extended the existing $350m facility by one year to May 2022, and added an additional 5 year, $200m tranche expiring in May 2024. The facility is currently undrawn.

The amended $550 million facility is again supported by seven banks, and Chorus CFO David Collins said, "Chorus appreciated the banks' ongoing support".

ENDS

Nathan Beaumont

Andrew Hopkinson

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Treasurer

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Phone: +64 4 896 4016

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Mobile: +64 (27) 249 5678

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Email: Andrew.Hopkinson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:30:11 UTC
