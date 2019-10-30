Chorus : Results of Chorus' ASM

Meeting Results Announcement

31 October 2019

Results of Chorus' annual shareholder meeting

At Chorus' shareholder meeting, held in Wellington today, shareholders were asked to vote on 5 resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

Resolution 1 That Mr Mark Cross be re-elected as a Chorus director.

Resolution 2 That Ms Sue Bailey be elected as a Chorus director.

Resolution 3 That the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors(in their capacity as directors) be increased by $19,542 (1.7%) from $1,149,500 to $1,169,042 per annum.

Resolution 4 That Chorus' Board be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of KPMG asauditor.

Resolution 5 That Chorus' constitution be altered in the form and manner described in Explanatory Note 4, with effect from the close of the annual meeting of shareholders.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution For Against Abstain That Mr Mark Cross be re-elected as 229,035,422 908,826 928,927 a Chorus director. 99.60% 0.40% That Ms Sue Bailey be elected as a 229,830,869 89,468 952,838 Chorus director. 99.96% 0.04% That the maximum aggregate 228,511,857 794,926 1,566,392 remuneration able to be paid to all 99.65% 0.35% directors (in their capacity as directors) be increased by $19,542 (1.7%) from $1,149,500 to $1,169,042 per annum. That Chorus' Board be authorised to 228,993,510 970,572 909,093 fix the fees and expenses of KPMG 99.58% 0.42% as auditor.

