Chorus : Results of Chorus' ASM
10/30/2019 | 08:12pm EDT
Meeting Results Announcement
31 October 2019
Results of Chorus' annual shareholder meeting
At Chorus' shareholder meeting, held in Wellington today, shareholders were asked to vote on 5 resolutions, which were supported by the Board.
As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.
The resolutions passed by shareholders were:
Resolution 1 That Mr Mark Cross be re-elected as a Chorus director.
Resolution 2 That Ms Sue Bailey be elected as a Chorus director.
Resolution 3 That the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors(in their capacity as directors) be increased by $19,542 (1.7%) from $1,149,500 to $1,169,042 per annum.
Resolution 4 That Chorus' Board be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of KPMG asauditor.
Resolution 5 That Chorus' constitution be altered in the form and manner described in Explanatory Note 4, with effect from the close of the annual meeting of shareholders.
Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:
Resolution
For
Against
Abstain
That Mr Mark Cross be re-elected as
229,035,422
908,826
a Chorus director.
99.60%
That Ms Sue Bailey be elected as a
229,830,869
89,468
That the maximum aggregate
228,511,857
794,926
1,566,392
remuneration able to be paid to all
99.65%
directors) be increased by $19,542
That Chorus' Board be authorised to
228,993,510
970,572
fix the fees and expenses of KPMG
99.58%
0.42%
That Chorus' constitution be altered
229,671,430
149,813
1,051,932
in the form and manner described in
99.93%
Sue Bailey, elected today, is an independent director, as are all other directors excepting Kate McKenzie.
As previously advised, Anne Urlwin retired as a Chorus director at today's meeting.
Authority for this announcement
|
Elaine Campbell
Contact person for this announcement
Brett Jackson
Contact phone number
+64 4 896 4039
Contact email address
Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
Date of release through MAP
31/10/19
