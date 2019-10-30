Log in
Chorus : Results of Chorus' ASM

10/30/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Meeting Results Announcement

31 October 2019

Results of Chorus' annual shareholder meeting

At Chorus' shareholder meeting, held in Wellington today, shareholders were asked to vote on 5 resolutions, which were supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolutions passed by shareholders were:

Resolution 1 That Mr Mark Cross be re-elected as a Chorus director.

Resolution 2 That Ms Sue Bailey be elected as a Chorus director.

Resolution 3 That the maximum aggregate remuneration able to be paid to all directors(in their capacity as directors) be increased by $19,542 (1.7%) from $1,149,500 to $1,169,042 per annum.

Resolution 4 That Chorus' Board be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of KPMG asauditor.

Resolution 5 That Chorus' constitution be altered in the form and manner described in Explanatory Note 4, with effect from the close of the annual meeting of shareholders.

Detail of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

That Mr Mark Cross be re-elected as

229,035,422

908,826

928,927

a Chorus director.

99.60%

0.40%

That Ms Sue Bailey be elected as a

229,830,869

89,468

952,838

Chorus director.

99.96%

0.04%

That the maximum aggregate

228,511,857

794,926

1,566,392

remuneration able to be paid to all

99.65%

0.35%

directors (in their capacity as

directors) be increased by $19,542

(1.7%) from $1,149,500 to

$1,169,042 per annum.

That Chorus' Board be authorised to

228,993,510

970,572

909,093

fix the fees and expenses of KPMG

99.58%

0.42%

as auditor.

Page 1 of 2

That Chorus' constitution be altered

229,671,430

149,813

1,051,932

in the form and manner described in

99.93%

0.07%

Explanatory Note 4, with effect from

the close of the annual meeting of

shareholders.

Sue Bailey, elected today, is an independent director, as are all other directors excepting Kate McKenzie.

As previously advised, Anne Urlwin retired as a Chorus director at today's meeting.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised to make this

Elaine Campbell

announcement

Contact person for this announcement

Brett Jackson

Contact phone number

+64 4 896 4039

Contact email address

Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

31/10/19

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 00:11:09 UTC
