Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:42am EDT

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To New Zealand Stock Exchange

and

To Chorus Ltd

Date this disclosure made:

11 September 2019

Date on which substantial holding began:

10 September 2019

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full Name(s): Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

Summary of substantial holding to which disclosure relates

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares (CNU NZ & CNU AU)

Summary for: Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)

For this disclosure,-

(a) Total number held in class:

21,989,066

(b)

Total in class:

439,288,154

(c)

Total percentage held in class:

5.006%

Details of relevant interests

Details for ACC

Nature of relevant interest(s):

Beneficial owner of securities under §235(1)(b) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act

No relevant agreement document needs to be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

(a) Number held in class:

21,989,066

(b) Percentage held in class:

5.006%

  1. Current registered holder(s): ACC holds 21,014,653 shares via New Zealand Central Securities Depository Limited (NZCSD) and 974,413 shares via JPMorgan Nominees Australia
  2. Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: unknown

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

From 10 May 2019 to 10 September 2019, ACC had the following aggregated on-market transactions in Chorus Ltd:

  • Purchases of 5,720,837 NZX listed shares for consideration of NZD $30,617,995.78
  • Purchases of 50,000 ASX listed shares for consideration of AUD $270,405.00
  • Sales of 2,812,969 NZX listed shares for consideration of NZD $16,266,743.84

Additional information

Address of substantial product holder(s): ACC: Justice Centre, 19 Aitken Street, PO Box 242, Wellington, NZ

Contact details: Matthew Cunliffe

+64 4 816 5743 investmentscompliance@acc.co.nz

In accordance with the Financial Markets Authority's Guidance Note: Guidance on Substantial Product Holder Disclosures issued on 27 September 2017, ACC has not made disclosures for employees who manage the financial products of which ACC is the beneficial owner.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: n/a

Certification

I, Matthew Cunliffe, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 05:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
01:42aCHORUS : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)
PU
09/09CHORUS : Capital Change Notice - Issue of performance share rights
PU
09/04CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Anne Urlwin
PU
09/03CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
08/29CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Mark Cross
PU
08/25CHORUS : 0. Cover Chorus 2019 full year results and annual report
PU
08/25CHORUS : Kate McKenzie to step down as Chorus CEO
PU
08/22CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
08/11CHORUS : 1. CIP NZX Cover
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 17 Jul 2019
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 231 M
Net income 2020 46,4 M
Debt 2020 2 257 M
Yield 2020 4,65%
P/E ratio 2020 52,7x
P/E ratio 2021 47,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
EV / Sales2021 4,58x
Capitalization 2 267 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,25  NZD
Last Close Price 5,16  NZD
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 455
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC47.94%7 986
BHARTI INFRATEL-3.34%6 526
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA54.90%6 036
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 462
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group