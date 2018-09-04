Chorus : SPH Notice - Allan Gray Group

Log in
09/04/2018

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To New Zealand Stock Exchange and

To Chorus Limited

Relevant event being disclosed: Decrease in substantial holdings by more than 1%

Date of relevant event: 31 August 2018

Date this disclosure made: 4 September 2018

Date last disclosure made: 28 November 2017

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together Allan Gray Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for Allan Gray Group

For this disclosure,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 32,704,892

  • (b) total in class: 429,641,197

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 7.612%

For last disclosure,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 36,839,475

  • (b) total in class: 424,694,208

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 8.674%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: See Annexure B - Trades on market unless otherwise specified

Details after relevant event

Details for Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together Allan Gray Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A.

Nature of relevant interest(s): As investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A that hold Chorus Limited shares as set out in Annexure B

For that relevant interest,-

  • (a) number held in class: 32,704,892

  • (b) percentage held in class: 7.612%

  • (c) current registered holder(s): See Annexure B

  • (d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: See Annexure B

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details: Eugene Tan, Company Secretary, telephone: +61 2 8224 8627, email: eugene.tan@orbis.com

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Related bodies corporate, as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Certification

I, Eugene Tan, Company Secretary, Allan Gray Australia certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

ANNEXURE A OF 3 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM CHORUS LIMITED

Table 1 - Related bodies corporate

The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.

Table 1 - Related bodies corporate

The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.

Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Holdings Limited

Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Orbis Administration Limited

Orbis Investment Research Limited

Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited

Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)

Table 2 - Funds

Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd

Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited

Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd

Orbis Investment Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited

Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited

Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A EmCap Limited (Guernsey)

An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.

No

Fund name

Manager

Code

Registered holder

Persons entitled to be registered holder

1.

Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund

AGA

SMEF

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMEF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's responsible entity

2.

Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund

AGA

SMBF

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch as SMBF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's responsible entity

3.

Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund

AGA

SMSF

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMSF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's responsible entity

4.

Warakirri Australian Equities Pensions and Charities Fund

AGA

SMWA

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMWA's custodian

Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd SMWA's trustee

5.

Morningstar Australian Shares High Alpha Fund

AGA

SMIA

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMIA's custodian

Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited SMIA's trustee

6.

Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMCB

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMCB's custodian

United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee

7.

HESTA Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMHT

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMHT's custodian

H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee

8.

Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust

AGA

SMHP

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMHP's custodian

Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee

9.

Russell Australian Opportunities Fund

AGA

SMRI

State Street Australia Ltd as SMRI's custodian

Russell Investment Management Ltd as SMRI's responsible entity

10.

MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMCS

NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMCS

CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee

11.

Maritime Super

AGA

SMMS

NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMMS

Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's trustee

12.

Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMNG

State Street Australia Ltd as SMNG's custodian

Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNG's trustee

13.

REST Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMRT

State Street Australia Ltd as SMRT's custodian

Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMRT's trustee

14.

Government Employees Superannuation Board

AGA

SMGB

Northern Trust Corporation as SMGB's custodian

Government Employees Superannuation Board

15.

Statewide Superannuation Trust

AGA

SMSW

NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMSW

Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMSW's trustee

16.

Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered)

OIML

GAPL

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GAPL's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's responsible entity

17.

Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund (Australia Registered)

OIML

EMAF

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as EMAF's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's responsible entity

No

Fund name

Manager

Code

Registered holder

Persons entitled to be registered holder

18.

Orbis Global Equity LE Fund (Australia Registered)

AGA

GALE

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GALE's custodian

Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's responsible entity

19.

Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited

OIML

OGEF

Citigroup Fund Services Canada, Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's custodian

OGEF

20.

Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited

OIML

OSAP

Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian

OSAP

21.

Institutional Global Equity Fund

OIML

IGEF

Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian

IGEF

22.

Orbis Optimal LP

OIML

OOLP

Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian

OOLP

23.

Orbis International Equity LP

OIML

IELP

Citi Canada as IELP's custodian

IELP

24.

Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP

OIML

OGLP

Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian

OGLP

25.

Orbis Institutional International Equity LP

OIML

ONLP

Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian

ONLP

26.

Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP

OIML

USLP

Citi Canada as USLP's custodian

USLP

27.

Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets Equity LP

OIML

EMLP

Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian

EMLP

28.

Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund

OIML

SGPL

Citibank International plc (Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux) as SGPL's custodian

SGPL

29.

Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund

OIML

XJPL

Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian

XJPL

30.

Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund

OIML

GBSA

Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian

GBSA

31.

Orbis SICAV - International Equity

OIML

SNPL

Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian

SNPL

32.

Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund

OIML

UKGE

Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian

UKGE

33.

Orbis Institutional Global Equity (OFO)

OIML

OGEO

Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian

OGEO

ANNEXURE B OF 1 PAGE REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM Chorus Limited

Trade Date

Reference Code

Action

No of security

Consideration

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMBF

Buy and Sell

36,380

$ 88,349

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMCB

Buy and Sell

-735,094

-$ 3,197,805

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMCS

Buy and Sell

-848,831

-$ 3,411,414

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMEF

Buy and Sell

-822,811

-$ 3,727,352

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMGB

Buy and Sell

-318,979

-$ 1,390,591

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMHP

Buy and Sell

-445,966

-$ 1,954,449

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMHT

Buy and Sell

-295,620

-$ 1,289,067

29 Jan 18 to 31 Aug 18

SMIA

Buy and Sell

-76,042

-$ 316,455

11 Dec 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMMS

Buy and Sell

-487,260

-$ 1,939,138

29 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMNG

Buy and Sell

67,064

$ 252,382

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMRI

Buy and Sell

230,138

$ 806,713

28 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMRT

Buy and Sell

-762,679

-$ 3,316,341

28 Nov 17 to 11 Jul 18

SMSF

Buy and Sell

-253,461

-$ 1,071,528

11 May 18 to 31 Aug 18

SMSW

Buy and Sell

591,398

$ 2,218,541

29 Nov 17 to 31 Aug 18

SMWA

Buy and Sell

-12,820

-$ 56,708

Total

-4,134,583

-$ 18,304,863

Trades giving rise to a change in relevant interest

Trades on market, unless otherwise stated

Current holding

Reference Code

Total no of securities

SMBF

187,599

SMCB

5,021,578

SMCS

1,966,521

SMEF

9,473,507

SMGB

2,330,221

SMHP

3,426,850

SMHT

2,163,737

SMIA

373,018

SMMS

891,493

SMNG

249,481

SMRI

692,185

SMRT

5,245,402

SMSW

591,398

SMWA

91,902

Total

32,704,892

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 04 September 2018
