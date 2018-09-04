Chorus : SPH Notice - Allan Gray Group

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To New Zealand Stock Exchange and

To Chorus Limited

Relevant event being disclosed: Decrease in substantial holdings by more than 1%

Date of relevant event: 31 August 2018

Date this disclosure made: 4 September 2018

Date last disclosure made: 28 November 2017

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together Allan Gray Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for Allan Gray Group

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 32,704,892

(b) total in class: 429,641,197

(c) total percentage held in class: 7.612%

For last disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 36,839,475

(b) total in class: 424,694,208

(c) total percentage held in class: 8.674%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: See Annexure B - Trades on market unless otherwise specified

Details after relevant event

Details for Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together Allan Gray Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A.

Nature of relevant interest(s): As investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A that hold Chorus Limited shares as set out in Annexure B

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: 32,704,892

(b) percentage held in class: 7.612%

(c) current registered holder(s): See Annexure B

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: See Annexure B

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details: Eugene Tan, Company Secretary, telephone: +61 2 8224 8627, email: eugene.tan@orbis.com

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Related bodies corporate, as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Certification

I, Eugene Tan, Company Secretary, Allan Gray Australia certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

ANNEXURE A OF 3 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM CHORUS LIMITED

Table 1 - Related bodies corporate

The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.

Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Holdings Limited

Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Orbis Administration Limited

Orbis Investment Research Limited

Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited

Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)

Table 2 - Funds

Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd

Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited

Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd

Orbis Investment Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited

Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited

Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A EmCap Limited (Guernsey)

An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.