Chorus : SPH Notice - Allan Gray Group

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both
Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To New Zealand Stock Exchange and
To Chorus Limited
Relevant event being disclosed: Decrease in substantial holdings by more than 1%
Date of relevant event: 31 August 2018
Date this disclosure made: 4 September 2018
Date last disclosure made: 28 November 2017
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together Allan Gray Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A.
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares
Summary for Allan Gray Group
(a) total number held in class: 32,704,892
(b) total in class: 429,641,197
(c) total percentage held in class: 7.612%
For last disclosure,-
(a) total number held in class: 36,839,475
-
(b) total in class: 424,694,208
(c) total percentage held in class: 8.674%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event
Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: See Annexure B - Trades on market unless otherwise specified
Details after relevant event
Details for Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together Allan Gray Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A.
Nature of relevant interest(s): As investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A that hold Chorus Limited shares as set out in Annexure B
For that relevant interest,-
(a) number held in class: 32,704,892
(b) percentage held in class: 7.612%
(c) current registered holder(s): See Annexure B
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: See Annexure B
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
Contact details: Eugene Tan, Company Secretary, telephone: +61 2 8224 8627, email: eugene.tan@orbis.com
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Related bodies corporate, as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A
Certification
I, Eugene Tan, Company Secretary, Allan Gray Australia certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
ANNEXURE A OF 3 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM CHORUS LIMITED
Table 1 - Related bodies corporate
The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.
Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Holdings Limited
Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Orbis Administration Limited
Orbis Investment Research Limited
Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited
Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)
Table 2 - Funds
Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd
Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited
Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd
Orbis Investment Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited
Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited
Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A EmCap Limited (Guernsey)
An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.
No
Fund name
Manager
Code
Registered holder
Persons entitled to be registered holder
1.
Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund
AGA
SMEF
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMEF's custodian
Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's responsible entity
2.
Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund
AGA
SMBF
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch as SMBF's custodian
Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's responsible entity
3.
Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund
AGA
SMSF
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMSF's custodian
Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's responsible entity
4.
Warakirri Australian Equities Pensions and Charities Fund
AGA
SMWA
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMWA's custodian
Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd SMWA's trustee
5.
Morningstar Australian Shares High Alpha Fund
AGA
SMIA
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMIA's custodian
Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited SMIA's trustee
6.
Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund
AGA
SMCB
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMCB's custodian
United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee
7.
HESTA Superannuation Fund
AGA
SMHT
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMHT's custodian
H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee
8.
Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust
AGA
SMHP
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMHP's custodian
Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee
9.
Russell Australian Opportunities Fund
AGA
SMRI
State Street Australia Ltd as SMRI's custodian
Russell Investment Management Ltd as SMRI's responsible entity
10.
MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation Fund
AGA
SMCS
NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMCS
CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee
11.
Maritime Super
AGA
SMMS
NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMMS
Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's trustee
12.
Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund
AGA
SMNG
State Street Australia Ltd as SMNG's custodian
Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNG's trustee
13.
REST Superannuation Fund
AGA
SMRT
State Street Australia Ltd as SMRT's custodian
Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMRT's trustee
14.
Government Employees Superannuation Board
AGA
SMGB
Northern Trust Corporation as SMGB's custodian
Government Employees Superannuation Board
15.
Statewide Superannuation Trust
AGA
SMSW
NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMSW
Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMSW's trustee
16.
Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered)
OIML
GAPL
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GAPL's custodian
Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's responsible entity
17.
Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund (Australia Registered)
OIML
EMAF
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as EMAF's custodian
Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's responsible entity
No
Fund name
Manager
Code
Registered holder
Persons entitled to be registered holder
18.
Orbis Global Equity LE Fund (Australia Registered)
AGA
GALE
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GALE's custodian
Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's responsible entity
19.
Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited
OIML
OGEF
Citigroup Fund Services Canada, Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's custodian
OGEF
20.
Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited
OIML
OSAP
Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian
OSAP
21.
Institutional Global Equity Fund
OIML
IGEF
Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian
IGEF
22.
Orbis Optimal LP
OIML
OOLP
Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian
OOLP
23.
Orbis International Equity LP
OIML
IELP
Citi Canada as IELP's custodian
IELP
24.
Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP
OIML
OGLP
Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian
OGLP
25.
Orbis Institutional International Equity LP
OIML
ONLP
Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian
ONLP
26.
Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP
OIML
USLP
Citi Canada as USLP's custodian
USLP
27.
Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets Equity LP
OIML
EMLP
Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian
EMLP
28.
Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund
OIML
SGPL
Citibank International plc (Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux) as SGPL's custodian
SGPL
29.
Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund
OIML
XJPL
Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian
XJPL
30.
Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund
OIML
GBSA
Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian
GBSA
31.
Orbis SICAV - International Equity
OIML
SNPL
Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian
SNPL
32.
Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund
OIML
UKGE
Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian
UKGE
33.
Orbis Institutional Global Equity (OFO)
OIML
OGEO
Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian
OGEO