Chorus : SPH Notice - Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX LIMITED and To CHORUS LIMITED Date this disclosure made: 17-Oct-2019 Date on which substantial holding began: 16-Oct-2019 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Commonwealth Bank ofAustralia Full name(s): Summary of substantialholding Ordinary shares Class of quoted voting products: Summary for Commonwealth Bank ofAustralia For this disclosure,- (a) total number held in class: 22,350,861 (b) total in class: 443,709,223 (c) total percentage held in class: 5.037% 100080615/3821102.1 1 Details of relevantinterests Details for Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant arising as a result of being the registered holder of the relevant securities in its capacity as a superannuation trustee and in its capacity as administrator of managed accounts. (b) number held in class: 22,122 (c) percentage held in class: 0.005% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Avanteos Investments Limited 22,122 0.005% Details for ASB Group Investments Limited Company Number 533945 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates, as a life company holding statutory funds and as the responsible entity or manager of a managed investment scheme. (b) number held in class: 11,202,906 (c) percentage held in class: 2.525% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Citibank N A Hong Kong 11,202,906 2.525% Details for Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as trustee for the Officers' Superannuation Fund. (b) number held in class: 27,742 (c) percentage held in class: 0.006% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 27,742 0.006% Details for Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). (b) number held in class: 11,064,773 (c) percentage held in class: 2.494% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Citibank N A Hong Kong 6,476,135 1.460% Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) 3,096,577 0.698% Northern Trust Company 1,204,501 0.271% UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 287,560 0.065% Details for The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 (a) Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from holding securities, having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in a proprietary capacity as a life insurance company. Statutory fund holdings are held by external custodians and voted by the relevant investment manager, so CMLA's relevant interest is qualified accordingly. (b) number held in class: 33,318 (c) percentage held in class: 0.008% Custodian Name Custodian Total Holding Custodian Total Holding(%) Citibank N A Hong Kong 33,318 0.008% Grand Total 22,350,861 5.037% 100080615/3821102.1 2 Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of transactions or other events requiring disclosure: See Appendix A Additionalinformation Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979, Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

ASB Group Investments Limited Company Number 533945, Level 2, ASB North Wharf, 12 Jellicoe Street, Auckland, 1010 , NewZealand

Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798, Level 11 Tower 1, 201 Sussex St Sydney NSW 2000

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352, Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000,Australia

The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809, Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000,Australia Contact details: Renato Stupar, +61 (0) 475 945 221, AUSR_SM02041@cba.com.au *Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Commonwealth Bank of Australia is a related body corporate of: Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 259 979 ASB Group Investments Limited Company Number 533945 Commonwealth Bank Officers Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited ACN 074 519 798 Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: [not applicable] Certification I, Kara Nicholls, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. 100080615/3821102.1 3 Appendix A Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: Date of Transaction Holder of Relevant Interest Registered Company Before Event Registered Company After Event Nature of Change Class Number of Cash Currency Securities Consideration Colonial First State Investments Limited Borrow Decrease, UBS AG (Agreement 2), See Monday, 17 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 8,430 N/A AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Sachs International, See Monday, 17 June 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 45,330 N/A NZD Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 Tuesday, 18 June 2019 259 979 Avanteos Investments Limited Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 138 758.90 AUD Borrow Decrease, UBS AG Colonial First State Investments Limited (Agreement 2), See Tuesday, 18 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 18,127 N/A AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Tuesday, 18 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 36,612 202,830.48 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Tuesday, 18 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 3,459 19,162.86 AUD Wednesday, 19 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 8,522 47,126.66 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Wednesday, 19 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 8,353 46,192.09 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 20 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 269,300 1,499,112.31 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 20 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Purchase Ordinary shares 110,000 613,327.00 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Colonial First State Investments Limited Borrow Decrease, UBS AG (Agreement 2), See Thursday, 20 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 1,433 N/A AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Friday, 21 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 179,051 997,922.84 AUD Borrow Decrease, UBS AG Colonial First State Investments Limited (Agreement 2), See Friday, 21 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 1,379 N/A AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Friday, 21 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 1,371 7,650.18 AUD Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 Monday, 24 June 2019 259 979 Avanteos Investments Limited Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,280 7,139.00 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Monday, 24 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 13,948 76,585.68 AUD Borrow Decrease, UBS AG Tuesday, 25 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown (Agreement 2), See Ordinary shares 4,353 N/A AUD ACN 002 348 352 Appendix B Wednesday, 26 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 149,485 807,189.10 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 26 June 2019 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 18,767 101,338.05 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Thursday, 27 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 1,268 6,821.84 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Thursday, 27 June 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 2,627 14,151.12 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 27 June 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 3,228 17,388.59 AUD Friday, 28 June 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 98,054 534,099.26 AUD Monday, 1 July 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 90,489 489,826.01 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Tuesday, 2 July 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 139,323 786,476.80 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 4 July 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 16,711 90,378.10 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Borrow Increase, UBS AG Thursday, 4 July 2019 Unknown UBS Nominees Pty Ltd (Agreement 2), See Ordinary shares 570 N/A AUD ACN 002 348 352 Appendix B Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Sachs International, See Monday, 8 July 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 96,951 N/A NZD Tuesday, 9 July 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 2,626 14,101.62 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Borrow Increase, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Tuesday, 9 July 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Sachs International, See Tuesday, 9 July 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 96,951 N/A NZD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Wednesday, 10 July 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Borrow Increase, Goldman Wednesday, 10 July 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Thursday, 11 July 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 1,254 6,834.30 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Thursday, 11 July 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Northern Trust Company Purchase Ordinary shares 55,066 301,155.95 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Sachs International, See Thursday, 11 July 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Sachs International, See Thursday, 11 July 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Sachs International, See Friday, 12 July 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD Borrow Increase, Goldman Friday, 12 July 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Commonwealth Bank Officers Friday, 12 July 2019 Superannuation Corporation Pty Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,206 6,452.10 AUD ACN 074 519 798 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Monday, 15 July 2019 Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 91,227 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Borrow Decrease, Goldman Sachs International, See Monday, 15 July 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 96,952 N/A NZD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Sachs International, See Tuesday, 16 July 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 91,227 N/A NZD Borrow Increase, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Tuesday, 16 July 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 78,336 N/A NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Wednesday, 17 July 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 19,057 101,002.10 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Wednesday, 17 July 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 78,336 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Colonial First State Investments Limited Borrow Increase, UBS AG Thursday, 18 July 2019 Unknown UBS Nominees Pty Ltd (Agreement 2), See Ordinary shares 24,670 N/A AUD ACN 002 348 352 Appendix B Thursday, 18 July 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 5,644 29,640.59 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 18 July 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 41,392 217,378.37 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 18 July 2019 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 8,467 44,466.14 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Friday, 19 July 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 60,000 313,092.00 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Colonial First State Investments Limited Friday, 19 July 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 126,349 658,771.05 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Monday, 22 July 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 7,437 38,821.14 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Monday, 22 July 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,850 9,657.00 AUD Borrow Increase, Goldman Monday, 22 July 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Borrow Decrease, Goldman Tuesday, 23 July 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Tuesday, 23 July 2019 Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,010 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B 100080615/3821102.1 4 Borrow Decrease, Goldman Wednesday, 24 July 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,010 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Sachs International, See Thursday, 25 July 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Thursday, 25 July 2019 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 8,368 43,932.00 AUD Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Borrow Decrease, Goldman Sachs International, See Friday, 26 July 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Monday, 29 July 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 8,137 42,800.62 AUD Avanteos Investments Limited ACN 096 Tuesday, 30 July 2019 259 979 Unknown Avanteos Investments Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 1,047 5,496.75 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Wednesday, 31 July 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 37,125 196,042.28 AUD The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Wednesday, 31 July 2019 Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 549 2,893.23 AUD Borrow Increase, Goldman Thursday, 1 August 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Friday, 2 August 2019 Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Borrow Decrease, Goldman Sachs International, See Friday, 2 August 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Monday, 5 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 11,000 57,654.30 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Borrow Decrease, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Sachs International, See Monday, 5 August 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Borrow Increase, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Monday, 5 August 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Tuesday, 6 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 94,000 484,438.40 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Tuesday, 6 August 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Wednesday, 7 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,474 7,706.49 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 7 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 60 319.56 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Thursday, 8 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 122,948 694,582.43 NZD Thursday, 8 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 117,052 661,273.57 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Thursday, 8 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 1,640 8,987.20 AUD Borrow Decrease, UBS AG Colonial First State Investments Limited (Agreement 2), See Thursday, 8 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 7,792 N/A AUD Friday, 9 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 178,781 1,025,505.69 NZD Friday, 9 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 170,299 976,852.09 NZD Monday, 12 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 181,700 1,037,216.28 NZD Monday, 12 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 39,323 224,471.41 NZD Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Sachs International, See Monday, 12 August 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Tuesday, 13 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 228,662 1,282,130.70 NZD Tuesday, 13 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 22,997 128,946.48 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Tuesday, 13 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 14,630 77,831.60 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Tuesday, 13 August 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Wednesday, 14 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 30,599 170,714.88 NZD Wednesday, 14 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 302,655 1,688,542.51 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Wednesday, 14 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 19,576 103,032.40 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 15 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 70,000 356,062.00 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 15 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Northern Trust Company Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 12,354 66,250.80 NZD Borrow Increase, Goldman Thursday, 15 August 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN Unknown The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Sydney Branch Appendix B Colonial First State Investments Limited Friday, 16 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown Northern Trust Company Purchase Ordinary shares 497 2,470.44 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Friday, 16 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 2,270 11,236.50 AUD Friday, 16 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 801 3,964.95 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Sachs International, See Friday, 16 August 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Borrow Decrease, Goldman Sachs International, See Friday, 16 August 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Monday, 19 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 1,856 9,484.16 NZD Monday, 19 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 11,401 58,259.11 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Monday, 19 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 793 3,853.98 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Monday, 19 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 33,000 159,096.30 AUD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Monday, 19 August 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Unknown Sachs International, See Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD 123 123 124 Branch Appendix B Tuesday, 20 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Purchase Ordinary shares 97,737 483,563.58 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Wednesday, 21 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 2,199 10,863.06 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 23 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 40,000 194,844.00 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Monday, 26 August 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 35,000 165,879.00 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Monday, 26 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 5,115 24,296.25 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Wednesday, 28 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown (Australia) Purchase Ordinary shares 8,917 42,183.65 AUD Colonial First State Investments Limited Thursday, 29 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 82,000 381,947.80 AUD Borrow Decrease, UBS AG Colonial First State Investments Limited (Agreement 2), See Thursday, 29 August 2019 ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 6,271 N/A AUD Friday, 30 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 138,716 693,580.00 NZD Friday, 30 August 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 21,353 102,067.34 AUD Monday, 2 September 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Purchase Ordinary shares 2,122 10,015.84 AUD ACN 002 348 352 (Australia) Wednesday, 4 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 77,000 377,300.00 NZD Wednesday, 4 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 28,805 142,669.35 NZD Thursday, 5 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 130,951 664,144.19 NZD Thursday, 5 September 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Unknown UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Purchase Ordinary shares 34,665 163,702.00 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Friday, 6 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 22,010 106,088.16 AUD Friday, 6 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 52,248 268,032.24 NZD Tuesday, 10 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 52,638 269,387.44 NZD Tuesday, 10 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 25,275 129,660.75 NZD Wednesday, 11 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 6,253 31,859.04 NZD Colonial First State Investments Limited Wednesday, 11 September 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Unknown Northern Trust Company Purchase Ordinary shares 758 3,605.35 AUD Thursday, 12 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 43,698 223,296.78 NZD Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Borrow Increase, Goldman Sachs International, See Thursday, 12 September 2019 123 123 124 Unknown Sydney Branch Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Borrow Decrease, Goldman Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN The Bank Of New York Mellon, Sydney Sachs International, See Friday, 13 September 2019 123 123 124 Branch Unknown Appendix B Ordinary shares 43,011 N/A NZD Tuesday, 17 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 86,150 455,733.50 NZD Wednesday, 18 September 2019 Colonial First State Investments Limited Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 8,660 42,434.00 AUD ACN 002 348 352 Colonial First State Investments Limited Wednesday, 18 September 2019 ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Unknown Sale Ordinary shares 1,023 5,012.70 AUD Friday, 20 September 2019 ASB Group Investments Limited 533945 Unknown Citibank N A Hong Kong Purchase Ordinary shares 56,931 302,403.24 NZD 100080615/3821102.1 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 