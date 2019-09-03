Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX Limited and To CHORUS LIMITED Date this disclosure made: 4 September, 2019 Date on which substantial holding began: 29 August, 2019 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited For this disclosure,- total number held in class: 23,925,109 total in class: 439,288,154 total percentage held in class: 5.446% Details of relevant interests Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of Realindex Investments Pty Limited and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by Realindex Investments Pty Limited in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 9,142,214 percentage held in class: 2.081% current registered holder(s): unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. 1

For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 14,782,895 percentage held in class: 3.365% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for Realindex Investments Pty Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. number held in class: 9,142,214 percentage held in class : 2.081% current registered holder(s) : Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 14,782,895 percentage held in class: 3.365% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A. For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C. 2

Additional information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan Realindex Investments Pty Limited - Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Realindex Investments Pty Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable Certification I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. 3

Annexure A Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Date of Class and number of Transaction Holder of Relevant Interest Transaction Nature Consideration securities 05/02/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 6.12(NZD) 14,720 Ordinary Shares 05/06/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.8(AUD) 3,760 Ordinary Shares 05/10/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.93(AUD) 1,226 Ordinary Shares 05/10/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.93(AUD) 16,432 Ordinary Shares 05/17/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.95(AUD) 9,411 Ordinary Shares 05/17/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.95(AUD) 1,290 Ordinary Shares 05/20/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.9(AUD) 12,970 Ordinary Shares 05/22/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.76(NZD) 2,389 Ordinary Shares 05/22/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.44(AUD) 2,596 Ordinary Shares 05/23/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.41(AUD) 1,400 Ordinary Shares 05/27/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.29(AUD) 10,186 Ordinary Shares 05/29/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.69(NZD) 12,226 Ordinary Shares 05/30/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.35(AUD) 23,331 Ordinary Shares 06/04/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.45(AUD) 18,692 Ordinary Shares 06/05/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.42(AUD) 9,251 Ordinary Shares 06/05/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.42(AUD) 21,735 Ordinary Shares 06/05/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.42(AUD) 21,735 Ordinary Shares 06/06/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.43(AUD) 14,719 Ordinary Shares 06/06/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.43(AUD) 15,606 Ordinary Shares 06/07/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.51(AUD) 9,375 Ordinary Shares 06/11/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.59(AUD) 28,319 Ordinary Shares 06/13/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.65(AUD) 10,777 Ordinary Shares 06/14/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.55(AUD) 849 Ordinary Shares 06/18/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.54(AUD) 3,459 Ordinary Shares 06/18/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.54(AUD) 36,612 Ordinary Shares 06/19/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.53(AUD) 8,522 Ordinary Shares 06/20/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.57(AUD) 269,300 Ordinary Shares 06/20/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.57(AUD) 269,300 Ordinary Shares 06/21/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.57(AUD) 179,051 Ordinary Shares 06/21/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.57(AUD) 71,620 Ordinary Shares 06/21/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.57(AUD) 36,168 Ordinary Shares 06/21/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.57(AUD) 286,839 Ordinary Shares 06/21/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.92(NZD) 5,009 Ordinary Shares 06/21/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.58(AUD) 1,371 Ordinary Shares 06/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 4,796 Ordinary Shares 06/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 149485 Ordinary Shares 06/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 20,707 Ordinary Shares 06/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 18,767 Ordinary Shares 06/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 6,413 Ordinary Shares 06/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 75,559 Ordinary Shares 4

06/27/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.65(NZD) 7,194 Ordinary Shares 06/27/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.38(AUD) 1,268 Ordinary Shares 07/01/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.41(AUD) 90489 Ordinary Shares 07/01/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.41(AUD) 90,489 Ordinary Shares 07/01/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 4,604 Ordinary Shares 07/01/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(AUD) 7,249 Ordinary Shares 07/02/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.66(NZD) 8,559 Ordinary Shares 07/04/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.41(AUD) 304 Ordinary Shares 07/04/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.41(AUD) 16,711 Ordinary Shares 07/04/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.41(AUD) 16,711 Ordinary Shares 07/08/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.38(AUD) 9,462 Ordinary Shares 07/09/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.37(AUD) 2,626 Ordinary Shares 07/09/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.37(AUD) 570 Ordinary Shares 07/11/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.45(AUD) 1,254 Ordinary Shares 07/11/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.46(AUD) 5,982 Ordinary Shares 07/12/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.35(AUD) 252 Ordinary Shares 07/12/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.35(AUD) 1,206 Ordinary Shares 07/12/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.35(AUD) 99 Ordinary Shares 07/12/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.35(AUD) 727 Ordinary Shares 07/17/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.3(AUD) 19,057 Ordinary Shares 07/18/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.25(AUD) 41,392 Ordinary Shares 07/18/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.25(AUD) 8,467 Ordinary Shares 07/18/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.25(AUD) 5,644 Ordinary Shares 07/19/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.19(AUD) 4,780 Ordinary Shares 07/19/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.19(AUD) 9,560 Ordinary Shares 07/22/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.22(AUD) 49,361 Ordinary Shares 07/25/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.25(AUD) 8,368 Ordinary Shares 07/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.4(NZD) 17,701 Ordinary Shares 07/29/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.26(AUD) 8,137 Ordinary Shares 07/31/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.27(AUD) 549 Ordinary Shares 08/06/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.18(AUD) 71,031 Ordinary Shares 08/06/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.18(AUD) 2,645 Ordinary Shares 08/06/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.16(AUD) 76,047 Ordinary Shares 08/06/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.16(AUD) 2,831 Ordinary Shares 08/08/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 5.48(AUD) 1,640 Ordinary Shares 08/13/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 5.32(AUD) 14,630 Ordinary Shares 08/19/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 4.86(AUD) 793 Ordinary Shares 08/19/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 4.86(AUD) 793 Ordinary Shares 08/20/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Sell 4.94(AUD) 166,781 Ordinary Shares 08/26/2019 Realindex Investments Pty Limited Buy 4.75(AUD) 5,115 Ordinary Shares 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.