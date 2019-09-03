Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Log in
Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 4 September, 2019

Date on which substantial holding began: 29 August, 2019

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited

For this disclosure,-

    1. total number held in class: 23,925,109
  2. total in class: 439,288,154
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.446%

Details of relevant interests

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of Realindex Investments Pty Limited and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by Realindex Investments Pty Limited in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 9,142,214
  2. percentage held in class: 2.081%
  3. current registered holder(s): unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

1

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 14,782,895
  2. percentage held in class: 3.365%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 9,142,214
  2. percentage held in class : 2.081%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 14,782,895
  2. percentage held in class: 3.365%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

2

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Realindex Investments Pty Limited - Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Contact details:

Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Realindex Investments Pty Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

3

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of

Class and number of

Transaction

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction Nature

Consideration

securities

05/02/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

6.12(NZD)

14,720 Ordinary Shares

05/06/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.8(AUD)

3,760 Ordinary Shares

05/10/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.93(AUD)

1,226 Ordinary Shares

05/10/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.93(AUD)

16,432 Ordinary Shares

05/17/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.95(AUD)

9,411 Ordinary Shares

05/17/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.95(AUD)

1,290 Ordinary Shares

05/20/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.9(AUD)

12,970 Ordinary Shares

05/22/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.76(NZD)

2,389 Ordinary Shares

05/22/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.44(AUD)

2,596 Ordinary Shares

05/23/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.41(AUD)

1,400 Ordinary Shares

05/27/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.29(AUD)

10,186 Ordinary Shares

05/29/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.69(NZD)

12,226 Ordinary Shares

05/30/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.35(AUD)

23,331 Ordinary Shares

06/04/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.45(AUD)

18,692 Ordinary Shares

06/05/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.42(AUD)

9,251 Ordinary Shares

06/05/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.42(AUD)

21,735 Ordinary Shares

06/05/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.42(AUD)

21,735 Ordinary Shares

06/06/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.43(AUD)

14,719 Ordinary Shares

06/06/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.43(AUD)

15,606 Ordinary Shares

06/07/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.51(AUD)

9,375 Ordinary Shares

06/11/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.59(AUD)

28,319 Ordinary Shares

06/13/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.65(AUD)

10,777 Ordinary Shares

06/14/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.55(AUD)

849 Ordinary Shares

06/18/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.54(AUD)

3,459 Ordinary Shares

06/18/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.54(AUD)

36,612 Ordinary Shares

06/19/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.53(AUD)

8,522 Ordinary Shares

06/20/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.57(AUD)

269,300 Ordinary Shares

06/20/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.57(AUD)

269,300 Ordinary Shares

06/21/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.57(AUD)

179,051 Ordinary Shares

06/21/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.57(AUD)

71,620 Ordinary Shares

06/21/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.57(AUD)

36,168 Ordinary Shares

06/21/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.57(AUD)

286,839 Ordinary Shares

06/21/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.92(NZD)

5,009 Ordinary Shares

06/21/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.58(AUD)

1,371 Ordinary Shares

06/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

4,796 Ordinary Shares

06/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

149485 Ordinary Shares

06/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

20,707 Ordinary Shares

06/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

18,767 Ordinary Shares

06/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

6,413 Ordinary Shares

06/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

75,559 Ordinary Shares

4

06/27/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.65(NZD)

7,194 Ordinary Shares

06/27/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.38(AUD)

1,268 Ordinary Shares

07/01/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.41(AUD)

90489 Ordinary Shares

07/01/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.41(AUD)

90,489 Ordinary Shares

07/01/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

4,604 Ordinary Shares

07/01/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(AUD)

7,249 Ordinary Shares

07/02/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.66(NZD)

8,559 Ordinary Shares

07/04/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.41(AUD)

304 Ordinary Shares

07/04/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.41(AUD)

16,711 Ordinary Shares

07/04/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.41(AUD)

16,711 Ordinary Shares

07/08/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.38(AUD)

9,462 Ordinary Shares

07/09/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.37(AUD)

2,626 Ordinary Shares

07/09/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.37(AUD)

570 Ordinary Shares

07/11/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.45(AUD)

1,254 Ordinary Shares

07/11/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.46(AUD)

5,982 Ordinary Shares

07/12/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.35(AUD)

252 Ordinary Shares

07/12/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.35(AUD)

1,206 Ordinary Shares

07/12/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.35(AUD)

99 Ordinary Shares

07/12/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.35(AUD)

727 Ordinary Shares

07/17/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.3(AUD)

19,057 Ordinary Shares

07/18/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.25(AUD)

41,392 Ordinary Shares

07/18/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.25(AUD)

8,467 Ordinary Shares

07/18/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.25(AUD)

5,644 Ordinary Shares

07/19/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.19(AUD)

4,780 Ordinary Shares

07/19/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.19(AUD)

9,560 Ordinary Shares

07/22/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.22(AUD)

49,361 Ordinary Shares

07/25/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.25(AUD)

8,368 Ordinary Shares

07/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.4(NZD)

17,701 Ordinary Shares

07/29/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.26(AUD)

8,137 Ordinary Shares

07/31/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.27(AUD)

549 Ordinary Shares

08/06/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.18(AUD)

71,031 Ordinary Shares

08/06/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.18(AUD)

2,645 Ordinary Shares

08/06/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.16(AUD)

76,047 Ordinary Shares

08/06/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.16(AUD)

2,831 Ordinary Shares

08/08/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

5.48(AUD)

1,640 Ordinary Shares

08/13/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

5.32(AUD)

14,630 Ordinary Shares

08/19/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

4.86(AUD)

793 Ordinary Shares

08/19/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

4.86(AUD)

793 Ordinary Shares

08/20/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Sell

4.94(AUD)

166,781 Ordinary Shares

08/26/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Buy

4.75(AUD)

5,115 Ordinary Shares

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 00:41:07 UTC
