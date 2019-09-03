Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of Realindex Investments Pty Limited and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by Realindex Investments Pty Limited in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 9,142,214
percentage held in class: 2.081%
current registered holder(s): unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 14,782,895
percentage held in class: 3.365%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details for Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.
number held in class: 9,142,214
percentage held in class : 2.081%
current registered holder(s) : Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 14,782,895
percentage held in class: 3.365%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.
For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Realindex Investments Pty Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
Annexure A
Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Date of
Class and number of
Transaction
Holder of Relevant Interest
Transaction Nature
Consideration
securities
05/02/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
6.12(NZD)
14,720 Ordinary Shares
05/06/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.8(AUD)
3,760 Ordinary Shares
05/10/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.93(AUD)
1,226 Ordinary Shares
05/10/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.93(AUD)
16,432 Ordinary Shares
05/17/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.95(AUD)
9,411 Ordinary Shares
05/17/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.95(AUD)
1,290 Ordinary Shares
05/20/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.9(AUD)
12,970 Ordinary Shares
05/22/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.76(NZD)
2,389 Ordinary Shares
05/22/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.44(AUD)
2,596 Ordinary Shares
05/23/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.41(AUD)
1,400 Ordinary Shares
05/27/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.29(AUD)
10,186 Ordinary Shares
05/29/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.69(NZD)
12,226 Ordinary Shares
05/30/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.35(AUD)
23,331 Ordinary Shares
06/04/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.45(AUD)
18,692 Ordinary Shares
06/05/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.42(AUD)
9,251 Ordinary Shares
06/05/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.42(AUD)
21,735 Ordinary Shares
06/05/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.42(AUD)
21,735 Ordinary Shares
06/06/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.43(AUD)
14,719 Ordinary Shares
06/06/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.43(AUD)
15,606 Ordinary Shares
06/07/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.51(AUD)
9,375 Ordinary Shares
06/11/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.59(AUD)
28,319 Ordinary Shares
06/13/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.65(AUD)
10,777 Ordinary Shares
06/14/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.55(AUD)
849 Ordinary Shares
06/18/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.54(AUD)
3,459 Ordinary Shares
06/18/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.54(AUD)
36,612 Ordinary Shares
06/19/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.53(AUD)
8,522 Ordinary Shares
06/20/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.57(AUD)
269,300 Ordinary Shares
06/20/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.57(AUD)
269,300 Ordinary Shares
06/21/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.57(AUD)
179,051 Ordinary Shares
06/21/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.57(AUD)
71,620 Ordinary Shares
06/21/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.57(AUD)
36,168 Ordinary Shares
06/21/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.57(AUD)
286,839 Ordinary Shares
06/21/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.92(NZD)
5,009 Ordinary Shares
06/21/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.58(AUD)
1,371 Ordinary Shares
06/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
4,796 Ordinary Shares
06/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
149485 Ordinary Shares
06/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
20,707 Ordinary Shares
06/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
18,767 Ordinary Shares
06/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
6,413 Ordinary Shares
06/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
75,559 Ordinary Shares
06/27/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.65(NZD)
7,194 Ordinary Shares
06/27/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.38(AUD)
1,268 Ordinary Shares
07/01/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.41(AUD)
90489 Ordinary Shares
07/01/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.41(AUD)
90,489 Ordinary Shares
07/01/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
4,604 Ordinary Shares
07/01/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(AUD)
7,249 Ordinary Shares
07/02/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.66(NZD)
8,559 Ordinary Shares
07/04/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.41(AUD)
304 Ordinary Shares
07/04/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.41(AUD)
16,711 Ordinary Shares
07/04/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.41(AUD)
16,711 Ordinary Shares
07/08/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.38(AUD)
9,462 Ordinary Shares
07/09/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.37(AUD)
2,626 Ordinary Shares
07/09/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.37(AUD)
570 Ordinary Shares
07/11/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.45(AUD)
1,254 Ordinary Shares
07/11/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.46(AUD)
5,982 Ordinary Shares
07/12/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.35(AUD)
252 Ordinary Shares
07/12/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.35(AUD)
1,206 Ordinary Shares
07/12/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.35(AUD)
99 Ordinary Shares
07/12/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.35(AUD)
727 Ordinary Shares
07/17/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.3(AUD)
19,057 Ordinary Shares
07/18/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.25(AUD)
41,392 Ordinary Shares
07/18/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.25(AUD)
8,467 Ordinary Shares
07/18/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.25(AUD)
5,644 Ordinary Shares
07/19/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.19(AUD)
4,780 Ordinary Shares
07/19/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.19(AUD)
9,560 Ordinary Shares
07/22/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.22(AUD)
49,361 Ordinary Shares
07/25/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.25(AUD)
8,368 Ordinary Shares
07/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.4(NZD)
17,701 Ordinary Shares
07/29/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.26(AUD)
8,137 Ordinary Shares
07/31/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.27(AUD)
549 Ordinary Shares
08/06/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.18(AUD)
71,031 Ordinary Shares
08/06/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.18(AUD)
2,645 Ordinary Shares
08/06/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.16(AUD)
76,047 Ordinary Shares
08/06/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.16(AUD)
2,831 Ordinary Shares
08/08/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
5.48(AUD)
1,640 Ordinary Shares
08/13/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
5.32(AUD)
14,630 Ordinary Shares
08/19/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
4.86(AUD)
793 Ordinary Shares
08/19/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
4.86(AUD)
793 Ordinary Shares
08/20/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Sell
4.94(AUD)
166,781 Ordinary Shares
08/26/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
Buy
4.75(AUD)
5,115 Ordinary Shares
