Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 24 September, 2019

Date last disclosure made: 4 September, 2019

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 18 September, 2019

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited For last disclosure,-

total number held in class: 23,925,109 total in class: 439,288,154 total percentage held in class: 5.446%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

total number held in class: 21,933,772 total in class: 439,288,154 total percentage held in class: 4.993%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1