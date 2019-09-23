Log in
Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

09/23/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 24 September, 2019

Date last disclosure made: 4 September, 2019

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 18 September, 2019

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Realindex Investments Pty Limited For last disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 23,925,109
  2. total in class: 439,288,154
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.446%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

  1. total number held in class: 21,933,772
  2. total in class: 439,288,154
  3. total percentage held in class: 4.993%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Realindex Investments Pty Limited - Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Realindex Investments Pty Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of

Class and number of

Transaction

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction Nature

Consderation

securities

09/02/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

BUY

4.72(AUD)

2,122 Ordinary Shares

09/03/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

BUY

4.92(NZD)

8,004 Ordinary Shares

09/05/2019

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

SELL

4.71(AUD)

178,091 Ordinary Shares

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

Entity

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • ├─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
  • │ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
  • └───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

├─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

  • └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited
  • └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
  • └─┬─Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Incorporated

└─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

3

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

Date of

Transaction

Class and number of

Transaction

Holder of Relevant Interest

Nature

Consideration

securities

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

54,376.56

10,789 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral

N/A

13 Ordinary Shares

Returned

Increase in shares

held or in respect

of which the

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

holder may

N/A

152,994 Ordinary Shares

exercise right to

rehypothecate

pursuant to the

agreement(s)

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Sell

1,839.24 (AUD)

388 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Sell

88.54 (AUD)

19 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Sell

N/A

1,305 Swaps

Decrease in

shares held or in

respect of which

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

the holder may

N/A

65,752 Ordinary Shares

exercise right to

rehypothecate

pursuant to the

agreement(s)

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,078.44 (AUD)

228 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,142.10 (AUD)

243 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,214.33 (AUD)

257 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,226.37 (AUD)

259 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,249.74 (AUD)

262 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,425.44 (AUD)

302 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,481.88 (AUD)

318 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,616.80 (AUD)

344 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,898.00 (AUD)

400 Ordinary Shares

4

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

10,809.96 (AUD)

2,271 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

11,730.12 (AUD)

2,454 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

132.30 (AUD)

28 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

14,348.80 (AUD)

3,040 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

15,134.82 (AUD)

3,193 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

153.78 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

161.84 (AUD)

34 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

18,436.46 (AUD)

3,857 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,087.05 (AUD)

445 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,100.12 (AUD)

444 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,152.15 (AUD)

455 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,346.30 (AUD)

495 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,570.90 (AUD)

547 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

2,607.00 (AUD)

550 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

20,978.34 (AUD)

4,454 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

22,382.36 (AUD)

4,732 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

235.75 (AUD)

50 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

24,291.96 (AUD)

5,082 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

28,383.64 (AUD)

5,938 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

289.75 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

290.97 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

3,083.96 (AUD)

652 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

3,202.60 (AUD)

670 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

3,264.03 (AUD)

693 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

3,287.58 (AUD)

698 Ordinary Shares

8/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Buy

3,650.25 (AUD)

775 Ordinary Shares

5

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 03:36:09 UTC
