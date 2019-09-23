Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Realindex Investments Pty Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
2
Annexure A
Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Date of
Class and number of
Transaction
Holder of Relevant Interest
Transaction Nature
Consderation
securities
09/02/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
BUY
4.72(AUD)
2,122 Ordinary Shares
09/03/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
BUY
4.92(NZD)
8,004 Ordinary Shares
09/05/2019
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
SELL
4.71(AUD)
178,091 Ordinary Shares
Annexure B
Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.
Entity
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
├─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
│ ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
│ ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
│ ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
│ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
└───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
├─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
└─┬─Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Incorporated
└─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
3
Annexure C
Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group
Date of
Transaction
Class and number of
Transaction
Holder of Relevant Interest
Nature
Consideration
securities
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
54,376.56
10,789 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Collateral
N/A
13 Ordinary Shares
Returned
Increase in shares
held or in respect
of which the
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
holder may
N/A
152,994 Ordinary Shares
exercise right to
rehypothecate
pursuant to the
agreement(s)
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Sell
1,839.24 (AUD)
388 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Sell
88.54 (AUD)
19 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Sell
N/A
1,305 Swaps
Decrease in
shares held or in
respect of which
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
the holder may
N/A
65,752 Ordinary Shares
exercise right to
rehypothecate
pursuant to the
agreement(s)
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,078.44 (AUD)
228 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,142.10 (AUD)
243 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,214.33 (AUD)
257 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,226.37 (AUD)
259 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,249.74 (AUD)
262 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,425.44 (AUD)
302 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,481.88 (AUD)
318 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,616.80 (AUD)
344 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
1,898.00 (AUD)
400 Ordinary Shares
4
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
10,809.96 (AUD)
2,271 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
11,730.12 (AUD)
2,454 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
132.30 (AUD)
28 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
14,348.80 (AUD)
3,040 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
15,134.82 (AUD)
3,193 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
153.78 (AUD)
33 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
161.84 (AUD)
34 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
18,436.46 (AUD)
3,857 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,087.05 (AUD)
445 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,100.12 (AUD)
444 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,152.15 (AUD)
455 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,346.30 (AUD)
495 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,570.90 (AUD)
547 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
2,607.00 (AUD)
550 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
20,978.34 (AUD)
4,454 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
22,382.36 (AUD)
4,732 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
235.75 (AUD)
50 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
24,291.96 (AUD)
5,082 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
28,383.64 (AUD)
5,938 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
289.75 (AUD)
61 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
290.97 (AUD)
61 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
3,083.96 (AUD)
652 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
3,202.60 (AUD)
670 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
3,264.03 (AUD)
693 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
3,287.58 (AUD)
698 Ordinary Shares
8/30/2019
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Buy
3,650.25 (AUD)
775 Ordinary Shares
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Chorus Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 03:36:09 UTC