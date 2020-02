Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 0 02/06/2020 | 11:18pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX Limited and To CHORUS LTD (CNU) Relevant event being disclosed: 7 February, 2020 Date of relevant event: 4 February, 2020 Date this disclosure made: 7 February, 2020 Date last disclosure made: 4 February, 2020 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. For this disclosure,- total number held in class: 29,749,995 total in class: 443,709,223 total percentage held in class: 6.705% For last disclosure,- total number held in class: 24,379,914 total in class: 443,709,223 total percentage held in class: 5.495 % Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A. For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C. 1 Details after relevant event Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 13,961,391 percentage held in class: 3.147% current registered holder(s): unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 15,788,604 percentage held in class: 3.558% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. number held in class: 5,038,733 percentage held in class : 1.136% current registered holder(s) : Unknown 2 registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,922,658 percentage held in class:2.011% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 15,788,604 percentage held in class: 3.558% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. n umber held in class: 8,922,658 percentage held in class: 2.011% current registered holder(s) : Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. 3 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 5,038,733 percentage held in class:1.136% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 15,788,604 percentage held in class: 3.558% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Additional Information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 4 Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable Certification I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. Annexure A Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Date of Transaction Class and number of Transaction Holder of Relevant Interest Nature Consderation securities 31-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 6310(AUD) 1000 Ordinary Shares 03-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 1026970.52(AUD) 165908 Ordinary Shares 5 Annexure B Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares. Entity └─┬─Morgan Stanley ├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC ├ ─── Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. │ ├ ─── Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC │ ├ ─── Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC │ ├ ─── Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC │ └─── Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd └─── Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. └─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 28,493 percentage held in class: 0.006% current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage agreement. The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- 6 number held in class: 143,759 percentage held in class: 0.032% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class:554,016 percentage held in class: 0.125% current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 11,453,322 percentage held in class: 2.581% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. 7 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 2,746,307 percentage held in class: 0.619% current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,941 percentage held in class: 0.002% current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 217,000 percentage held in class: 0.049% current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. 8 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 1,120 percentage held in class: 0.000% current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. For that relevant interest,- number held in class:146,620 percentage held in class: 0.033% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 488,947 percentage held in class: 0.110% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. 9 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 79 percentage held in class: 0.001% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details after relevant event (b) Details of Derivative (c) Parties to the Derivative Details for (a) Type of Derivative Notional Settlement Expiry Date of Value of the Type the Derivative Derivative 887,430.00 9/20/2021 D. E. SHAW VALENCE (AUD) INTERNATIONAL, INC. Morgan Stanley & Co. Swap 8,140.38 Cash 8/16/2021 SPHERE ICAV-TORUS FUND International plc Agreement (AUD) 279.80 5/15/2020 TRIUM MULTI-STRATEGY (AUD) FUND ALPHAS MANAGED ACCOUNTS 111,864.31 PLATFORM LXXXIV LIMITED- 7/23/2021 CAMPBELL QUANTITATIVE (AUD) EQUITIES SEGREGATED PORTFOLIO 719,678.40 7/23/2021 CAMPBELL EQUITY ALPHA (AUD) MASTER FUND LP 261,883.93 9/24/2020 (AUD) CUBIST CORE INVESTMENTS, 173,493.45 1/31/2022 L.P. (AUD) Morgan Stanley Capital Swap 423,455.93 1/31/2022 CX MACRO LIMITED (AUD) Cash Services LLC Agreement 131,229.07 4/12/2021 DUKE CAPITAL SERIES FUND (AUD) LLC 193,282.75 6/22/2020 EGMF MASTER LP (AUD) 109,471.64 9/20/2021 PRELUDE OPPORTUNITY (AUD) FUND, LP 88,005.57 12/31/2020 TUDOR SYSTEMATIC (AUD) TACTICAL TRADING L.P. 391,279.35 9/17/2020 TWO SIGMA ABSOLUTE (AUD) RETURN PORTFOLIO, LLC 420,804.78 10/15/2021 TWO SIGMA EQUITY (AUD) SPECTRUM PORTFOLIO, LLC 10 Annexure C Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group Date of Holder of Relevant Interest Transaction Consideration Class and number of Transaction Nature securities 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 79,633.35 12,195 Ordinary International plc Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 916.04 (AUD) 145 Ordinary International plc Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 31 Swaps International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 4,180 Swaps International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 4,248 Swaps International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 6 Ordinary Shares International plc Received Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. exercise N/A 3,586,899 Ordinary International plc right to Shares rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s ) 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 340.47 (AUD) 54 Ordinary Shares International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 575.58 (AUD) 91 Ordinary Shares International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 1 Swap International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 400 Swaps International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 8,866 Swaps International plc 11 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 910 Swaps International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,044.14 (AUD) 166 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,052.88 (AUD) 164 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,158.40 (AUD) 181 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,196.05 (AUD) 190 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,322.73 (AUD) 207 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,405.26 (AUD) 222 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,474.63 (AUD) 235 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,588.86 (AUD) 252 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,693.76 (AUD) 268 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,719.90 (AUD) 273 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,760.88 (AUD) 276 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,901.24 (AUD) 298 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,940.40 (AUD) 308 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,873.80 (AUD) 1,726 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,336.05 (AUD) 1,955 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,946.14 (AUD) 2,026 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 13,320.41 (AUD) 2,111 Ordinary 12 Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,660.10 (AUD) 2,327 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 16,689.95 (AUD) 2,645 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 18,860.59 (AUD) 2,989 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,173.34 (AUD) 338 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,219.64 (AUD) 349 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,378.64 (AUD) 374 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,390.20 (AUD) 380 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,532.00 (AUD) 400 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,564.00 (AUD) 400 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,939.40 (AUD) 460 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 22,179.65 (AUD) 3,515 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 261.58 (AUD) 41 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 264.81 (AUD) 42 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 277.20 (AUD) 44 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 29,751.65 (AUD) 4,715 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,189.03 (AUD) 507 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,852.00 (AUD) 600 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 13 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,929.60 (AUD) 614 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 314.00 (AUD) 50 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 340.47 (AUD) 54 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 370.62 (AUD) 58 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 379.50 (AUD) 60 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 38,061.92 (AUD) 6,032 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 38,642.44 (AUD) 6,124 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,352.04 (AUD) 693 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,747.50 (AUD) 750 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 48,467.11 (AUD) 7,681 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 499.68 (AUD) 79 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,262.61 (AUD) 821 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,544.22 (AUD) 869 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,912.60 (AUD) 940 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 523.73 (AUD) 83 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 575.58 (AUD) 91 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,858.00 (AUD) 1,080 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6.31 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share 14 Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 604.80 (AUD) 96 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 657.28 (AUD) 104 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,155.54 (AUD) 1,134 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,345.80 (AUD) 1,166 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 737.76 (AUD) 116 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 754.02 (AUD) 118 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 758.40 (AUD) 120 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 787.40 (AUD) 124 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,239.84 (AUD) 1,462 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,779.00 (AUD) 1,540 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,034.37 (AUD) 162 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,096.20 (AUD) 174 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,129.49 (AUD) 179 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,309.95 (AUD) 205 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,693.35 (AUD) 265 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,719.90 (AUD) 273 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 10,057.86 (AUD) 1,574 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 15 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 11,557.00 (AUD) 1,820 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 113.58 (AUD) 18 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 14,424.66 (AUD) 2,286 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 14,656.08 (AUD) 2,319 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 14,875.85 (AUD) 2,365 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 17,781.83 (AUD) 2,827 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 170.78 (AUD) 27 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 18,362.10 (AUD) 2,910 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 18,945.69 (AUD) 2,993 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 195.30 (AUD) 31 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,022.46 (AUD) 319 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,123.52 (AUD) 336 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,306.79 (AUD) 361 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,390.20 (AUD) 380 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,915.66 (AUD) 457 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,992.50 (AUD) 475 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 24,822.00 (AUD) 3,940 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 261.58 (AUD) 41 Ordinary Shares 16 Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 264.60 (AUD) 42 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 267.12 (AUD) 42 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 289.13 (AUD) 45 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,210.00 (AUD) 500 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,433.62 (AUD) 534 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,740.15 (AUD) 589 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 329.68 (AUD) 52 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 340.26 (AUD) 53 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 378.19 (AUD) 59 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 399.42 (AUD) 63 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,089.48 (AUD) 643 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,159.44 (AUD) 654 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,365.60 (AUD) 680 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,476.75 (AUD) 705 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,860.08 (AUD) 769 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 43,627.34 (AUD) 6,914 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 49,956.27 (AUD) 7,917 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 17 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 558.92 (AUD) 89 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 574.20 (AUD) 90 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 585.13 (AUD) 91 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 6,330.24 (AUD) 1,008 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 6,667.91 (AUD) 1,037 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 6,900.60 (AUD) 1,085 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 6,966.24 (AUD) 1,104 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 606.72 (AUD) 96 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 612.07 (AUD) 97 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 616.42 (AUD) 98 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 66,961.72 (AUD) 10,612 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 663.00 (AUD) 104 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 686.41 (AUD) 107 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 687.96 (AUD) 108 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 692.70 (AUD) 109 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 737.76 (AUD) 116 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 758.40 (AUD) 120 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 782.02 (AUD) 122 Ordinary 18 Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 832.00 (AUD) 130 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 916.04 (AUD) 145 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,122 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 27,579 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,151 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 33,012 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 770 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 1,935 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 12,008 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 2,336 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 33,012 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 4,335 Swaps Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 6,230 Swaps Services LLC Morgan Stanley 812 Ordinary 1/31/2020 Investment Management Buy 5,302.36 Shares Inc. 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 12,584 Ordinary International plc Received Shares Decrease in 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. shares held N/A 760,810 Ordinary International plc or in respect Shares of which the holder may 19 exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s ) 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 10 Swaps International plc 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 17,762 Swaps International plc 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 2,572 Swaps International plc 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,038.24 (AUD) 168 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,057.40 (AUD) 170 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,116.00 (AUD) 180 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,384.32 (AUD) 224 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,435.20 (AUD) 230 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,440.72 (AUD) 232 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,515.33 (AUD) 245 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,525.20 (AUD) 246 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,548.78 (AUD) 249 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,551.18 (AUD) 251 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,586.10 (AUD) 255 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,591.04 (AUD) 256 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 20 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,597.02 (AUD) 258 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,658.92 (AUD) 268 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,674.00 (AUD) 270 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,727.01 (AUD) 279 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,734.60 (AUD) 280 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,748.40 (AUD) 282 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,751.22 (AUD) 282 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,844.37 (AUD) 297 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,852.60 (AUD) 295 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,439.64 (AUD) 1,692 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,383.20 (AUD) 1,836 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,481.89 (AUD) 1,843 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,706.04 (AUD) 1,882 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 117.61 (AUD) 19 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,689.50 (AUD) 2,050 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 13,477.78 (AUD) 2,153 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 13,921.31 (AUD) 2,249 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,506.56 (AUD) 2,336 Ordinary 21 Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,924.09 (AUD) 2,411 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,642.99 (AUD) 2,519 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 16,289.65 (AUD) 2,638 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 17,670.00 (AUD) 2,850 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 18,412.65 (AUD) 2,965 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,006.25 (AUD) 321 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,008.80 (AUD) 324 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,099.51 (AUD) 337 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,100.00 (AUD) 336 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,127.64 (AUD) 344 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,333.76 (AUD) 374 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,390.85 (AUD) 385 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,519.23 (AUD) 406 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,599.90 (AUD) 419 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,698.48 (AUD) 437 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,700.00 (AUD) 432 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,954.50 (AUD) 475 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 22 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 21,225.51 (AUD) 3,429 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 216.30 (AUD) 35 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 23,754.18 (AUD) 3,819 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 234.84 (AUD) 38 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 25,665.54 (AUD) 4,153 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 261.66 (AUD) 42 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 296.64 (AUD) 48 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 299.04 (AUD) 48 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,077.62 (AUD) 494 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,109.68 (AUD) 504 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,162.00 (AUD) 510 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,373.55 (AUD) 545 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,413.28 (AUD) 547 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,695.64 (AUD) 598 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,781.89 (AUD) 609 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,949.22 (AUD) 638 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,986.60 (AUD) 643 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 304.54 (AUD) 49 Ordinary Shares 23 Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 320.84 (AUD) 52 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 321.88 (AUD) 52 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 327.01 (AUD) 53 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 347.48 (AUD) 56 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 38,136.59 (AUD) 6,161 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 384.71 (AUD) 62 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,528.16 (AUD) 728 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,696.23 (AUD) 749 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,859.15 (AUD) 785 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 40,002.40 (AUD) 6,452 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 43.40 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 433.65 (AUD) 70 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 465.38 (AUD) 75 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 49.36 (AUD) 8 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,187.50 (AUD) 830 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,365.44 (AUD) 864 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,577.19 (AUD) 901 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 24 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,734.84 (AUD) 922 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 526.58 (AUD) 85 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 533.20 (AUD) 86 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 569.48 (AUD) 92 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 573.81 (AUD) 93 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,246.85 (AUD) 1,010 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,311.91 (AUD) 1,023 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,561.40 (AUD) 1,060 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,610.92 (AUD) 1,068 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6.22 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 68.09 (AUD) 11 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,000.89 (AUD) 1,131 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,461.92 (AUD) 1,192 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,213.22 (AUD) 1,329 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,243.12 (AUD) 1,336 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,529.24 (AUD) 1,356 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 80,383.34 (AUD) 12,986 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 821.04 (AUD) 132 Ordinary 25 Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 836.16 (AUD) 134 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 880.40 (AUD) 142 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 881.25 (AUD) 141 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 885.17 (AUD) 143 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,161.20 (AUD) 1,480 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,467.40 (AUD) 1,527 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,902.85 (AUD) 1,605 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 917.28 (AUD) 147 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 925.29 (AUD) 149 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 978.11 (AUD) 157 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 979.60 (AUD) 158 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 982.62 (AUD) 159 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 988.80 (AUD) 160 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,130.40 (AUD) 180 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,170.62 (AUD) 187 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,289.45 (AUD) 205 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,297.89 (AUD) 207 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 26 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,844.37 (AUD) 297 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 10,571.00 (AUD) 1,705 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 12,353.82 (AUD) 1,999 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 15,518.33 (AUD) 2,507 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 17,841.33 (AUD) 2,873 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,017.94 (AUD) 326 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,081.25 (AUD) 333 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 234.84 (AUD) 38 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 24,630.01 (AUD) 3,979 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,083.82 (AUD) 499 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,355.74 (AUD) 543 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,413.28 (AUD) 547 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,414.78 (AUD) 549 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,788.28 (AUD) 612 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,850.08 (AUD) 624 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,949.22 (AUD) 638 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,024.80 (AUD) 645 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,503.28 (AUD) 724 Ordinary 27 Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,931.25 (AUD) 789 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,957.92 (AUD) 792 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,160.51 (AUD) 831 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,309.55 (AUD) 855 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,397.68 (AUD) 872 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,417.62 (AUD) 871 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 6,392.20 (AUD) 1,031 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 674.46 (AUD) 108 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 676.62 (AUD) 108 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 8,345.20 (AUD) 1,346 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 80.28 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 881.25 (AUD) 141 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 9,852.48 (AUD) 1,584 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 925.29 (AUD) 149 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 978.11 (AUD) 157 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 982.62 (AUD) 159 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 157 Swaps Services LLC 28 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 18,859 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,762 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 638 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 1,288 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 1,417 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 3,560 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 6,161 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 8,773 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 9,107 Swaps Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 9,356 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 1,276.75 (AUD) 206 Ordinary International plc Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 343 Swaps International plc 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 12,585 Ordinary International plc Returned Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. exercise N/A 2,669,276 Ordinary International plc right to Shares rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s ) 29 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 631.43 (AUD) 102 Ordinary International plc Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 645.32 (AUD) 104 Ordinary International plc Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 6,545 Swaps International plc 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,119.30 (AUD) 182 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,154.32 (AUD) 188 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,215.20 (AUD) 196 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,266.90 (AUD) 205 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,275.14 (AUD) 206 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,279.26 (AUD) 206 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,370.60 (AUD) 220 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,439.94 (AUD) 233 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,460.16 (AUD) 234 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,468.46 (AUD) 238 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,498.10 (AUD) 243 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,506.60 (AUD) 243 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,538.81 (AUD) 247 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,547.50 (AUD) 250 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,563.15 (AUD) 255 Ordinary 30 Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,716.40 (AUD) 280 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,928.20 (AUD) 310 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,946.38 (AUD) 317 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,291.56 (AUD) 1,668 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,706.04 (AUD) 1,724 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,251.38 (AUD) 1,806 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,757.59 (AUD) 2,061 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 17,418.66 (AUD) 2,814 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 17,484.42 (AUD) 2,811 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 19,182.53 (AUD) 3,109 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,029.35 (AUD) 326 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,052.60 (AUD) 330 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,084.85 (AUD) 339 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,174.48 (AUD) 353 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,242.80 (AUD) 360 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,312.40 (AUD) 376 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,488.38 (AUD) 402 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 31 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,521.44 (AUD) 412 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,794.50 (AUD) 450 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,845.92 (AUD) 462 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,873.70 (AUD) 465 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,973.16 (AUD) 478 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 202.62 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 21,811.23 (AUD) 3,501 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 230.14 (AUD) 37 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 240.63 (AUD) 39 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 25,905.15 (AUD) 4,185 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 278.78 (AUD) 45 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,052.70 (AUD) 490 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,182.70 (AUD) 515 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,184.64 (AUD) 512 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,376.66 (AUD) 542 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,583.17 (AUD) 577 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,859.29 (AUD) 626 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,924.60 (AUD) 633 Ordinary 32 Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 328.87 (AUD) 53 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 34,125.47 (AUD) 5,513 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,230.72 (AUD) 678 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,402.89 (AUD) 709 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,436.23 (AUD) 719 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,631.40 (AUD) 747 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,675.44 (AUD) 759 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,908.24 (AUD) 802 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,242.93 (AUD) 847 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,353.04 (AUD) 869 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,629.10 (AUD) 905 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,766.00 (AUD) 930 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,899.50 (AUD) 950 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 565.57 (AUD) 91 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 576.60 (AUD) 93 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,462.36 (AUD) 1,044 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,482.82 (AUD) 1,049 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 33 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6.19 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 631.39 (AUD) 103 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 631.43 (AUD) 102 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 634.44 (AUD) 102 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 642.60 (AUD) 105 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 642.72 (AUD) 103 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 642.72 (AUD) 104 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 645.32 (AUD) 104 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 675.40 (AUD) 110 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 681.54 (AUD) 111 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,936.00 (AUD) 1,280 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 703.99 (AUD) 113 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 763.84 (AUD) 124 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 777.50 (AUD) 125 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,158.42 (AUD) 1,318 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,973.45 (AUD) 1,445 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 804.96 (AUD) 129 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 842.55 (AUD) 137 Ordinary 34 Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 861.80 (AUD) 139 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,810.30 (AUD) 1,590 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,926.64 (AUD) 1,622 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 940.73 (AUD) 151 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 960.84 (AUD) 157 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 967.91 (AUD) 157 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,276.75 (AUD) 206 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,314.40 (AUD) 212 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,391.04 (AUD) 224 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,401.20 (AUD) 226 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,464.66 (AUD) 237 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,749.44 (AUD) 284 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,900.26 (AUD) 306 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 105.40 (AUD) 17 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 11,340.08 (AUD) 1,832 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 12,132.40 (AUD) 1,960 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 13,161.52 (AUD) 2,116 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 35 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 136.18 (AUD) 22 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 17,344.38 (AUD) 2,802 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 185.40 (AUD) 30 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 19,219.95 (AUD) 3,105 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,140.32 (AUD) 343 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,176.15 (AUD) 355 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,291.49 (AUD) 369 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,307.24 (AUD) 377 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,622.83 (AUD) 421 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,826.72 (AUD) 453 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,953.34 (AUD) 481 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 240.63 (AUD) 39 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 268.32 (AUD) 43 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,454.62 (AUD) 559 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,855.60 (AUD) 630 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 321.36 (AUD) 52 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 372.00 (AUD) 60 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,207.94 (AUD) 682 Ordinary 36 Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 476.63 (AUD) 77 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,179.20 (AUD) 830 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,242.93 (AUD) 847 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,619.46 (AUD) 902 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,716.18 (AUD) 919 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 6,239.52 (AUD) 1,008 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 642.72 (AUD) 104 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 7,539.90 (AUD) 1,230 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 878.02 (AUD) 143 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 890.89 (AUD) 143 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 9,058.42 (AUD) 1,454 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 52 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 1,874 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 11,747 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 12,033 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 3,789 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 3,864 Swaps Services LLC 37 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 4,164 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 4,229 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Sell N/A 6,236 Swaps Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Smith Sell 281.95 (USD) 14 ADRs Barney LLC 38 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Chorus Limited published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 04:17:00 UTC 0 Latest news on CHORUS LTD 02/04 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 01/20 CHORUS : Notification of issue of CIP securities PU 01/16 CHORUS : Cover - Chorus Q2 FY20 Connections Update PU 01/16 CHORUS HALF YEAR RESULTS DETAILS : Monday 24 February 2020 PU 01/14 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : Cover Notification of Issue of CIP Securities PU 2019 CHORUS : half year results announcement date PU