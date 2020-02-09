Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 0 02/09/2020 | 09:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding or change in nature of relevant interest, or both Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX Limited and To CHORUS LIMITED (CNU) Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding and change in the nature of relevant interest in the substantial holding Date of relevant event: 5 February, 2020 Date this disclosure made: 10 February, 2020 Date last disclosure made: 7 February, 2020 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. For this disclosure,- total number held in class: 24,219,287 total in class: 443,709,223 total percentage held in class: 5.458% For last disclosure,- total number held in class: 29,749,995 total in class: 443,709,223 total percentage held in class: 6.705% Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A. For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C. 1 Details after relevant event Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 13,962,480 percentage held in class: 3.147% current registered holder(s): unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 10,256,807 percentage held in class: 2.312% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. number held in class: 5,038,733 percentage held in class : 1.136% current registered holder(s) : Unknown 2 registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,923,747 percentage held in class:2.011% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 10,256,807 percentage held in class: 2.312% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. n umber held in class: 8,923,747 percentage held in class: 2.011% current registered holder(s) : Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. 3 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 5,038,733 percentage held in class:1.136% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 10,256,807 percentage held in class: 2.312% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Additional Information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 4 Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable Certification I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. Annexure A Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Date of Transaction Class and number of Transaction Holder of Relevant Interest Nature Consderation securities 05-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 6762.69(AUD) 1089 Ordinary Shares 5 Annexure B Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares. Entities └─┬─Morgan Stanley ├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC ├ ─ ┬ ─ Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. │ ├ ─── Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC │ ├ ─── Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC │ ├ ─── Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC │ └─── Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd └─── Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. ├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited └─── Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 28,493 percentage held in class: 0.006% 6 current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage agreement. The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 231,242 percentage held in class: 0.052% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class:554,016 percentage held in class: 0.125% current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- 7 number held in class: 5,914,446 percentage held in class: 1.333% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 2,697,550 percentage held in class: 0.608% current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,941 percentage held in class: 0.002% current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- 8 number held in class: 217,000 percentage held in class: 0.049% current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 1,120 percentage held in class: 0.000% current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. For that relevant interest,- number held in class:146,495 percentage held in class: 0.033% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. 9 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 457,425 percentage held in class: 0.103% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 79 percentage held in class: 0.001% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Table 2: Details on derivative relevant interest (b) Details of Derivative (a) Type of (c) Parties to the Details for Notional Derivative Derivative Value of Settlement Expiry Date of the Type the Derivative Derivative 886,667.5 9/20/2021 D. E. SHAW VALENCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0 (AUD) Morgan Stanley & Co. Swap 8,140.38 Cash International plc Agreement 8/16/2021 SPHERE ICAV-TORUS FUND (AUD) 279.80 5/15/2020 TRIUM MULTI-STRATEGY (AUD) FUND ALPHAS MANAGED ACCOUNTS PLATFORM LXXXIV LIMITED- 100,847.4 7/23/2021 CAMPBELL QUANTITATIVE Morgan Stanley Capital Swap 8 (AUD) Cash EQUITIES SEGREGATED Services LLC Agreement PORTFOLIO 648,908.4 7/23/2021 CAMPBELL EQUITY ALPHA MASTER FUND LP 9 (AUD) 10 173,215.8 1 (AUD) 196,992.7 0 (AUD) 423,455.9 3 (AUD) 131,222.7 6 (AUD) 193,282.7 5 (AUD) 109,471.6 4 (AUD) 88,005.57 (AUD) 391,279.3 5 (AUD) 375,366.0 9 (AUD) 9/24/2020 CUBIST CORE INVESTMENTS, 1/31/2022 L.P. 1/31/2022 CX MACRO LIMITED 4/12/2021 DUKE CAPITAL SERIES FUND LLC 6/22/2020 EGMF MASTER LP 9/20/2021 PRELUDE OPPORTUNITY FUND, LP 12/31/2020 TUDOR SYSTEMATIC TACTICAL TRADING L.P. 9/17/2020 TWO SIGMA ABSOLUTE RETURN PORTFOLIO, LLC 10/15/2021 TWO SIGMA EQUITY SPECTRUM PORTFOLIO, LLC Annexure C Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group Date of Holder of Relevant Interest Transaction Consideration Class and number of Transaction Nature securities 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 6,817.95 (AUD) 1,101 Ordinary Shares International plc 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral Received N/A 12,587 Ordinary Shares International plc Decrease in shares held or in respect of Morgan Stanley & Co. which the holder 5,538,876 Ordinary 2/05/2020 may exercise right N/A International plc Shares to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 2,665.74 (AUD) 431 Ordinary Shares International plc 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 3,317.24 (AUD) 535 Ordinary Shares International plc 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 402.03 (AUD) 65 Ordinary Shares International plc 11 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell 432.95 (AUD) 70 Ordinary Shares International plc 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. Sell N/A 125 Swaps International plc 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,023.83 (AUD) 165 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,100.94 (AUD) 177 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,105.38 (AUD) 178 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,133.44 (AUD) 184 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,172.30 (AUD) 190 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,262.76 (AUD) 204 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,528.80 (AUD) 245 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,541.31 (AUD) 249 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,582.28 (AUD) 255 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,993.41 (AUD) 321 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 117.61 (AUD) 19 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,561.20 2,026 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 137.06 (AUD) 22 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,208.48 2,288 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,722.60 2,540 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 12 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,973.72 2,564 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 16,920.68 2,716 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 173.04 (AUD) 28 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 173.04 (AUD) 28 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 173.88 (AUD) 28 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 18.69 (AUD) 3 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 19,561.50 3,150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,372.22 (AUD) 382 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,616.68 (AUD) 418 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,665.74 (AUD) 431 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,678.90 (AUD) 430 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,714.80 (AUD) 440 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 204.60 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 284.74 (AUD) 46 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 298.08 (AUD) 48 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,097.34 (AUD) 502 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,317.24 (AUD) 535 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 13 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,318.66 (AUD) 537 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,375.84 (AUD) 541 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,676.86 (AUD) 594 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 31.10 (AUD) 5 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 315.69 (AUD) 51 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 359.60 (AUD) 58 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 359.60 (AUD) 58 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 377.59 (AUD) 61 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 391.86 (AUD) 63 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 392.49 (AUD) 63 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,609.02 (AUD) 741 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,870.26 (AUD) 783 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,906.92 (AUD) 794 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 402.03 (AUD) 65 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 418.08 (AUD) 67 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 43.26 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 432.95 (AUD) 70 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 14 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 47,531.34 7,654 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 472.72 (AUD) 76 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,233.36 (AUD) 836 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 534.92 (AUD) 86 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 582.80 (AUD) 94 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 587.10 (AUD) 95 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,392.20 (AUD) 1,031 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,747.09 (AUD) 1,083 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6.19 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,034.82 (AUD) 1,131 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 745.36 (AUD) 121 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 778.75 (AUD) 125 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,187.50 (AUD) 1,310 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,413.40 (AUD) 1,357 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,006.45 (AUD) 1,455 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,125.00 (AUD) 1,460 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,963.40 (AUD) 1,607 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 15 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,046.64 (AUD) 168 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,345.06 (AUD) 218 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,484.19 (AUD) 239 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,493.14 (AUD) 242 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,546.29 (AUD) 249 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 1,983.78 (AUD) 321 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 10,109.88 1,628 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 137.06 (AUD) 22 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 192.82 (AUD) 31 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 199.04 (AUD) 32 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,004.22 (AUD) 323 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,030.67 (AUD) 327 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,336.25 (AUD) 375 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,612.40 (AUD) 420 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 2,796.20 (AUD) 451 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 20,219.76 3,256 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited (AUD) 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,142.26 (AUD) 506 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 16 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,491.70 (AUD) 565 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,516.42 (AUD) 569 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 3,577.82 (AUD) 578 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 359.60 (AUD) 58 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 366.98 (AUD) 59 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 377.59 (AUD) 61 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 4,743.00 (AUD) 765 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 467.25 (AUD) 75 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 471.96 (AUD) 76 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 472.72 (AUD) 76 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 5,700.99 (AUD) 921 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 549.12 (AUD) 88 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 6,817.95 (AUD) 1,101 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 622.00 (AUD) 100 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 671.44 (AUD) 109 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 689.92 (AUD) 112 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 8,389.71 (AUD) 1,351 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 17 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 9,155.01 (AUD) 1,479 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 9,569.28 (AUD) 1,536 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 908.12 (AUD) 146 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Australia Sell 951.66 (AUD) 153 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buy N/A 3,791 Swaps LLC 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services Sell N/A 1 Swap LLC 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services Sell N/A 1,888 Swaps LLC 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services Sell N/A 12,125 Swaps LLC 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services Sell N/A 14,052 Swaps LLC 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services Sell N/A 3,408 Swaps LLC 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services Sell N/A 3,839 Swaps LLC 18 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Chorus Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 02:27:00 UTC 0 Latest news on CHORUS LTD 02/06 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 02/04 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 01/20 CHORUS : Notification of issue of CIP securities PU 01/16 CHORUS : Cover - Chorus Q2 FY20 Connections Update PU 01/16 CHORUS HALF YEAR RESULTS DETAILS : Monday 24 February 2020 PU 01/14 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 2019 CHORUS : Cover Notification of Issue of CIP Securities PU