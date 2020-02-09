Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Log in
02/09/2020 | 09:28pm EST

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED (CNU)

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding and change in the nature of relevant interest in the substantial holding

Date of relevant event: 5 February, 2020

Date this disclosure made: 10 February, 2020

Date last disclosure made: 7 February, 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

For this disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 24,219,287
  2. total in class: 443,709,223
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.458% For last disclosure,-
  1. total number held in class: 29,749,995
  2. total in class: 443,709,223
  3. total percentage held in class: 6.705%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1

Details after relevant event

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 13,962,480
  2. percentage held in class: 3.147%
  3. current registered holder(s): unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 10,256,807
  2. percentage held in class: 2.312%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 5,038,733
  2. percentage held in class : 1.136%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown

2

  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,923,747
  2. percentage held in class:2.011%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 10,256,807
  2. percentage held in class: 2.312%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 8,923,747
  2. percentage held in class: 2.011%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

3

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 5,038,733
  2. percentage held in class:1.136%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 10,256,807
  2. percentage held in class: 2.312%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Additional Information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details:

Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

4

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of

Transaction

Class and number of

Transaction

Holder of Relevant Interest

Nature

Consderation

securities

05-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

6762.69(AUD)

1089 Ordinary Shares

5

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

Entities

└─Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
  • ───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • ───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
  • ───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
  • │ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
  • └───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

└─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

  • └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

└─Morgan Stanley International Limited

└─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 28,493
  2. percentage held in class: 0.006%

6

  1. current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  2. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage agreement. The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 231,242
  2. percentage held in class: 0.052%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class:554,016
  2. percentage held in class: 0.125%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

7

    1. number held in class: 5,914,446
  2. percentage held in class: 1.333%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 2,697,550
    2. percentage held in class: 0.608%
  2. current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 8,941
  2. percentage held in class: 0.002%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

8

    1. number held in class: 217,000
  2. percentage held in class: 0.049%
  3. current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 1,120
  2. percentage held in class: 0.000%
  3. current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class:146,495
  2. percentage held in class: 0.033%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

9

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 457,425
  2. percentage held in class: 0.103%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 79
  2. percentage held in class: 0.001%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Table 2: Details on derivative relevant interest

(b) Details of Derivative

(a) Type of

(c) Parties to the

Details for

Notional

Derivative

Derivative

Value of

Settlement

Expiry Date of

the

Type

the Derivative

Derivative

886,667.5

9/20/2021

D. E. SHAW VALENCE

INTERNATIONAL, INC.

0 (AUD)

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Swap

8,140.38

Cash

International plc

Agreement

8/16/2021

SPHERE ICAV-TORUS FUND

(AUD)

279.80

5/15/2020

TRIUM MULTI-STRATEGY

(AUD)

FUND

ALPHAS MANAGED ACCOUNTS

PLATFORM LXXXIV LIMITED-

100,847.4

7/23/2021

CAMPBELL QUANTITATIVE

Morgan Stanley Capital

Swap

8 (AUD)

Cash

EQUITIES SEGREGATED

Services LLC

Agreement

PORTFOLIO

648,908.4

7/23/2021

CAMPBELL EQUITY ALPHA

MASTER FUND LP

9 (AUD)

10

173,215.8

1 (AUD)

196,992.7

0 (AUD)

423,455.9

3 (AUD)

131,222.7

6 (AUD)

193,282.7

5 (AUD)

109,471.6

4 (AUD)

88,005.57

(AUD)

391,279.3

5 (AUD)

375,366.0

9 (AUD)

9/24/2020

CUBIST CORE INVESTMENTS,

1/31/2022

L.P.

1/31/2022

CX MACRO LIMITED

4/12/2021

DUKE CAPITAL SERIES FUND

LLC

6/22/2020

EGMF MASTER LP

9/20/2021

PRELUDE OPPORTUNITY

FUND, LP

12/31/2020

TUDOR SYSTEMATIC

TACTICAL TRADING L.P.

9/17/2020

TWO SIGMA ABSOLUTE

RETURN PORTFOLIO, LLC

10/15/2021

TWO SIGMA EQUITY

SPECTRUM PORTFOLIO, LLC

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

Date of

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction

Consideration

Class and number of

Transaction

Nature

securities

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

6,817.95 (AUD)

1,101 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral Received

N/A

12,587 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Decrease in shares

held or in respect of

Morgan Stanley & Co.

which the holder

5,538,876 Ordinary

2/05/2020

may exercise right

N/A

International plc

Shares

to rehypothecate

pursuant to the

agreement(s)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Sell

2,665.74 (AUD)

431 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Sell

3,317.24 (AUD)

535 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Sell

402.03 (AUD)

65 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Sell

432.95 (AUD)

70 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Sell

N/A

125 Swaps

International plc

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,023.83 (AUD)

165 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,100.94 (AUD)

177 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,105.38 (AUD)

178 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,133.44 (AUD)

184 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,172.30 (AUD)

190 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,262.76 (AUD)

204 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,528.80 (AUD)

245 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,541.31 (AUD)

249 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,582.28 (AUD)

255 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,993.41 (AUD)

321 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

117.61 (AUD)

19 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12,561.20

2,026 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

137.06 (AUD)

22 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14,208.48

2,288 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,722.60

2,540 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

12

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,973.72

2,564 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

16,920.68

2,716 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

173.04 (AUD)

28 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

173.04 (AUD)

28 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

173.88 (AUD)

28 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

18.69 (AUD)

3 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

19,561.50

3,150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,372.22 (AUD)

382 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,616.68 (AUD)

418 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,665.74 (AUD)

431 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,678.90 (AUD)

430 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,714.80 (AUD)

440 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

204.60 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

284.74 (AUD)

46 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

298.08 (AUD)

48 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,097.34 (AUD)

502 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,317.24 (AUD)

535 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

13

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,318.66 (AUD)

537 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,375.84 (AUD)

541 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,676.86 (AUD)

594 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

31.10 (AUD)

5 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

315.69 (AUD)

51 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

359.60 (AUD)

58 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

359.60 (AUD)

58 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

377.59 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

391.86 (AUD)

63 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

392.49 (AUD)

63 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,609.02 (AUD)

741 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,870.26 (AUD)

783 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,906.92 (AUD)

794 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

402.03 (AUD)

65 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

418.08 (AUD)

67 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

43.26 (AUD)

7 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

432.95 (AUD)

70 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

14

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

47,531.34

7,654 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

472.72 (AUD)

76 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,233.36 (AUD)

836 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

534.92 (AUD)

86 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

582.80 (AUD)

94 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

587.10 (AUD)

95 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,392.20 (AUD)

1,031 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,747.09 (AUD)

1,083 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6.19 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,034.82 (AUD)

1,131 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

745.36 (AUD)

121 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

778.75 (AUD)

125 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,187.50 (AUD)

1,310 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,413.40 (AUD)

1,357 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,006.45 (AUD)

1,455 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,125.00 (AUD)

1,460 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,963.40 (AUD)

1,607 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

15

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,046.64 (AUD)

168 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,345.06 (AUD)

218 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,484.19 (AUD)

239 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,493.14 (AUD)

242 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,546.29 (AUD)

249 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,983.78 (AUD)

321 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

10,109.88

1,628 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

137.06 (AUD)

22 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

192.82 (AUD)

31 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

199.04 (AUD)

32 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,004.22 (AUD)

323 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,030.67 (AUD)

327 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,336.25 (AUD)

375 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,612.40 (AUD)

420 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,796.20 (AUD)

451 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

20,219.76

3,256 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

(AUD)

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

3,142.26 (AUD)

506 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

16

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

3,491.70 (AUD)

565 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

3,516.42 (AUD)

569 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

3,577.82 (AUD)

578 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

359.60 (AUD)

58 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

366.98 (AUD)

59 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

377.59 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

4,743.00 (AUD)

765 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

467.25 (AUD)

75 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

471.96 (AUD)

76 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

472.72 (AUD)

76 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

5,700.99 (AUD)

921 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

549.12 (AUD)

88 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

6,817.95 (AUD)

1,101 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

622.00 (AUD)

100 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

671.44 (AUD)

109 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

689.92 (AUD)

112 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

8,389.71 (AUD)

1,351 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

17

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

9,155.01 (AUD)

1,479 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

9,569.28 (AUD)

1,536 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

908.12 (AUD)

146 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

951.66 (AUD)

153 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services

Buy

N/A

3,791 Swaps

LLC

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services

Sell

N/A

1 Swap

LLC

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services

Sell

N/A

1,888 Swaps

LLC

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services

Sell

N/A

12,125 Swaps

LLC

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services

Sell

N/A

14,052 Swaps

LLC

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services

Sell

N/A

3,408 Swaps

LLC

2/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services

Sell

N/A

3,839 Swaps

LLC

18

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 02:27:00 UTC
