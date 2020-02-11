Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Log in
02/11/2020 | 09:19pm EST

Disclosure of movement of 1% or more in substantial holding

or change in nature of relevant interest, or both

Sections 277 and 278, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED (CNU)

Relevant event being disclosed: Movement of 1% or more in substantial holding and change in the nature of relevant interest in the substantial holding

Date of relevant event: 6 February, 2020

Date this disclosure made: 12 February, 2020

Date last disclosure made: 10 February, 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

For this disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 30,441,355
  2. total in class: 443,709,223
  3. total percentage held in class: 6.861% For last disclosure,-
  1. total number held in class: 24,219,287
  2. total in class: 443,709,223
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.458%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to relevant event Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

1

Details after relevant event

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 13,962,480
  2. percentage held in class: 3.147%
  3. current registered holder(s): unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 16,478,875
  2. percentage held in class: 3.714%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 5,038,733
  2. percentage held in class : 1.136%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown

2

  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,923,747
  2. percentage held in class:2.011%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 16,478,875
  2. percentage held in class: 3.714%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 8,923,747
  2. percentage held in class: 2.011%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

3

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 5,038,733
  2. percentage held in class:1.136%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 16,478,875
  2. percentage held in class: 3.714%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Additional Information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details:

Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

4

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of

Transaction

Class and number of

Transaction

Holder of Relevant Interest

Nature

Consderation

securities

N.A.

N.A

N.A

N.A

N.A.

5

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

Entities

└─Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
  • ───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • ───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
  • ───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
  • │ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
  • └───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

└─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

  • └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

└─Morgan Stanley International Limited

└─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 28,493
  2. percentage held in class: 0.006%

6

  1. current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  2. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage agreement. The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 268,071
  2. percentage held in class: 0.060%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class:554,016
  2. percentage held in class: 0.125%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

7

    1. number held in class: 12,151,007
  2. percentage held in class: 2.739%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 2,666,261
    2. percentage held in class: 0.601%
  2. current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 8,941
  2. percentage held in class: 0.002%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

8

    1. number held in class: 217,000
  2. percentage held in class: 0.049%
  3. current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 1,120
  2. percentage held in class: 0.000%
  3. current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class:146,495
  2. percentage held in class: 0.033%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

9

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 437,392
  2. percentage held in class: 0.099%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 79
  2. percentage held in class: 0.000%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Table 2: Details on derivative relevant interest

(b) Details of Derivative

(a) Type of

(c) Parties to the

Details for

Notional

Derivative

Derivative

Value of

Settlement

Expiry Date of

the

Type

the Derivative

Derivative

886,667.5

9/20/2021

D. E. SHAW VALENCE

INTERNATIONAL, INC.

0 (AUD)

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Swap

8,140.38

Cash

8/16/2021

SPHERE ICAV-TORUS FUND

International plc

Agreement

(AUD)

279.80

5/15/2020

TRIUM MULTI-STRATEGY

(AUD)

FUND

90,524.51

ALPHAS MANAGED ACCOUNTS

Morgan Stanley Capital

Swap

7/23/2021

PLATFORM LXXXIV LIMITED-

(AUD)

Cash

Services LLC

Agreement

CAMPBELL QUANTITATIVE

EQUITIES SEGREGATED

10

582,670.0

3 (AUD)

156,462.7

6 (AUD)

202,856.9

1 (AUD)

7/23/2021

9/24/2020

1/31/2022

PORTFOLIO

CAMPBELL EQUITY ALPHA MASTER FUND LP

CUBIST CORE INVESTMENTS, L.P.

423,455.9

3 (AUD)

1/31/2022 CX MACRO LIMITED

131,001.9

1 (AUD)

4/12/2021

DUKE CAPITAL SERIES FUND LLC

193,282.7

5 (AUD)

6/22/2020 EGMF MASTER LP

109,471.6

4 (AUD)

9/20/2021

PRELUDE OPPORTUNITY FUND, LP

88,005.57

(AUD)

12/31/2020

TUDOR SYSTEMATIC TACTICAL TRADING L.P.

378,262.8

3 (AUD)

9/17/2020

TWO SIGMA ABSOLUTE RETURN PORTFOLIO, LLC

355,947.9

0 (AUD)

TWO SIGMA EQUITY

10/15/2021

SPECTRUM PORTFOLIO, LLC

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

Date of

Holder of Relevant

Transaction

Consideration

Class and number of

Transaction

Interest

Nature

securities

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

974.22 (AUD)

156 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

5 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Received

Increase in

shares held or

in respect of

which the

Morgan Stanley & Co.

holder may

2/06/2020

exercise right

N/A

6,236,561 Ordinary Shares

International plc

to

rehypothecate

pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Sell

449.64 (AUD)

72 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Sell

524.58 (AUD)

84 Ordinary Shares

International plc

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,013.86 (AUD)

163 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,106.25 (AUD)

177 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,122.20 (AUD)

181 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,268.88 (AUD)

204 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,481.25 (AUD)

237 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,547.52 (AUD)

248 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,548.78 (AUD)

249 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,567.18 (AUD)

254 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,582.08 (AUD)

256 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

112.50 (AUD)

18 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12,196.44 (AUD)

1,964 Ordinary Shares

12

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12,954.24 (AUD)

2,076 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12.36 (AUD)

2 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14,743.60 (AUD)

2,378 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

143.29 (AUD)

23 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

16,587.50 (AUD)

2,654 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

168.21 (AUD)

27 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

18.62 (AUD)

3 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

18.65 (AUD)

3 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,002.84 (AUD)

322 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,021.50 (AUD)

325 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,073.65 (AUD)

335 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,320.61 (AUD)

371 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,358.39 (AUD)

381 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,819.69 (AUD)

457 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,898.42 (AUD)

469 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

217.70 (AUD)

35 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

224.28 (AUD)

36 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

13

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

256.25 (AUD)

41 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,111.21 (AUD)

501 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,324.03 (AUD)

537 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,775.38 (AUD)

606 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

317.22 (AUD)

51 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

331.25 (AUD)

53 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

366.98 (AUD)

59 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

37.38 (AUD)

6 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

37.38 (AUD)

6 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

384.40 (AUD)

62 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,687.20 (AUD)

756 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,922.80 (AUD)

794 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,960.00 (AUD)

800 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

409.20 (AUD)

66 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

410.19 (AUD)

66 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

427.11 (AUD)

69 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

449.64 (AUD)

72 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

493.36 (AUD)

79 Ordinary Shares

14

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,291.52 (AUD)

848 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

524.58 (AUD)

84 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

529.55 (AUD)

85 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

588.05 (AUD)

95 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,016.68 (AUD)

972 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,105.72 (AUD)

984 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6.18 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6.25 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

638.60 (AUD)

103 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,664.36 (AUD)

1,402 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,756.10 (AUD)

1,410 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

856.25 (AUD)

137 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

872.20 (AUD)

140 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

878.43 (AUD)

141 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,504.16 (AUD)

1,528 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,784.06 (AUD)

1,573 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,920.00 (AUD)

1,600 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

15

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

908.12 (AUD)

146 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

914.34 (AUD)

147 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

919.33 (AUD)

149 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

924.26 (AUD)

148 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

937.50 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

974.97 (AUD)

157 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

985.92 (AUD)

158 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,082.28 (AUD)

174 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,525.00 (AUD)

244 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,560.00 (AUD)

250 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,918.84 (AUD)

308 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,974.78 (AUD)

318 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

1,990.56 (AUD)

319 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

12,097.90 (AUD)

1,945 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

18,928.60 (AUD)

3,053 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

18.59 (AUD)

3 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

199.04 (AUD)

32 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,670.72 (AUD)

428 Ordinary Shares

16

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,728.00 (AUD)

440 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

2,895.40 (AUD)

467 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

298.08 (AUD)

48 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

3,115.00 (AUD)

500 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

305.27 (AUD)

49 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

31,328.60 (AUD)

5,053 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

343.20 (AUD)

55 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

4,099.34 (AUD)

658 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

4,930.74 (AUD)

794 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

4,960.00 (AUD)

800 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

409.20 (AUD)

66 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

430.91 (AUD)

69 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

458.06 (AUD)

74 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

481.25 (AUD)

77 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

487.50 (AUD)

78 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

5,041.92 (AUD)

808 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

5,141.76 (AUD)

824 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

17

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

56.07 (AUD)

9 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

6,449.98 (AUD)

1,042 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

6,839.04 (AUD)

1,096 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

7,121.90 (AUD)

1,145 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

712.50 (AUD)

114 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

8,681.25 (AUD)

1,389 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

852.14 (AUD)

137 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

9,920.00 (AUD)

1,600 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

974.22 (AUD)

156 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

974.97 (AUD)

157 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

985.92 (AUD)

158 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Australia

Sell

986.60 (AUD)

159 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

944 Swaps

Services LLC

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Sell

N/A

1,766 Swaps

Services LLC

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Sell

N/A

11,348 Swaps

Services LLC

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Sell

N/A

2,076 Swaps

Services LLC

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Sell

N/A

2,110 Swaps

Services LLC

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Sell

N/A

2,655 Swaps

18

Services LLC

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Sell

N/A

35 Swaps

Services LLC

2/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital

Sell

N/A

987 Swaps

Services LLC

19

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 02:18:07 UTC
