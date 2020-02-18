MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE > Chorus Ltd CNU NZCNUE0001S2 CHORUS LTD (CNU) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- NZD --.--% 10:28p CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 02/13 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 02/11 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU Summary News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 0 02/18/2020 | 10:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX Limited and To CHORUS LIMITED Date this disclosure made: 19 February, 2020 Date on which substantial holding began: 14 February, 2020 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. For this disclosure,- total number held in class: 24,017,023 total in class: 443,709,223 total percentage held in class: 5.413% Details of relevant interests Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 14,211,060 percentage held in class: 3.203% current registered holder(s): unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant 1 interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 9,805,963 percentage held in class: 2.210% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. number held in class: 5,288,733 percentage held in class : 1.192% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,922,327 percentage held in class:2.011% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. 2 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 9,805,963 percentage held in class: 2.210% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. n umber held in class: 8,922,327 percentage held in class: 2.011% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 5,288,733 percentage held in class:1.192% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 9,805,963 percentage held in class: 2.210% 3 current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A. For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C. Additional information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable Certification I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. 4 Annexure A Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Date of Holder of Relevant Interest Transaction Consideration Class and number of Transaction Nature securities 15-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 30913.3916(AUD) 6188 Ordinary Shares 15-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 6954.75(AUD) 1405 Ordinary Shares 15-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1292256.3488(AUD) 257632 Ordinary Shares 16-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 705650.7328(AUD) 139039 Ordinary Shares 17-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 10910.64(AUD) 2152 Ordinary Shares 17-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 547314.246(AUD) 107595 Ordinary Shares 18-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 18168.26(NZD) 3377 Ordinary Shares 21-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 20039.04(AUD) 3976 Ordinary Shares 21-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 20039.04(AUD) 3976 Ordinary Shares 21-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 47093.76(AUD) 9344 Ordinary Shares 21-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 5080.32(AUD) 1008 Ordinary Shares 29-Oct-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 3918.64(AUD) 803 Ordinary Shares 07-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 11611.32(AUD) 2404 Ordinary Shares 08-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 39889.3572(AUD) 8316 Ordinary Shares 08-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 4988.568(AUD) 1040 Ordinary Shares 08-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 4988.568(AUD) 1040 Ordinary Shares 08-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 139612.7502(AUD) 29106 Ordinary Shares 19-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 2425.35(NZD) 437 Ordinary Shares 25-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 30056.64(AUD) 5736 Ordinary Shares 25-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 75141.6(AUD) 14340 Ordinary Shares 27-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 39416.24(NZD) 6964 Ordinary Shares 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 47040.4786(AUD) 8389 Ordinary Shares 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 75868.122(AUD) 13530 Ordinary Shares 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 242037.8136(AUD) 43164 Ordinary Shares 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 106490.1334(AUD) 18991 Ordinary Shares 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 110129.336(AUD) 19640 Ordinary Shares 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 63133.7166(AUD) 11259 Ordinary Shares 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 9156.8(NZD) 1552 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 7977.3764(AUD) 1412 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 49824.445(NZD) 8311 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 226180.92(AUD) 40103 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 2079.0896(AUD) 368 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 140255.52(AUD) 24868 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 721609.8(AUD) 127945 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 3632.7571(AUD) 643 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 188235(AUD) 33375 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 317481.24(AUD) 56291 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1548.0178(AUD) 274 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 328332.6(AUD) 58215 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 3508.4637(AUD) 621 Ordinary Shares 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 2502.8171(AUD) 443 Ordinary Shares 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 621353.9111(AUD) 108653 Ordinary Shares 5 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1454597.0946(AUD) 254358 Ordinary Shares 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1406514.265(AUD) 245950 Ordinary Shares 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 3196879.1114(AUD) 559022 Ordinary Shares 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1002047.7701(AUD) 175223 Ordinary Shares 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 833912.2714(AUD) 145822 Ordinary Shares 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 440447.8619(AUD) 76697 Ordinary Shares 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 252506.519(AUD) 43970 Ordinary Shares 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 17082.24(AUD) 2976 Ordinary Shares 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 303415.5545(AUD) 52835 Ordinary Shares 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 968012.4828(AUD) 168564 Ordinary Shares 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 188148.0801(AUD) 32763 Ordinary Shares 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 425890.1174(AUD) 74162 Ordinary Shares 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1341417.3389(AUD) 228043 Ordinary Shares 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 610353.3303(AUD) 103761 Ordinary Shares 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 349914.4978(AUD) 59486 Ordinary Shares 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 260721.1829(AUD) 44323 Ordinary Shares 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 590177.0413(AUD) 100331 Ordinary Shares 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 420460.9217(AUD) 71479 Ordinary Shares 11-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 950021.3493(AUD) 166329 Ordinary Shares 11-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 55239.6472(AUD) 9629 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 30221.8486(AUD) 5366 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 75126.5819(AUD) 13339 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 35928.1413(AUD) 6417 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 20675.4391(AUD) 3671 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 24792.5042(AUD) 4402 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 34828.9064(AUD) 6184 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 41034.3381(AUD) 7329 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 12424.4126(AUD) 2206 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 162289.7154(AUD) 28986 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 10257.1848(AUD) 1832 Ordinary Shares 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 946662.012(AUD) 169080 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 196258.26(AUD) 33990 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 286875.416(AUD) 49684 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 713146.74(AUD) 123510 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 97.5001(AUD) 17 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 117916.628(AUD) 20422 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 7807.614(AUD) 1335 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 123471.4208(AUD) 21112 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 720248.0052(AUD) 123153 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 28.68(AUD) 5 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 441.6027(AUD) 77 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 31218.7592(AUD) 5338 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 27335.4216(AUD) 4674 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 330619.24(AUD) 57260 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 235371.336(AUD) 40764 Ordinary Shares 6 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 108.9707(AUD) 19 Ordinary Shares 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 2575.015(AUD) 449 Ordinary Shares 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 36954.126(AUD) 6204 Ordinary Shares 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 89919.324(AUD) 15096 Ordinary Shares 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 61512.7755(AUD) 10327 Ordinary Shares 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 103625.2305(AUD) 17397 Ordinary Shares 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 223523.619(AUD) 37526 Ordinary Shares 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 73771.2525(AUD) 12385 Ordinary Shares 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 861250.549(AUD) 141695 Ordinary Shares 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 139828.991(AUD) 23005 Ordinary Shares 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 35533.1572(AUD) 5846 Ordinary Shares 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 10144.5158(AUD) 1669 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 140730.5414(AUD) 23017 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 14215.47(AUD) 2319 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 197678.2002(AUD) 32331 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 10193.63(NZD) 1594 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 27793.42(AUD) 4534 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 70502.8402(AUD) 11531 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 171521.6526(AUD) 28053 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 426385.9654(AUD) 69737 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 13639.25(AUD) 2225 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 266832.77(AUD) 43529 Ordinary Shares 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 117337.6122(AUD) 19191 Ordinary Shares 23-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 106455.8016(AUD) 17376 Ordinary Shares 23-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 254737.9014(AUD) 41579 Ordinary Shares 23-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 61541.48(NZD) 9646 Ordinary Shares 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 4409.4651(AUD) 731 Ordinary Shares 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 6164.8062(AUD) 1022 Ordinary Shares 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 2123.2992(AUD) 352 Ordinary Shares 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 14314.1733(AUD) 2373 Ordinary Shares 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 3667.5168(AUD) 608 Ordinary Shares 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 5085.0603(AUD) 843 Ordinary Shares 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 149129.323(AUD) 24595 Ordinary Shares 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 129235.3076(AUD) 21314 Ordinary Shares 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 180804.5246(AUD) 29819 Ordinary Shares 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 419720.6748(AUD) 69222 Ordinary Shares 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 107595.033(AUD) 17745 Ordinary Shares 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 62210.484(AUD) 10260 Ordinary Shares 30-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 33653.6(NZD) 5428 Ordinary Shares 02-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 49785.96(AUD) 8467 Ordinary Shares 03-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 18072.07(AUD) 3007 Ordinary Shares 06-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 47879.7453(AUD) 7911 Ordinary Shares 06-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 114818.1833(AUD) 18971 Ordinary Shares 14-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 9532.6(AUD) 1540 Ordinary Shares 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 439403.1442(AUD) 69382 Ordinary Shares 7 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 109569.7265(AUD) 17251 Ordinary Shares 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 92306.3495(AUD) 14533 Ordinary Shares 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 155414.8535(AUD) 24469 Ordinary Shares 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 37156.275(AUD) 5850 Ordinary Shares 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 169280.178(AUD) 26652 Ordinary Shares 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 364055.277(AUD) 57318 Ordinary Shares 17-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1464396.9978(AUD) 229767 Ordinary Shares 20-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 50196.9(AUD) 7930 Ordinary Shares 22-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 3840.9(AUD) 590 Ordinary Shares 29-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 56350.89(NZD) 8577 Ordinary Shares 31-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 6310(AUD) 1000 Ordinary Shares 05-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Buy 6762.69(AUD) 1089 Ordinary Shares 13-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Buy 1532000(AUD) 250000 Ordinary Shares 14-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd Sell 8953.1(NZD) 1420 Ordinary Shares Annexure B Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares. └─┬─Morgan Stanley ├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC ├─┬─ Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. │ ├─── Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC │ ├─── Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC │ ├─── Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC │ └─── Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd └─── Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. ├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited └─── Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 8 Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 28,493 percentage held in class: 0.006% current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage agreement. The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 333,536 percentage held in class: 0.075% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class:554,016 percentage held in class: 0.125% 9 current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 5,323,880 percentage held in class: 1.200% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 2,703,507 percentage held in class: 0.608% current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,941 10 percentage held in class: 0.002% current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 212,000 percentage held in class: 0.048% current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 1,120 percentage held in class: 0.001% current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. For that relevant interest,- number held in class:143,642 11 percentage held in class: 0.032% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 283,692 percentage held in class: 0.064% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 126,346 percentage held in class: 0.028% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 86,790 percentage held in class: 0.020% 12 current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Table 2 Details on derivative relevant interest (b) Details of Derivative (a) Type Details for of (c) Parties to the Derivative Derivative Notional Value of Settleme Expiry Date of the Derivative nt Type the Derivative 865,524.48 (AUD) 9/20/2021 D. E. SHAW VALENCE Morgan Stanley & Swap INTERNATIONAL, INC. Cash Co. International plc Agreement 8,140.38 (AUD) 8/16/2021 SPHERE ICAV-TORUS FUND ALPHAS MANAGED ACCOUNTS PLATFORM LXXXIV LIMITED- 35,596.26 (AUD) 7/23/2021 CAMPBELL QUANTITATIVE EQUITIES SEGREGATED PORTFOLIO 227,435.91 (AUD) 7/23/2021 CAMPBELL EQUITY ALPHA MASTER FUND LP Morgan Stanley Swap 165,028.97 (AUD) Cash 1/31/2022 CUBIST CORE INVESTMENTS, Capital Services LLC Agreement L.P. 423,455.93 (AUD) 1/31/2022 CX MACRO LIMITED 49,782.68 (AUD) 4/12/2021 DUKE CAPITAL SERIES FUND LLC 193,282.75 (AUD) 6/22/2020 EGMF MASTER LP 95,243.14 (AUD) 9/20/2021 PRELUDE OPPORTUNITY FUND, 13 24,400.77 (AUD) 12/31/2020 LP TUDOR SYSTEMATIC TACTICAL TRADING L.P. 343,012.89 (AUD) 9/17/2020 TWO SIGMA ABSOLUTE RETURN PORTFOLIO, LLC 212,022.19 (AUD) 10/15/2021 TWO SIGMA EQUITY SPECTRUM PORTFOLIO, LLC Annexure C Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group Date of Holder of Relevant Transaction Consideration Class and number Transaction Interest Nature of securities 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 2,657.94 (AUD) 534 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 4,357.41 (AUD) 872 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 2,609 Swaps International plc 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 30,394 Swaps International plc 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,010.00 (AUD) 202 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,047.45 (AUD) 210 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,162.32 (AUD) 232 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,257.30 (AUD) 254 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,486.03 (AUD) 299 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,861.27 (AUD) 373 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,884.80 (AUD) 380 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 14 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,127.70 (AUD) 2,046 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 113.85 (AUD) 23 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 124,170.75 (AUD) 25,085 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 13,924.35 (AUD) 2,813 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,963.85 (AUD) 3,023 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,057.90 (AUD) 3,042 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15.15 (AUD) 3 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,132.13 (AUD) 429 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,160.00 (AUD) 432 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,294.58 (AUD) 458 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,435.12 (AUD) 488 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,644.38 (AUD) 531 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,773.26 (AUD) 558 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 24.85 (AUD) 5 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 278.32 (AUD) 56 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 293.82 (AUD) 59 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,123.74 (AUD) 626 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,995.92 (AUD) 796 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 312.48 (AUD) 63 Ordinary Shares 15 Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 329.67 (AUD) 66 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,030.52 (AUD) 1,008 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,707.35 (AUD) 1,153 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 62,528.40 (AUD) 12,632 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 64.61 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 753.00 (AUD) 150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 754.50 (AUD) 150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 791.82 (AUD) 159 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,041.05 (AUD) 1,605 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 80.96 (AUD) 16 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 830.00 (AUD) 166 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 937.38 (AUD) 188 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,335 Swaps Services LLC 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 10,046 Swaps Services LLC 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 14,598 Swaps Services LLC 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 15,017 Swaps Services LLC 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,015 Swaps Services LLC 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,643 Swaps Services LLC 16 10/15/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,651 Swaps Services LLC 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 2,347.13 (AUD) 464 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 2,902 Swaps International plc 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 22,447 Swaps International plc 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,234.44 (AUD) 243 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,515.00 (AUD) 303 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,913.95 (AUD) 379 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10.06 (AUD) 2 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 156.55 (AUD) 31 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 17,129.60 (AUD) 3,392 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,286.36 (AUD) 452 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,530.00 (AUD) 506 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,666.82 (AUD) 526 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 29.88 (AUD) 6 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 35.56 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 36,147.90 (AUD) 7,158 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,041.90 (AUD) 810 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,337.85 (AUD) 1,057 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5.06 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share 17 Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5.06 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 55.72 (AUD) 11 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 63,640.10 (AUD) 12,602 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 661.01 (AUD) 133 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,316.76 (AUD) 1,446 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,457.02 (AUD) 1,673 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,483.90 (AUD) 1,878 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 99,975.48 (AUD) 19,758 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,469 Swaps Services LLC 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,187 Swaps Services LLC 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,637 Swaps Services LLC 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,909 Swaps Services LLC 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 4,003 Swaps Services LLC 10/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,633 Swaps Services LLC 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 66.24 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 1,809 Swaps International plc 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 108 Swaps International plc 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 32,328 Swaps International plc 18 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 5 Ordinary Shares International plc Received 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 89,277 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,061.72 (AUD) 209 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,647.75 (AUD) 325 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,745.87 (AUD) 343 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,794.78 (AUD) 354 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 13,547.04 (AUD) 2,672 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 167.31 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 18,145.53 (AUD) 3,579 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 193.80 (AUD) 38 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,443.20 (AUD) 480 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,667.00 (AUD) 525 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 21,106.41 (AUD) 4,163 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 25.45 (AUD) 5 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 270.04 (AUD) 53 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 307.20 (AUD) 60 Ordinary Shares 19 Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 35.49 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 380.25 (AUD) 75 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,036.37 (AUD) 793 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,336.42 (AUD) 857 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,968.92 (AUD) 982 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 455.40 (AUD) 90 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5.10 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 50.80 (AUD) 10 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,347.23 (AUD) 1,247 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,859.50 (AUD) 1,345 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 608.09 (AUD) 119 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 66.24 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 754.80 (AUD) 148 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 764.25 (AUD) 150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 776.48 (AUD) 153 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,061.30 (AUD) 1,590 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 880.57 (AUD) 173 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,092 Swaps Services LLC 20 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 11,248 Swaps Services LLC 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,379 Swaps Services LLC 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,771 Swaps Services LLC 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 6,820 Swaps Services LLC 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 8,680 Swaps Services LLC 10/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 878 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 2,321.95 (AUD) 463 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 1,910 Swaps International plc 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 3,338 Swaps International plc 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 19 Ordinary Shares International plc Received 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 507,488 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,096.54 (AUD) 218 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,162.32 (AUD) 232 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,247.22 (AUD) 246 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,343.76 (AUD) 264 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,507.50 (AUD) 300 Ordinary Shares 21 Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,893.48 (AUD) 372 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 105.21 (AUD) 21 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,735.74 (AUD) 2,537 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,536.01 (AUD) 3,101 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 150.60 (AUD) 30 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 161.28 (AUD) 32 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,039.18 (AUD) 405 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,321.95 (AUD) 463 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,730.45 (AUD) 545 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,871.44 (AUD) 572 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 20.12 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 20.12 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 20.22 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 29,306.76 (AUD) 5,838 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 300.60 (AUD) 60 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 337.68 (AUD) 67 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 35.56 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 386.16 (AUD) 77 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 22 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,171.30 (AUD) 826 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,593.30 (AUD) 915 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5.01 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 553.85 (AUD) 110 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 633.75 (AUD) 125 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,078.94 (AUD) 1,399 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,590.15 (AUD) 1,515 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,279.38 (AUD) 1,646 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,359.86 (AUD) 1,662 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,782.38 (AUD) 1,746 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 809.60 (AUD) 160 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 10,480 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,069 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,552 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,408 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 343 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 4,048 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,478 Swaps Services LLC 10/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 6,332 Swaps 23 Services LLC 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 1,045.20 (AUD) 208 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 1,619 Swaps International plc 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 14,003 Swaps International plc 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 2,453 Swaps International plc 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 68,902 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,045.20 (AUD) 208 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,121.69 (AUD) 223 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,242.41 (AUD) 247 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,414.00 (AUD) 280 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,960.56 (AUD) 389 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,563.52 (AUD) 3,088 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,434.70 (AUD) 485 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,818.42 (AUD) 557 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,175.20 (AUD) 630 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 39,049.92 (AUD) 7,748 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 24 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,827.80 (AUD) 956 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 428.40 (AUD) 85 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 65.52 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 756.00 (AUD) 150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 779.65 (AUD) 155 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 806.13 (AUD) 159 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 819.72 (AUD) 162 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 870.19 (AUD) 173 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,895 Swaps Services LLC 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,470 Swaps Services LLC 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,044 Swaps Services LLC 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,221 Swaps Services LLC 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 6,203 Swaps Services LLC 10/21/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 66,472 Swaps Services LLC 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 343.06 (AUD) 68 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 834.60 (AUD) 165 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 4,996 Swaps International plc 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 9,618 Swaps International plc 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 225,483 Ordinary shares held 25 International plc or in respect Shares of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,032.24 (AUD) 204 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,141.30 (AUD) 226 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,177.66 (AUD) 233 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,323.10 (AUD) 262 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,582.56 (AUD) 314 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,627.47 (AUD) 321 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,696.08 (AUD) 536 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 203.40 (AUD) 40 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 242.88 (AUD) 48 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 25,039.34 (AUD) 4,978 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 278.85 (AUD) 55 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 288.99 (AUD) 57 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 292.90 (AUD) 58 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,938.49 (AUD) 783 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 35.28 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 26 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 35.49 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 396.24 (AUD) 78 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,204.86 (AUD) 831 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,948.32 (AUD) 976 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 45.54 (AUD) 9 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 460.92 (AUD) 91 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5.06 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 539.28 (AUD) 107 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 553.72 (AUD) 109 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 581.90 (AUD) 115 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 594.72 (AUD) 118 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,061.15 (AUD) 1,205 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 67,085.11 (AUD) 13,337 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 70.98 (AUD) 14 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 75.60 (AUD) 15 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 81.44 (AUD) 16 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 925.98 (AUD) 183 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 4,247 Swaps Services LLC 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 4,863 Swaps 27 Services LLC 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 474 Swaps Services LLC 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 5,072 Swaps Services LLC 10/22/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 6,167 Swaps Services LLC 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 2,067 Swaps International plc 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 8,564 Swaps International plc 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 40,369 Ordinary International plc Received Shares 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,217.05 (AUD) 241 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,605.46 (AUD) 3,078 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 16,249.35 (AUD) 3,205 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 20.28 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 253.00 (AUD) 50 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 288.71 (AUD) 57 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 297.95 (AUD) 59 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 30.42 (AUD) 6 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 362.88 (AUD) 72 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,435.04 (AUD) 1,072 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,650.72 (AUD) 1,512 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 732.98 (AUD) 145 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 28 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 75.90 (AUD) 15 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 752.45 (AUD) 149 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,263 Swaps Services LLC 10/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 4,265 Swaps Services LLC 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 1,328.12 (AUD) 267 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 4,066 Swaps International plc 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 21,084 Ordinary International plc Received Shares 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 596,576 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,045.80 (AUD) 210 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,272.60 (AUD) 256 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,416.45 (AUD) 285 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,792.80 (AUD) 360 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,694.41 (AUD) 2,353 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,631.68 (AUD) 2,944 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14.99 (AUD) 3 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 140.00 (AUD) 28 Ordinary Shares 29 Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 163.68 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 19.96 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,200.59 (AUD) 441 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,469.93 (AUD) 493 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,842.08 (AUD) 573 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,847.04 (AUD) 574 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,592.60 (AUD) 710 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,535.00 (AUD) 907 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 40.48 (AUD) 8 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 45.27 (AUD) 9 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 55.52 (AUD) 11 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,037.90 (AUD) 1,210 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,647.76 (AUD) 1,319 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,344.66 (AUD) 1,466 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,917.22 (AUD) 1,574 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 74.40 (AUD) 15 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 745.50 (AUD) 150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,721.25 (AUD) 1,925 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 30 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,192 Swaps Services LLC 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,365 Swaps Services LLC 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,461 Swaps Services LLC 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,925 Swaps Services LLC 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 601 Swaps Services LLC 10/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 653 Swaps Services LLC 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 2,304.17 (AUD) 465 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 8,286.18 (AUD) 1,670 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 1,005 Swaps International plc 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 4,288 Swaps International plc 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 2,473,252 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,017.03 (AUD) 203 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,067.66 (AUD) 211 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,069.26 (AUD) 213 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,080.00 (AUD) 216 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,135.84 (AUD) 229 Ordinary Shares 31 Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,167.66 (AUD) 234 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,183.05 (AUD) 239 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,217.55 (AUD) 246 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,217.56 (AUD) 244 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,222.10 (AUD) 242 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,351.84 (AUD) 272 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,412.84 (AUD) 286 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,465.84 (AUD) 292 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,561.87 (AUD) 313 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,618.50 (AUD) 325 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,633.44 (AUD) 328 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,687.95 (AUD) 341 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,772.10 (AUD) 358 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,822.68 (AUD) 366 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,876.97 (AUD) 379 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,951.30 (AUD) 395 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,965.15 (AUD) 397 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,008.90 (AUD) 2,022 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 32 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,808.06 (AUD) 2,153 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 100.20 (AUD) 20 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,017.98 (AUD) 2,798 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 16,566.40 (AUD) 3,340 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 18,282.94 (AUD) 3,701 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,009.70 (AUD) 406 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,024.55 (AUD) 409 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,035.00 (AUD) 407 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,053.44 (AUD) 414 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,074.14 (AUD) 414 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,186.80 (AUD) 440 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,270.14 (AUD) 458 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,278.59 (AUD) 453 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,302.04 (AUD) 466 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,335.90 (AUD) 470 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,354.38 (AUD) 469 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,628.45 (AUD) 531 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 21,126.60 (AUD) 4,268 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 21,245.40 (AUD) 4,292 Ordinary Shares 33 Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 21,715.65 (AUD) 4,387 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 235.94 (AUD) 47 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 26,893.35 (AUD) 5,433 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 279.44 (AUD) 56 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 297.30 (AUD) 60 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,107.26 (AUD) 629 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,167.28 (AUD) 636 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,425.40 (AUD) 692 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,465.00 (AUD) 700 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,473.04 (AUD) 696 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,598.65 (AUD) 727 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,710.08 (AUD) 748 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,747.49 (AUD) 751 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 322.08 (AUD) 65 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 328.02 (AUD) 66 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 331.65 (AUD) 67 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 335.00 (AUD) 67 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,135.04 (AUD) 832 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 34 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 420.75 (AUD) 85 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 454.09 (AUD) 91 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 484.03 (AUD) 97 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 498.00 (AUD) 100 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 50.00 (AUD) 10 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 544.50 (AUD) 110 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 546.15 (AUD) 110 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 576.15 (AUD) 115 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 60.12 (AUD) 12 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 632.52 (AUD) 126 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 65.13 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 653.69 (AUD) 131 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 663.97 (AUD) 134 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,625.00 (AUD) 1,525 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 753.00 (AUD) 150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 796.95 (AUD) 161 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 84.32 (AUD) 17 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 868.46 (AUD) 173 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 870.63 (AUD) 175 Ordinary Shares 35 Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,106.56 (AUD) 1,836 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,204.44 (AUD) 1,852 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9.88 (AUD) 2 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 936.24 (AUD) 188 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 956.91 (AUD) 191 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 972.16 (AUD) 196 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2 Swaps Services LLC 10/25/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,313 Swaps Services LLC 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 345.72 (AUD) 70 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 927.59 (AUD) 187 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 3,686 Swaps International plc 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 848 Swaps International plc 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 560,263 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,061.44 (AUD) 214 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,074.74 (AUD) 218 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 36 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,257.15 (AUD) 255 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,294.28 (AUD) 262 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,488.00 (AUD) 300 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,981.86 (AUD) 402 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,150.50 (AUD) 425 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,299.59 (AUD) 459 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,370.69 (AUD) 477 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,395.90 (AUD) 485 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,642.90 (AUD) 535 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,728.53 (AUD) 549 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,791.80 (AUD) 564 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 207.06 (AUD) 42 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 29.58 (AUD) 6 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,497.52 (AUD) 708 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,556.32 (AUD) 717 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,709.94 (AUD) 751 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 301.04 (AUD) 61 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 337.96 (AUD) 68 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 391.05 (AUD) 79 Ordinary Shares 37 Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,268.16 (AUD) 864 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,365.90 (AUD) 882 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,561.68 (AUD) 916 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,969.80 (AUD) 1,004 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,088.20 (AUD) 1,030 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,124.73 (AUD) 1,027 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,532.80 (AUD) 1,120 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 524.70 (AUD) 106 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,145.36 (AUD) 1,244 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,889.44 (AUD) 1,389 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,019.74 (AUD) 1,421 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 757.35 (AUD) 153 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 760.41 (AUD) 153 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 808.48 (AUD) 163 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 83.81 (AUD) 17 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,776.19 (AUD) 1,983 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 972.28 (AUD) 196 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,057 Swaps Services LLC 38 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,516 Swaps Services LLC 10/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 6,503 Swaps Services LLC 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 8,842 Swaps International plc 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 1,535,433 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,381.05 (AUD) 279 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,488.00 (AUD) 300 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,701.72 (AUD) 348 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,628.64 (AUD) 2,178 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,780.01 (AUD) 2,409 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,600.16 (AUD) 2,582 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 151.59 (AUD) 31 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 16,884.80 (AUD) 3,460 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 178.20 (AUD) 36 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 19,374.18 (AUD) 3,962 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,786.48 (AUD) 571 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,815.76 (AUD) 577 Ordinary Shares 39 Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 262.88 (AUD) 53 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,022.02 (AUD) 618 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,626.00 (AUD) 740 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 30,334.08 (AUD) 6,216 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 30,885.52 (AUD) 6,329 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 333.20 (AUD) 68 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 334.56 (AUD) 68 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 345.80 (AUD) 70 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 358.43 (AUD) 73 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,463.90 (AUD) 911 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 464.55 (AUD) 95 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 635.97 (AUD) 129 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 669.93 (AUD) 137 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 721.24 (AUD) 146 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 736.88 (AUD) 151 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,374.08 (AUD) 1,716 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 940.50 (AUD) 190 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 11,308 Swaps Services LLC 40 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 157 Swaps Services LLC 10/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 6,243 Swaps Services LLC 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 1,126.04 (AUD) 227 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 8,448.89 (AUD) 1,706 Ordinary Shares International plc 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 2,902 Swaps International plc 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 4,283 Swaps International plc 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 4 Ordinary Shares International plc Received 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,316.70 (AUD) 266 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,631.84 (AUD) 329 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,643.42 (AUD) 331 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,767.90 (AUD) 355 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,792.80 (AUD) 360 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,922.70 (AUD) 390 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,261.08 (AUD) 2,482 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,400.10 (AUD) 2,915 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,031.16 (AUD) 412 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,316.86 (AUD) 469 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,489.52 (AUD) 506 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,678.83 (AUD) 539 Ordinary Shares 41 Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 20,189.78 (AUD) 4,087 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,050.58 (AUD) 616 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,374.63 (AUD) 679 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,392.64 (AUD) 684 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,409.42 (AUD) 686 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 300.73 (AUD) 61 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 306.90 (AUD) 62 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 327.69 (AUD) 66 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 381.92 (AUD) 77 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 385.32 (AUD) 78 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,230.88 (AUD) 853 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,551.72 (AUD) 914 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,984.46 (AUD) 1,009 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 411.68 (AUD) 83 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 472.15 (AUD) 95 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 487.06 (AUD) 98 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 49.35 (AUD) 10 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 545.60 (AUD) 110 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 42 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,192.62 (AUD) 1,246 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,524.35 (AUD) 1,317 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 729.64 (AUD) 148 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 74.10 (AUD) 15 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 754.29 (AUD) 153 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 778.72 (AUD) 157 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,686.66 (AUD) 1,762 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,454 Swaps Services LLC 10/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,516 Swaps Services LLC 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 1,292 Swaps International plc 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 6,479 Swaps International plc 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 3,660,250 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,193.13 (AUD) 243 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,379.00 (AUD) 280 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,430.27 (AUD) 291 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,451.40 (AUD) 295 Ordinary Shares 43 Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,216.10 (AUD) 2,289 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 163.68 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,113.04 (AUD) 433 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,366.76 (AUD) 484 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,575.36 (AUD) 512 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 298.29 (AUD) 61 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,586.44 (AUD) 726 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,990.12 (AUD) 811 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 30,474.48 (AUD) 6,232 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 33,501.20 (AUD) 6,865 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 333.88 (AUD) 68 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 347.55 (AUD) 71 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 39.36 (AUD) 8 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,401.76 (AUD) 902 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,584.90 (AUD) 930 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4.90 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4.95 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 416.93 (AUD) 85 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 44 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 49.30 (AUD) 10 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,408.34 (AUD) 1,106 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,469.74 (AUD) 1,114 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 54.01 (AUD) 11 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 58.98 (AUD) 12 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,927.36 (AUD) 1,408 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 65,274.88 (AUD) 13,376 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 688.08 (AUD) 141 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 691.60 (AUD) 140 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 725.20 (AUD) 148 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 733.50 (AUD) 150 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,500.85 (AUD) 1,935 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9.81 (AUD) 2 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 995.86 (AUD) 202 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,046 Swaps Services LLC 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,299 Swaps Services LLC 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,716 Swaps Services LLC 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 215 Swaps Services LLC 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 4,495 Swaps 45 Services LLC 10/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 6,660 Swaps Services LLC 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Borrow N/A 15,000 Ordinary International plc Shares 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 162.20 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares International plc 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 8,602.13 (AUD) 1,748 Ordinary Shares International plc 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 1,431 Swaps International plc 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 425 Swaps International plc 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,007.58 (AUD) 205 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,017.41 (AUD) 207 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,036.68 (AUD) 212 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,056.73 (AUD) 215 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,064.88 (AUD) 216 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,160.31 (AUD) 236 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,373.40 (AUD) 280 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,568.00 (AUD) 320 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,620.25 (AUD) 331 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,816.70 (AUD) 370 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,853.31 (AUD) 379 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,068.51 (AUD) 2,059 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 46 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 127.14 (AUD) 26 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 13,074.36 (AUD) 2,652 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 132.57 (AUD) 27 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 177.30 (AUD) 36 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 181.30 (AUD) 37 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,168.20 (AUD) 440 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,282.88 (AUD) 464 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,533.30 (AUD) 517 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,767.85 (AUD) 562 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,822.40 (AUD) 576 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 21,186.65 (AUD) 4,315 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,166.95 (AUD) 645 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,168.72 (AUD) 648 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,404.64 (AUD) 692 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,988.37 (AUD) 809 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 305.04 (AUD) 62 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 339.14 (AUD) 69 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,250.88 (AUD) 864 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,762.38 (AUD) 966 Ordinary Shares 47 Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 43,320.90 (AUD) 8,841 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 432.96 (AUD) 88 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 462.48 (AUD) 94 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 467.40 (AUD) 95 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 488.00 (AUD) 100 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 488.07 (AUD) 99 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,096.68 (AUD) 1,036 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 503.67 (AUD) 103 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 510.12 (AUD) 104 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 515.55 (AUD) 105 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 545.57 (AUD) 111 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 558.60 (AUD) 114 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,918.19 (AUD) 1,409 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 63.96 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 645.48 (AUD) 132 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 693.72 (AUD) 141 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 746.32 (AUD) 152 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 831.48 (AUD) 169 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 48 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 9,667.28 (AUD) 1,981 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/01/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,911 Swaps Services LLC 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 16,457.93 (AUD) 3,293 Ordinary Shares International plc 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 64,549.21 (AUD) 12,910 Ordinary International plc Shares 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 1,193 Swaps International plc 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 13,649 Swaps International plc 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Increase in N/A 325,553 Ordinary International plc shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Borrow N/A 19,367 Ordinary Shares 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Increase in N/A 40,009 Ordinary shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,036.04 (AUD) 207 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,037.92 (AUD) 208 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,341.90 (AUD) 270 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 49 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,701.59 (AUD) 341 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,220.00 (AUD) 3,044 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 19,685.00 (AUD) 3,937 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 19.92 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,878.44 (AUD) 578 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 200.00 (AUD) 40 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 215.00 (AUD) 43 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 219.56 (AUD) 44 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 234.06 (AUD) 47 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 258.96 (AUD) 52 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,550.00 (AUD) 710 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 322.40 (AUD) 65 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 34.86 (AUD) 7 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 352.87 (AUD) 71 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,090.91 (AUD) 819 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,315.00 (AUD) 863 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,331.32 (AUD) 868 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,586.20 (AUD) 920 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 423.30 (AUD) 85 Ordinary Shares 50 Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 44.82 (AUD) 9 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 44.87 (AUD) 9 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 480.00 (AUD) 96 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,099.78 (AUD) 1,022 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,375.82 (AUD) 1,279 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,510.00 (AUD) 1,302 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 65.00 (AUD) 13 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,490.00 (AUD) 1,498 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 74.85 (AUD) 15 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,570.58 (AUD) 1,721 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,944.08 (AUD) 1,796 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,011 Swaps Services LLC 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,625 Swaps Services LLC 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 9 Swaps Services LLC 11/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 915 Swaps Services LLC 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 1,884.63 (AUD) 377 Ordinary Shares International plc 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 2,012.86 (AUD) 403 Ordinary Shares International plc 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 3,202 Swaps International plc 51 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 917 Swaps International plc 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 10 Ordinary Shares International plc Received 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,055.00 (AUD) 211 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,102.67 (AUD) 219 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,202.59 (AUD) 241 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,237.38 (AUD) 246 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,397.79 (AUD) 279 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,508.94 (AUD) 303 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,751.49 (AUD) 351 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,648.51 (AUD) 2,117 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,683.72 (AUD) 2,124 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 100.60 (AUD) 20 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,015.70 (AUD) 2,190 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 120.00 (AUD) 24 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 15,863.21 (AUD) 3,179 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 159.68 (AUD) 32 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 179.28 (AUD) 36 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,308.77 (AUD) 459 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,921.21 (AUD) 586 Ordinary Shares 52 Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,942.55 (AUD) 585 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 226.35 (AUD) 45 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 235.00 (AUD) 47 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 250.00 (AUD) 50 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 253.22 (AUD) 51 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 29.94 (AUD) 6 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 293.82 (AUD) 59 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,433.68 (AUD) 684 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,592.17 (AUD) 717 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 30,726.60 (AUD) 6,170 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 306.83 (AUD) 61 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 314.06 (AUD) 63 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 318.72 (AUD) 64 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 462.68 (AUD) 93 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 465.00 (AUD) 93 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,688.93 (AUD) 1,131 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5.04 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 585.22 (AUD) 116 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 53 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,032.88 (AUD) 1,197 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,104.33 (AUD) 1,227 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,792.06 (AUD) 1,353 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 655.66 (AUD) 131 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 7,044.06 (AUD) 1,406 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 945.00 (AUD) 189 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,152 Swaps Services LLC 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,410 Swaps Services LLC 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 3,526 Swaps Services LLC 11/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 426 Swaps Services LLC 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Borrow N/A 14,649 Ordinary International plc Shares 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 504.39 (AUD) 102 Ordinary Shares International plc 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 149 Swaps International plc 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 2,985 Swaps International plc 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 50 Swaps International plc 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 6,706 Ordinary Shares International plc Received 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Increase in N/A 40,345 Ordinary shares held Shares or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to 54 rehypothecat e pursuant to the agreement(s) 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,052.89 (AUD) 211 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,091.74 (AUD) 221 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,395.68 (AUD) 286 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,407.43 (AUD) 289 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,556.47 (AUD) 317 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,669.72 (AUD) 338 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,683.60 (AUD) 345 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,821.61 (AUD) 371 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,986.79 (AUD) 403 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,118.92 (AUD) 2,036 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,111.33 (AUD) 2,263 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 12,686.35 (AUD) 2,605 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 13,668.88 (AUD) 2,801 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14.85 (AUD) 3 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 16,626.00 (AUD) 3,400 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 17,176.38 (AUD) 3,477 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 19.64 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 55 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,157.60 (AUD) 435 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,621.04 (AUD) 536 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,715.84 (AUD) 552 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,880.90 (AUD) 582 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,898.84 (AUD) 588 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 211.56 (AUD) 43 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 23,877.66 (AUD) 4,766 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 24,676.29 (AUD) 5,067 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 288.26 (AUD) 58 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 30,724.83 (AUD) 6,309 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 364.08 (AUD) 74 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,125.73 (AUD) 1,045 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,531.04 (AUD) 1,104 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,882.18 (AUD) 1,198 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 504.39 (AUD) 102 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 6,171.43 (AUD) 1,238 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 78.72 (AUD) 16 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 797.04 (AUD) 162 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 8,099.99 (AUD) 1,643 Ordinary Shares 56 Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 856.08 (AUD) 174 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 1,711 Swaps Services LLC 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 10,217 Swaps Services LLC 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 2,079 Swaps Services LLC 11/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Buy N/A 4,021 Swaps Services LLC 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy 2,084.14 (AUD) 431 Ordinary Shares International plc 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 100 Swaps International plc 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Buy N/A 3,868 Swaps International plc 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. Collateral N/A 4,797 Ordinary Shares International plc Received 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,272.92 (AUD) 263 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,503.97 (AUD) 313 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,627.47 (AUD) 338 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,638.80 (AUD) 340 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 1,715.58 (AUD) 353 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 10,526.76 (AUD) 2,166 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 11,983.23 (AUD) 2,481 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 111,795.18 (AUD) 23,146 Ordinary Securities Limited Shares 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 14,243.67 (AUD) 2,949 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 57 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 145.20 (AUD) 30 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 17,278.76 (AUD) 3,548 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 18,441.54 (AUD) 3,834 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,084.14 (AUD) 431 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,125.20 (AUD) 440 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,127.83 (AUD) 441 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,140.45 (AUD) 445 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,366.82 (AUD) 487 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,483.46 (AUD) 511 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 2,530.92 (AUD) 524 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 207.69 (AUD) 43 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 24,323.88 (AUD) 5,036 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 26,151.97 (AUD) 5,437 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 26,878.95 (AUD) 5,565 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,038.07 (AUD) 629 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,314.09 (AUD) 689 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 3,463.20 (AUD) 720 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 33,138.63 (AUD) 6,861 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 35,138.40 (AUD) 7,260 Ordinary Shares 58 Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 4,404.11 (AUD) 909 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 467.54 (AUD) 97 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 483.00 (AUD) 100 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited 11/07/2019 Morgan Stanley Australia Buy 5,348.72 (AUD) 1,112 Ordinary Shares Securities Limited