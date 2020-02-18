Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Log in
Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 19 February, 2020

Date on which substantial holding began: 14 February, 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

For this disclosure,-

    1. total number held in class: 24,017,023
  2. total in class: 443,709,223
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.413%

Details of relevant interests

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 14,211,060
  2. percentage held in class: 3.203%
  3. current registered holder(s): unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant

1

interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 9,805,963
  2. percentage held in class: 2.210%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 5,288,733
  2. percentage held in class : 1.192%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,922,327
  2. percentage held in class:2.011%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

2

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 9,805,963
  2. percentage held in class: 2.210%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 8,922,327
  2. percentage held in class: 2.011%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 5,288,733
  2. percentage held in class:1.192%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 9,805,963
  2. percentage held in class: 2.210%

3

  1. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  2. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details:

Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

4

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction

Consideration

Class and number of

Transaction

Nature

securities

15-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

30913.3916(AUD)

6188 Ordinary Shares

15-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

6954.75(AUD)

1405 Ordinary Shares

15-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1292256.3488(AUD)

257632 Ordinary Shares

16-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

705650.7328(AUD)

139039 Ordinary Shares

17-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

10910.64(AUD)

2152 Ordinary Shares

17-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

547314.246(AUD)

107595 Ordinary Shares

18-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

18168.26(NZD)

3377 Ordinary Shares

21-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

20039.04(AUD)

3976 Ordinary Shares

21-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

20039.04(AUD)

3976 Ordinary Shares

21-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

47093.76(AUD)

9344 Ordinary Shares

21-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

5080.32(AUD)

1008 Ordinary Shares

29-Oct-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

3918.64(AUD)

803 Ordinary Shares

07-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

11611.32(AUD)

2404 Ordinary Shares

08-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

39889.3572(AUD)

8316 Ordinary Shares

08-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

4988.568(AUD)

1040 Ordinary Shares

08-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

4988.568(AUD)

1040 Ordinary Shares

08-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

139612.7502(AUD)

29106 Ordinary Shares

19-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

2425.35(NZD)

437 Ordinary Shares

25-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

30056.64(AUD)

5736 Ordinary Shares

25-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

75141.6(AUD)

14340 Ordinary Shares

27-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

39416.24(NZD)

6964 Ordinary Shares

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

47040.4786(AUD)

8389 Ordinary Shares

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

75868.122(AUD)

13530 Ordinary Shares

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

242037.8136(AUD)

43164 Ordinary Shares

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

106490.1334(AUD)

18991 Ordinary Shares

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

110129.336(AUD)

19640 Ordinary Shares

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

63133.7166(AUD)

11259 Ordinary Shares

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

9156.8(NZD)

1552 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

7977.3764(AUD)

1412 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

49824.445(NZD)

8311 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

226180.92(AUD)

40103 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

2079.0896(AUD)

368 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

140255.52(AUD)

24868 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

721609.8(AUD)

127945 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

3632.7571(AUD)

643 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

188235(AUD)

33375 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

317481.24(AUD)

56291 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1548.0178(AUD)

274 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

328332.6(AUD)

58215 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

3508.4637(AUD)

621 Ordinary Shares

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

2502.8171(AUD)

443 Ordinary Shares

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

621353.9111(AUD)

108653 Ordinary Shares

5

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1454597.0946(AUD)

254358 Ordinary Shares

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1406514.265(AUD)

245950 Ordinary Shares

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

3196879.1114(AUD)

559022 Ordinary Shares

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1002047.7701(AUD)

175223 Ordinary Shares

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

833912.2714(AUD)

145822 Ordinary Shares

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

440447.8619(AUD)

76697 Ordinary Shares

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

252506.519(AUD)

43970 Ordinary Shares

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

17082.24(AUD)

2976 Ordinary Shares

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

303415.5545(AUD)

52835 Ordinary Shares

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

968012.4828(AUD)

168564 Ordinary Shares

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

188148.0801(AUD)

32763 Ordinary Shares

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

425890.1174(AUD)

74162 Ordinary Shares

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1341417.3389(AUD)

228043 Ordinary Shares

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

610353.3303(AUD)

103761 Ordinary Shares

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

349914.4978(AUD)

59486 Ordinary Shares

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

260721.1829(AUD)

44323 Ordinary Shares

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

590177.0413(AUD)

100331 Ordinary Shares

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

420460.9217(AUD)

71479 Ordinary Shares

11-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

950021.3493(AUD)

166329 Ordinary Shares

11-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

55239.6472(AUD)

9629 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

30221.8486(AUD)

5366 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

75126.5819(AUD)

13339 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

35928.1413(AUD)

6417 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

20675.4391(AUD)

3671 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

24792.5042(AUD)

4402 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

34828.9064(AUD)

6184 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

41034.3381(AUD)

7329 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

12424.4126(AUD)

2206 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

162289.7154(AUD)

28986 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

10257.1848(AUD)

1832 Ordinary Shares

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

946662.012(AUD)

169080 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

196258.26(AUD)

33990 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

286875.416(AUD)

49684 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

713146.74(AUD)

123510 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

97.5001(AUD)

17 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

117916.628(AUD)

20422 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

7807.614(AUD)

1335 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

123471.4208(AUD)

21112 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

720248.0052(AUD)

123153 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

28.68(AUD)

5 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

441.6027(AUD)

77 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

31218.7592(AUD)

5338 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

27335.4216(AUD)

4674 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

330619.24(AUD)

57260 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

235371.336(AUD)

40764 Ordinary Shares

6

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

108.9707(AUD)

19 Ordinary Shares

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

2575.015(AUD)

449 Ordinary Shares

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

36954.126(AUD)

6204 Ordinary Shares

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

89919.324(AUD)

15096 Ordinary Shares

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

61512.7755(AUD)

10327 Ordinary Shares

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

103625.2305(AUD)

17397 Ordinary Shares

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

223523.619(AUD)

37526 Ordinary Shares

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

73771.2525(AUD)

12385 Ordinary Shares

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

861250.549(AUD)

141695 Ordinary Shares

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

139828.991(AUD)

23005 Ordinary Shares

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

35533.1572(AUD)

5846 Ordinary Shares

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

10144.5158(AUD)

1669 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

140730.5414(AUD)

23017 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

14215.47(AUD)

2319 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

197678.2002(AUD)

32331 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

10193.63(NZD)

1594 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

27793.42(AUD)

4534 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

70502.8402(AUD)

11531 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

171521.6526(AUD)

28053 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

426385.9654(AUD)

69737 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

13639.25(AUD)

2225 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

266832.77(AUD)

43529 Ordinary Shares

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

117337.6122(AUD)

19191 Ordinary Shares

23-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

106455.8016(AUD)

17376 Ordinary Shares

23-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

254737.9014(AUD)

41579 Ordinary Shares

23-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

61541.48(NZD)

9646 Ordinary Shares

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

4409.4651(AUD)

731 Ordinary Shares

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

6164.8062(AUD)

1022 Ordinary Shares

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

2123.2992(AUD)

352 Ordinary Shares

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

14314.1733(AUD)

2373 Ordinary Shares

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

3667.5168(AUD)

608 Ordinary Shares

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

5085.0603(AUD)

843 Ordinary Shares

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

149129.323(AUD)

24595 Ordinary Shares

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

129235.3076(AUD)

21314 Ordinary Shares

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

180804.5246(AUD)

29819 Ordinary Shares

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

419720.6748(AUD)

69222 Ordinary Shares

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

107595.033(AUD)

17745 Ordinary Shares

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

62210.484(AUD)

10260 Ordinary Shares

30-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

33653.6(NZD)

5428 Ordinary Shares

02-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

49785.96(AUD)

8467 Ordinary Shares

03-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

18072.07(AUD)

3007 Ordinary Shares

06-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

47879.7453(AUD)

7911 Ordinary Shares

06-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

114818.1833(AUD)

18971 Ordinary Shares

14-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

9532.6(AUD)

1540 Ordinary Shares

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

439403.1442(AUD)

69382 Ordinary Shares

7

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

109569.7265(AUD)

17251 Ordinary Shares

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

92306.3495(AUD)

14533 Ordinary Shares

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

155414.8535(AUD)

24469 Ordinary Shares

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

37156.275(AUD)

5850 Ordinary Shares

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

169280.178(AUD)

26652 Ordinary Shares

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

364055.277(AUD)

57318 Ordinary Shares

17-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1464396.9978(AUD)

229767 Ordinary Shares

20-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

50196.9(AUD)

7930 Ordinary Shares

22-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

3840.9(AUD)

590 Ordinary Shares

29-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

56350.89(NZD)

8577 Ordinary Shares

31-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

6310(AUD)

1000 Ordinary Shares

05-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Buy

6762.69(AUD)

1089 Ordinary Shares

13-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Buy

1532000(AUD)

250000 Ordinary Shares

14-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

Sell

8953.1(NZD)

1420 Ordinary Shares

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • ├─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
  • │ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
  • └───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

  • └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

8

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 28,493
  2. percentage held in class: 0.006%
  3. current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage agreement. The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 333,536
  2. percentage held in class: 0.075%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class:554,016
  2. percentage held in class: 0.125%

9

  1. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  2. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 5,323,880
  2. percentage held in class: 1.200%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 2,703,507
    2. percentage held in class: 0.608%
  2. current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,941

10

  1. percentage held in class: 0.002%
  2. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  3. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 212,000
  2. percentage held in class: 0.048%
  3. current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 1,120
  2. percentage held in class: 0.001%
  3. current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class:143,642

11

  1. percentage held in class: 0.032%
  2. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  3. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 283,692
  2. percentage held in class: 0.064%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 126,346
  2. percentage held in class: 0.028%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 86,790
  2. percentage held in class: 0.020%

12

  1. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  2. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Table 2 Details on derivative relevant interest

(b) Details of Derivative

(a) Type

Details for

of

(c) Parties to the Derivative

Derivative

Notional Value of

Settleme

Expiry Date of

the Derivative

nt Type

the Derivative

865,524.48 (AUD)

9/20/2021

D. E. SHAW VALENCE

Morgan Stanley &

Swap

INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Cash

Co. International plc

Agreement

8,140.38 (AUD)

8/16/2021

SPHERE ICAV-TORUS FUND

ALPHAS MANAGED ACCOUNTS

PLATFORM LXXXIV LIMITED-

35,596.26 (AUD)

7/23/2021

CAMPBELL QUANTITATIVE

EQUITIES SEGREGATED

PORTFOLIO

227,435.91 (AUD)

7/23/2021

CAMPBELL EQUITY ALPHA

MASTER FUND LP

Morgan Stanley

Swap

165,028.97 (AUD)

Cash

1/31/2022

CUBIST CORE INVESTMENTS,

Capital Services LLC

Agreement

L.P.

423,455.93 (AUD)

1/31/2022

CX MACRO LIMITED

49,782.68 (AUD)

4/12/2021

DUKE CAPITAL SERIES FUND

LLC

193,282.75 (AUD)

6/22/2020

EGMF MASTER LP

95,243.14 (AUD)

9/20/2021

PRELUDE OPPORTUNITY FUND,

13

24,400.77 (AUD)

12/31/2020

LP

TUDOR SYSTEMATIC TACTICAL TRADING L.P.

343,012.89 (AUD)

9/17/2020

TWO SIGMA ABSOLUTE RETURN PORTFOLIO, LLC

212,022.19 (AUD)

10/15/2021

TWO SIGMA EQUITY SPECTRUM PORTFOLIO, LLC

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

Date of

Holder of Relevant

Transaction

Consideration

Class and number

Transaction

Interest

Nature

of securities

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

2,657.94 (AUD)

534 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

4,357.41 (AUD)

872 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

2,609 Swaps

International plc

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

30,394 Swaps

International plc

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,010.00 (AUD)

202 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,047.45 (AUD)

210 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,162.32 (AUD)

232 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,257.30 (AUD)

254 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,486.03 (AUD)

299 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,861.27 (AUD)

373 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,884.80 (AUD)

380 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

14

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,127.70 (AUD)

2,046 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

113.85 (AUD)

23 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

124,170.75 (AUD)

25,085 Ordinary

Securities Limited

Shares

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

13,924.35 (AUD)

2,813 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14,963.85 (AUD)

3,023 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,057.90 (AUD)

3,042 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15.15 (AUD)

3 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,132.13 (AUD)

429 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,160.00 (AUD)

432 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,294.58 (AUD)

458 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,435.12 (AUD)

488 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,644.38 (AUD)

531 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,773.26 (AUD)

558 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

24.85 (AUD)

5 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

278.32 (AUD)

56 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

293.82 (AUD)

59 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,123.74 (AUD)

626 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,995.92 (AUD)

796 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

312.48 (AUD)

63 Ordinary Shares

15

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

329.67 (AUD)

66 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,030.52 (AUD)

1,008 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,707.35 (AUD)

1,153 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

62,528.40 (AUD)

12,632 Ordinary

Securities Limited

Shares

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

64.61 (AUD)

13 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

753.00 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

754.50 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

791.82 (AUD)

159 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,041.05 (AUD)

1,605 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

80.96 (AUD)

16 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

830.00 (AUD)

166 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

937.38 (AUD)

188 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,335 Swaps

Services LLC

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

10,046 Swaps

Services LLC

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

14,598 Swaps

Services LLC

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

15,017 Swaps

Services LLC

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,015 Swaps

Services LLC

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

5,643 Swaps

Services LLC

16

10/15/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

5,651 Swaps

Services LLC

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

2,347.13 (AUD)

464 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

2,902 Swaps

International plc

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

22,447 Swaps

International plc

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,234.44 (AUD)

243 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,515.00 (AUD)

303 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,913.95 (AUD)

379 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10.06 (AUD)

2 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

156.55 (AUD)

31 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

17,129.60 (AUD)

3,392 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,286.36 (AUD)

452 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,530.00 (AUD)

506 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,666.82 (AUD)

526 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

29.88 (AUD)

6 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

35.56 (AUD)

7 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

36,147.90 (AUD)

7,158 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,041.90 (AUD)

810 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,337.85 (AUD)

1,057 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5.06 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

17

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5.06 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

55.72 (AUD)

11 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

63,640.10 (AUD)

12,602 Ordinary

Securities Limited

Shares

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

661.01 (AUD)

133 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,316.76 (AUD)

1,446 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,457.02 (AUD)

1,673 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,483.90 (AUD)

1,878 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

99,975.48 (AUD)

19,758 Ordinary

Securities Limited

Shares

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,469 Swaps

Services LLC

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,187 Swaps

Services LLC

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,637 Swaps

Services LLC

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,909 Swaps

Services LLC

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

4,003 Swaps

Services LLC

10/16/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

5,633 Swaps

Services LLC

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

66.24 (AUD)

13 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

1,809 Swaps

International plc

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

108 Swaps

International plc

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

32,328 Swaps

International plc

18

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

5 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Received

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

89,277 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,061.72 (AUD)

209 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,647.75 (AUD)

325 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,745.87 (AUD)

343 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,794.78 (AUD)

354 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

13,547.04 (AUD)

2,672 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

167.31 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

18,145.53 (AUD)

3,579 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

193.80 (AUD)

38 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,443.20 (AUD)

480 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,667.00 (AUD)

525 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

21,106.41 (AUD)

4,163 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

25.45 (AUD)

5 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

270.04 (AUD)

53 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

307.20 (AUD)

60 Ordinary Shares

19

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

35.49 (AUD)

7 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

380.25 (AUD)

75 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,036.37 (AUD)

793 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,336.42 (AUD)

857 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,968.92 (AUD)

982 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

455.40 (AUD)

90 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5.10 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

50.80 (AUD)

10 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,347.23 (AUD)

1,247 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,859.50 (AUD)

1,345 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

608.09 (AUD)

119 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

66.24 (AUD)

13 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

754.80 (AUD)

148 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

764.25 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

776.48 (AUD)

153 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,061.30 (AUD)

1,590 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

880.57 (AUD)

173 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,092 Swaps

Services LLC

20

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

11,248 Swaps

Services LLC

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,379 Swaps

Services LLC

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

5,771 Swaps

Services LLC

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

6,820 Swaps

Services LLC

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

8,680 Swaps

Services LLC

10/17/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

878 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

2,321.95 (AUD)

463 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

1,910 Swaps

International plc

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

3,338 Swaps

International plc

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

19 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Received

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

507,488 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,096.54 (AUD)

218 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,162.32 (AUD)

232 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,247.22 (AUD)

246 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,343.76 (AUD)

264 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,507.50 (AUD)

300 Ordinary Shares

21

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,893.48 (AUD)

372 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

105.21 (AUD)

21 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12,735.74 (AUD)

2,537 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,536.01 (AUD)

3,101 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

150.60 (AUD)

30 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

161.28 (AUD)

32 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,039.18 (AUD)

405 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,321.95 (AUD)

463 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,730.45 (AUD)

545 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,871.44 (AUD)

572 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

20.12 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

20.12 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

20.22 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

29,306.76 (AUD)

5,838 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

300.60 (AUD)

60 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

337.68 (AUD)

67 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

35.56 (AUD)

7 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

386.16 (AUD)

77 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

22

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,171.30 (AUD)

826 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,593.30 (AUD)

915 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5.01 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

553.85 (AUD)

110 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

633.75 (AUD)

125 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,078.94 (AUD)

1,399 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,590.15 (AUD)

1,515 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,279.38 (AUD)

1,646 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,359.86 (AUD)

1,662 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,782.38 (AUD)

1,746 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

809.60 (AUD)

160 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

10,480 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,069 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,552 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,408 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

343 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

4,048 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

5,478 Swaps

Services LLC

10/18/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

6,332 Swaps

23

Services LLC

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

1,045.20 (AUD)

208 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

1,619 Swaps

International plc

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

14,003 Swaps

International plc

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

2,453 Swaps

International plc

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

68,902 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,045.20 (AUD)

208 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,121.69 (AUD)

223 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,242.41 (AUD)

247 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,414.00 (AUD)

280 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,960.56 (AUD)

389 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,563.52 (AUD)

3,088 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,434.70 (AUD)

485 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,818.42 (AUD)

557 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,175.20 (AUD)

630 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

39,049.92 (AUD)

7,748 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

24

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,827.80 (AUD)

956 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

428.40 (AUD)

85 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

65.52 (AUD)

13 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

756.00 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

779.65 (AUD)

155 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

806.13 (AUD)

159 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

819.72 (AUD)

162 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

870.19 (AUD)

173 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,895 Swaps

Services LLC

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,470 Swaps

Services LLC

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,044 Swaps

Services LLC

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

5,221 Swaps

Services LLC

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

6,203 Swaps

Services LLC

10/21/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

66,472 Swaps

Services LLC

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

343.06 (AUD)

68 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

834.60 (AUD)

165 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

4,996 Swaps

International plc

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

9,618 Swaps

International plc

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

225,483 Ordinary

shares held

25

International plc

or in respect

Shares

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,032.24 (AUD)

204 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,141.30 (AUD)

226 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,177.66 (AUD)

233 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,323.10 (AUD)

262 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,582.56 (AUD)

314 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,627.47 (AUD)

321 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,696.08 (AUD)

536 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

203.40 (AUD)

40 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

242.88 (AUD)

48 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

25,039.34 (AUD)

4,978 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

278.85 (AUD)

55 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

288.99 (AUD)

57 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

292.90 (AUD)

58 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,938.49 (AUD)

783 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

35.28 (AUD)

7 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

26

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

35.49 (AUD)

7 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

396.24 (AUD)

78 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,204.86 (AUD)

831 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,948.32 (AUD)

976 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

45.54 (AUD)

9 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

460.92 (AUD)

91 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5.06 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

539.28 (AUD)

107 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

553.72 (AUD)

109 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

581.90 (AUD)

115 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

594.72 (AUD)

118 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,061.15 (AUD)

1,205 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

67,085.11 (AUD)

13,337 Ordinary

Securities Limited

Shares

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

70.98 (AUD)

14 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

75.60 (AUD)

15 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

81.44 (AUD)

16 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

925.98 (AUD)

183 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

4,247 Swaps

Services LLC

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

4,863 Swaps

27

Services LLC

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

474 Swaps

Services LLC

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

5,072 Swaps

Services LLC

10/22/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

6,167 Swaps

Services LLC

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

2,067 Swaps

International plc

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

8,564 Swaps

International plc

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

40,369 Ordinary

International plc

Received

Shares

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,217.05 (AUD)

241 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,605.46 (AUD)

3,078 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

16,249.35 (AUD)

3,205 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

20.28 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

253.00 (AUD)

50 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

288.71 (AUD)

57 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

297.95 (AUD)

59 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

30.42 (AUD)

6 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

362.88 (AUD)

72 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,435.04 (AUD)

1,072 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,650.72 (AUD)

1,512 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

732.98 (AUD)

145 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

28

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

75.90 (AUD)

15 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

752.45 (AUD)

149 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,263 Swaps

Services LLC

10/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

4,265 Swaps

Services LLC

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

1,328.12 (AUD)

267 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

4,066 Swaps

International plc

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

21,084 Ordinary

International plc

Received

Shares

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

596,576 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,045.80 (AUD)

210 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,272.60 (AUD)

256 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,416.45 (AUD)

285 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,792.80 (AUD)

360 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

11,694.41 (AUD)

2,353 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14,631.68 (AUD)

2,944 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14.99 (AUD)

3 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

140.00 (AUD)

28 Ordinary Shares

29

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

163.68 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

19.96 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,200.59 (AUD)

441 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,469.93 (AUD)

493 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,842.08 (AUD)

573 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,847.04 (AUD)

574 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,592.60 (AUD)

710 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,535.00 (AUD)

907 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

40.48 (AUD)

8 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

45.27 (AUD)

9 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

55.52 (AUD)

11 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,037.90 (AUD)

1,210 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,647.76 (AUD)

1,319 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,344.66 (AUD)

1,466 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,917.22 (AUD)

1,574 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

74.40 (AUD)

15 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

745.50 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,721.25 (AUD)

1,925 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

30

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,192 Swaps

Services LLC

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,365 Swaps

Services LLC

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,461 Swaps

Services LLC

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,925 Swaps

Services LLC

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

601 Swaps

Services LLC

10/24/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

653 Swaps

Services LLC

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

2,304.17 (AUD)

465 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

8,286.18 (AUD)

1,670 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

1,005 Swaps

International plc

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

4,288 Swaps

International plc

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

2,473,252 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,017.03 (AUD)

203 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,067.66 (AUD)

211 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,069.26 (AUD)

213 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,080.00 (AUD)

216 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,135.84 (AUD)

229 Ordinary Shares

31

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,167.66 (AUD)

234 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,183.05 (AUD)

239 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,217.55 (AUD)

246 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,217.56 (AUD)

244 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,222.10 (AUD)

242 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,351.84 (AUD)

272 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,412.84 (AUD)

286 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,465.84 (AUD)

292 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,561.87 (AUD)

313 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,618.50 (AUD)

325 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,633.44 (AUD)

328 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,687.95 (AUD)

341 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,772.10 (AUD)

358 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,822.68 (AUD)

366 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,876.97 (AUD)

379 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,951.30 (AUD)

395 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,965.15 (AUD)

397 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,008.90 (AUD)

2,022 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

32

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,808.06 (AUD)

2,153 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

100.20 (AUD)

20 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14,017.98 (AUD)

2,798 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

16,566.40 (AUD)

3,340 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

18,282.94 (AUD)

3,701 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,009.70 (AUD)

406 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,024.55 (AUD)

409 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,035.00 (AUD)

407 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,053.44 (AUD)

414 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,074.14 (AUD)

414 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,186.80 (AUD)

440 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,270.14 (AUD)

458 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,278.59 (AUD)

453 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,302.04 (AUD)

466 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,335.90 (AUD)

470 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,354.38 (AUD)

469 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,628.45 (AUD)

531 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

21,126.60 (AUD)

4,268 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

21,245.40 (AUD)

4,292 Ordinary Shares

33

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

21,715.65 (AUD)

4,387 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

235.94 (AUD)

47 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

26,893.35 (AUD)

5,433 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

279.44 (AUD)

56 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

297.30 (AUD)

60 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,107.26 (AUD)

629 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,167.28 (AUD)

636 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,425.40 (AUD)

692 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,465.00 (AUD)

700 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,473.04 (AUD)

696 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,598.65 (AUD)

727 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,710.08 (AUD)

748 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,747.49 (AUD)

751 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

322.08 (AUD)

65 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

328.02 (AUD)

66 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

331.65 (AUD)

67 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

335.00 (AUD)

67 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,135.04 (AUD)

832 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

34

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

420.75 (AUD)

85 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

454.09 (AUD)

91 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

484.03 (AUD)

97 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

498.00 (AUD)

100 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

50.00 (AUD)

10 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

544.50 (AUD)

110 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

546.15 (AUD)

110 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

576.15 (AUD)

115 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

60.12 (AUD)

12 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

632.52 (AUD)

126 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

65.13 (AUD)

13 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

653.69 (AUD)

131 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

663.97 (AUD)

134 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,625.00 (AUD)

1,525 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

753.00 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

796.95 (AUD)

161 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

84.32 (AUD)

17 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

868.46 (AUD)

173 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

870.63 (AUD)

175 Ordinary Shares

35

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,106.56 (AUD)

1,836 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,204.44 (AUD)

1,852 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9.88 (AUD)

2 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

936.24 (AUD)

188 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

956.91 (AUD)

191 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

972.16 (AUD)

196 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2 Swaps

Services LLC

10/25/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,313 Swaps

Services LLC

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

345.72 (AUD)

70 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

927.59 (AUD)

187 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

3,686 Swaps

International plc

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

848 Swaps

International plc

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

560,263 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,061.44 (AUD)

214 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,074.74 (AUD)

218 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

36

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,257.15 (AUD)

255 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,294.28 (AUD)

262 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,488.00 (AUD)

300 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,981.86 (AUD)

402 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,150.50 (AUD)

425 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,299.59 (AUD)

459 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,370.69 (AUD)

477 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,395.90 (AUD)

485 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,642.90 (AUD)

535 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,728.53 (AUD)

549 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,791.80 (AUD)

564 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

207.06 (AUD)

42 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

29.58 (AUD)

6 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,497.52 (AUD)

708 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,556.32 (AUD)

717 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,709.94 (AUD)

751 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

301.04 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

337.96 (AUD)

68 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

391.05 (AUD)

79 Ordinary Shares

37

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,268.16 (AUD)

864 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,365.90 (AUD)

882 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,561.68 (AUD)

916 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,969.80 (AUD)

1,004 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,088.20 (AUD)

1,030 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,124.73 (AUD)

1,027 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,532.80 (AUD)

1,120 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

524.70 (AUD)

106 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,145.36 (AUD)

1,244 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,889.44 (AUD)

1,389 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,019.74 (AUD)

1,421 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

757.35 (AUD)

153 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

760.41 (AUD)

153 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

808.48 (AUD)

163 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

83.81 (AUD)

17 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,776.19 (AUD)

1,983 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

972.28 (AUD)

196 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,057 Swaps

Services LLC

38

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,516 Swaps

Services LLC

10/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

6,503 Swaps

Services LLC

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

8,842 Swaps

International plc

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

1,535,433 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,381.05 (AUD)

279 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,488.00 (AUD)

300 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,701.72 (AUD)

348 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,628.64 (AUD)

2,178 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

11,780.01 (AUD)

2,409 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12,600.16 (AUD)

2,582 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

151.59 (AUD)

31 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

16,884.80 (AUD)

3,460 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

178.20 (AUD)

36 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

19,374.18 (AUD)

3,962 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,786.48 (AUD)

571 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,815.76 (AUD)

577 Ordinary Shares

39

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

262.88 (AUD)

53 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,022.02 (AUD)

618 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,626.00 (AUD)

740 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

30,334.08 (AUD)

6,216 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

30,885.52 (AUD)

6,329 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

333.20 (AUD)

68 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

334.56 (AUD)

68 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

345.80 (AUD)

70 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

358.43 (AUD)

73 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,463.90 (AUD)

911 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

464.55 (AUD)

95 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

635.97 (AUD)

129 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

669.93 (AUD)

137 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

721.24 (AUD)

146 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

736.88 (AUD)

151 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,374.08 (AUD)

1,716 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

940.50 (AUD)

190 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

11,308 Swaps

Services LLC

40

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

157 Swaps

Services LLC

10/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

6,243 Swaps

Services LLC

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

1,126.04 (AUD)

227 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

8,448.89 (AUD)

1,706 Ordinary Shares

International plc

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

2,902 Swaps

International plc

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

4,283 Swaps

International plc

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

4 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Received

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,316.70 (AUD)

266 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,631.84 (AUD)

329 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,643.42 (AUD)

331 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,767.90 (AUD)

355 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,792.80 (AUD)

360 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,922.70 (AUD)

390 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12,261.08 (AUD)

2,482 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14,400.10 (AUD)

2,915 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,031.16 (AUD)

412 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,316.86 (AUD)

469 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,489.52 (AUD)

506 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,678.83 (AUD)

539 Ordinary Shares

41

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

20,189.78 (AUD)

4,087 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,050.58 (AUD)

616 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,374.63 (AUD)

679 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,392.64 (AUD)

684 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,409.42 (AUD)

686 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

300.73 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

306.90 (AUD)

62 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

327.69 (AUD)

66 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

381.92 (AUD)

77 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

385.32 (AUD)

78 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,230.88 (AUD)

853 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,551.72 (AUD)

914 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,984.46 (AUD)

1,009 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

411.68 (AUD)

83 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

472.15 (AUD)

95 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

487.06 (AUD)

98 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

49.35 (AUD)

10 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

545.60 (AUD)

110 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

42

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,192.62 (AUD)

1,246 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,524.35 (AUD)

1,317 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

729.64 (AUD)

148 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

74.10 (AUD)

15 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

754.29 (AUD)

153 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

778.72 (AUD)

157 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,686.66 (AUD)

1,762 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,454 Swaps

Services LLC

10/30/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,516 Swaps

Services LLC

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

1,292 Swaps

International plc

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

6,479 Swaps

International plc

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

3,660,250 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,193.13 (AUD)

243 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,379.00 (AUD)

280 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,430.27 (AUD)

291 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,451.40 (AUD)

295 Ordinary Shares

43

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

11,216.10 (AUD)

2,289 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

163.68 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,113.04 (AUD)

433 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,366.76 (AUD)

484 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,575.36 (AUD)

512 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

298.29 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,586.44 (AUD)

726 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,990.12 (AUD)

811 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

30,474.48 (AUD)

6,232 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

33,501.20 (AUD)

6,865 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

333.88 (AUD)

68 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

347.55 (AUD)

71 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

39.36 (AUD)

8 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,401.76 (AUD)

902 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,584.90 (AUD)

930 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4.90 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4.95 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

416.93 (AUD)

85 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

44

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

49.30 (AUD)

10 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,408.34 (AUD)

1,106 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,469.74 (AUD)

1,114 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

54.01 (AUD)

11 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

58.98 (AUD)

12 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,927.36 (AUD)

1,408 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

65,274.88 (AUD)

13,376 Ordinary

Securities Limited

Shares

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

688.08 (AUD)

141 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

691.60 (AUD)

140 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

725.20 (AUD)

148 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

733.50 (AUD)

150 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,500.85 (AUD)

1,935 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9.81 (AUD)

2 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

995.86 (AUD)

202 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,046 Swaps

Services LLC

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,299 Swaps

Services LLC

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,716 Swaps

Services LLC

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

215 Swaps

Services LLC

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

4,495 Swaps

45

Services LLC

10/31/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

6,660 Swaps

Services LLC

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Borrow

N/A

15,000 Ordinary

International plc

Shares

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

162.20 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

8,602.13 (AUD)

1,748 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

1,431 Swaps

International plc

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

425 Swaps

International plc

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,007.58 (AUD)

205 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,017.41 (AUD)

207 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,036.68 (AUD)

212 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,056.73 (AUD)

215 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,064.88 (AUD)

216 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,160.31 (AUD)

236 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,373.40 (AUD)

280 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,568.00 (AUD)

320 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,620.25 (AUD)

331 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,816.70 (AUD)

370 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,853.31 (AUD)

379 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,068.51 (AUD)

2,059 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

46

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

127.14 (AUD)

26 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

13,074.36 (AUD)

2,652 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

132.57 (AUD)

27 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

177.30 (AUD)

36 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

181.30 (AUD)

37 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,168.20 (AUD)

440 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,282.88 (AUD)

464 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,533.30 (AUD)

517 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,767.85 (AUD)

562 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,822.40 (AUD)

576 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

21,186.65 (AUD)

4,315 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,166.95 (AUD)

645 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,168.72 (AUD)

648 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,404.64 (AUD)

692 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,988.37 (AUD)

809 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

305.04 (AUD)

62 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

339.14 (AUD)

69 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,250.88 (AUD)

864 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,762.38 (AUD)

966 Ordinary Shares

47

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

43,320.90 (AUD)

8,841 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

432.96 (AUD)

88 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

462.48 (AUD)

94 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

467.40 (AUD)

95 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

488.00 (AUD)

100 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

488.07 (AUD)

99 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,096.68 (AUD)

1,036 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

503.67 (AUD)

103 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

510.12 (AUD)

104 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

515.55 (AUD)

105 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

545.57 (AUD)

111 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

558.60 (AUD)

114 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,918.19 (AUD)

1,409 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

63.96 (AUD)

13 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

645.48 (AUD)

132 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

693.72 (AUD)

141 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

746.32 (AUD)

152 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

831.48 (AUD)

169 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

48

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

9,667.28 (AUD)

1,981 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/01/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,911 Swaps

Services LLC

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

16,457.93 (AUD)

3,293 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

64,549.21 (AUD)

12,910 Ordinary

International plc

Shares

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

1,193 Swaps

International plc

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

13,649 Swaps

International plc

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Increase in

N/A

325,553 Ordinary

International plc

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Borrow

N/A

19,367 Ordinary

Shares

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Increase in

N/A

40,009 Ordinary

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,036.04 (AUD)

207 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,037.92 (AUD)

208 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,341.90 (AUD)

270 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

49

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,701.59 (AUD)

341 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,220.00 (AUD)

3,044 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

19,685.00 (AUD)

3,937 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

19.92 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,878.44 (AUD)

578 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

200.00 (AUD)

40 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

215.00 (AUD)

43 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

219.56 (AUD)

44 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

234.06 (AUD)

47 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

258.96 (AUD)

52 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,550.00 (AUD)

710 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

322.40 (AUD)

65 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

34.86 (AUD)

7 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

352.87 (AUD)

71 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,090.91 (AUD)

819 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,315.00 (AUD)

863 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,331.32 (AUD)

868 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,586.20 (AUD)

920 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

423.30 (AUD)

85 Ordinary Shares

50

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

44.82 (AUD)

9 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

44.87 (AUD)

9 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

480.00 (AUD)

96 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,099.78 (AUD)

1,022 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,375.82 (AUD)

1,279 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,510.00 (AUD)

1,302 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

65.00 (AUD)

13 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,490.00 (AUD)

1,498 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

74.85 (AUD)

15 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,570.58 (AUD)

1,721 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,944.08 (AUD)

1,796 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,011 Swaps

Services LLC

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,625 Swaps

Services LLC

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

9 Swaps

Services LLC

11/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

915 Swaps

Services LLC

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

1,884.63 (AUD)

377 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

2,012.86 (AUD)

403 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

3,202 Swaps

International plc

51

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

917 Swaps

International plc

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

10 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Received

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,055.00 (AUD)

211 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,102.67 (AUD)

219 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,202.59 (AUD)

241 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,237.38 (AUD)

246 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,397.79 (AUD)

279 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,508.94 (AUD)

303 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,751.49 (AUD)

351 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,648.51 (AUD)

2,117 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,683.72 (AUD)

2,124 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

100.60 (AUD)

20 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

11,015.70 (AUD)

2,190 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

120.00 (AUD)

24 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

15,863.21 (AUD)

3,179 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

159.68 (AUD)

32 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

179.28 (AUD)

36 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,308.77 (AUD)

459 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,921.21 (AUD)

586 Ordinary Shares

52

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,942.55 (AUD)

585 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

226.35 (AUD)

45 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

235.00 (AUD)

47 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

250.00 (AUD)

50 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

253.22 (AUD)

51 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

29.94 (AUD)

6 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

293.82 (AUD)

59 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,433.68 (AUD)

684 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,592.17 (AUD)

717 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

30,726.60 (AUD)

6,170 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

306.83 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

314.06 (AUD)

63 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

318.72 (AUD)

64 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

462.68 (AUD)

93 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

465.00 (AUD)

93 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,688.93 (AUD)

1,131 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5.04 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

585.22 (AUD)

116 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

53

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,032.88 (AUD)

1,197 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,104.33 (AUD)

1,227 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,792.06 (AUD)

1,353 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

655.66 (AUD)

131 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

7,044.06 (AUD)

1,406 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

945.00 (AUD)

189 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,152 Swaps

Services LLC

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,410 Swaps

Services LLC

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

3,526 Swaps

Services LLC

11/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

426 Swaps

Services LLC

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Borrow

N/A

14,649 Ordinary

International plc

Shares

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

504.39 (AUD)

102 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

149 Swaps

International plc

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

2,985 Swaps

International plc

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

50 Swaps

International plc

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

6,706 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Received

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Increase in

N/A

40,345 Ordinary

shares held

Shares

or in respect

of which the

holder may

exercise right

to

54

rehypothecat

e pursuant to

the

agreement(s)

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,052.89 (AUD)

211 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,091.74 (AUD)

221 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,395.68 (AUD)

286 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,407.43 (AUD)

289 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,556.47 (AUD)

317 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,669.72 (AUD)

338 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,683.60 (AUD)

345 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,821.61 (AUD)

371 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,986.79 (AUD)

403 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,118.92 (AUD)

2,036 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

11,111.33 (AUD)

2,263 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

12,686.35 (AUD)

2,605 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

13,668.88 (AUD)

2,801 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14.85 (AUD)

3 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

16,626.00 (AUD)

3,400 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

17,176.38 (AUD)

3,477 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

19.64 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

55

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,157.60 (AUD)

435 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,621.04 (AUD)

536 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,715.84 (AUD)

552 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,880.90 (AUD)

582 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,898.84 (AUD)

588 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

211.56 (AUD)

43 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

23,877.66 (AUD)

4,766 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

24,676.29 (AUD)

5,067 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

288.26 (AUD)

58 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

30,724.83 (AUD)

6,309 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

364.08 (AUD)

74 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,125.73 (AUD)

1,045 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,531.04 (AUD)

1,104 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,882.18 (AUD)

1,198 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

504.39 (AUD)

102 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

6,171.43 (AUD)

1,238 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

78.72 (AUD)

16 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

797.04 (AUD)

162 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

8,099.99 (AUD)

1,643 Ordinary Shares

56

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

856.08 (AUD)

174 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

1,711 Swaps

Services LLC

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

10,217 Swaps

Services LLC

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

2,079 Swaps

Services LLC

11/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital

Buy

N/A

4,021 Swaps

Services LLC

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

2,084.14 (AUD)

431 Ordinary Shares

International plc

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

100 Swaps

International plc

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Buy

N/A

3,868 Swaps

International plc

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Collateral

N/A

4,797 Ordinary Shares

International plc

Received

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,272.92 (AUD)

263 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,503.97 (AUD)

313 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,627.47 (AUD)

338 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,638.80 (AUD)

340 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

1,715.58 (AUD)

353 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

10,526.76 (AUD)

2,166 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

11,983.23 (AUD)

2,481 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

111,795.18 (AUD)

23,146 Ordinary

Securities Limited

Shares

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

14,243.67 (AUD)

2,949 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

57

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

145.20 (AUD)

30 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

17,278.76 (AUD)

3,548 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

18,441.54 (AUD)

3,834 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,084.14 (AUD)

431 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,125.20 (AUD)

440 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,127.83 (AUD)

441 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,140.45 (AUD)

445 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,366.82 (AUD)

487 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,483.46 (AUD)

511 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

2,530.92 (AUD)

524 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

207.69 (AUD)

43 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

24,323.88 (AUD)

5,036 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

26,151.97 (AUD)

5,437 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

26,878.95 (AUD)

5,565 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,038.07 (AUD)

629 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,314.09 (AUD)

689 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

3,463.20 (AUD)

720 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

33,138.63 (AUD)

6,861 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

35,138.40 (AUD)

7,260 Ordinary Shares

58

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

4,404.11 (AUD)

909 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

467.54 (AUD)

97 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

483.00 (AUD)

100 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited

11/07/2019

Morgan Stanley Australia

Buy

5,348.72 (AUD)

1,112 Ordinary Shares

Securities Limited