CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, Realindex

10/31/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 1 November, 2019

Date on which substantial holding began: 29 October, 2019

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

For this disclosure,-

    1. total number held in class: 23,393,851
  2. total in class: 443,709,223
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.272%

Details of relevant interests

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 9,524,251
  2. percentage held in class: 2.147%
  3. current registered holder(s): unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant

1

interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 13,869,600
  2. percentage held in class: 3.126%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 725,422
  2. percentage held in class: 0.163%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,798,829
  2. percentage held in class: 1.983%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The

2

relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 13,869,600
  2. percentage held in class: 3.126%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,798,829
  2. percentage held in class: 1.983%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 725,422
  2. percentage held in class: 0.163%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

3

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 13,869,600
  2. percentage held in class: 3.126%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details:

Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

4

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of

Class and number of

Transaction

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction Nature

Consideration

securities

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/01/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.41(AUD)

90,489 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/01/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.4(AUD)

7,249 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/01/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.41(AUD)

90,489 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/01/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.40(AUD)

4,604 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/02/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.66(NZD)

8,559 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/04/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.41(AUD)

304 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/04/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.41(AUD)

16,711 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/04/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.41(AUD)

16,711 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/08/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.38(AUD)

9,462 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/09/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.37(AUD)

2,626 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/09/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.37(AUD)

570 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/11/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.45(AUD)

1,254 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/11/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.46(AUD)

5,982 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/12/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.35(AUD)

252 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/12/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.35(AUD)

1,206 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/12/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.35(AUD)

727 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/12/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.35(AUD)

99 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/17/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.3(AUD)

19,057 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/18/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.25(AUD)

41,392 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/18/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.25(AUD)

5,644 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/18/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.25(AUD)

8,467 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/19/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.19(AUD)

9,560 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/19/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.19(AUD)

4,780 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/22/2019

Pty Ltd

Buy

5.22(AUD)

49,361 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/25/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.25(AUD)

8,368 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/26/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.40(NZD)

17,701 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/29/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.26(AUD)

8,137 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

07/31/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.27(AUD)

549 Ordinary Shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex

08/06/2019

Pty Ltd

Sell

5.18(AUD)

71,031 Ordinary Shares

08/06/2019

First Sentier Investors Realindex

Sell

5.16(AUD)

76,047 Ordinary Shares

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:51:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 231 M
Net income 2020 46,9 M
Debt 2020 2 202 M
Yield 2020 4,52%
P/E ratio 2020 54,1x
P/E ratio 2021 49,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,71x
EV / Sales2021 4,64x
Capitalization 2 354 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,10  NZD
Last Close Price 5,31  NZD
Spread / Highest target 9,33%
Spread / Average Target -3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 520
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.49.47%8 090
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.53.90%6 091
BHARTI INFRATEL-25.42%4 773
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 369
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 972
