Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, Realindex

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX Limited and To CHORUS LIMITED Date this disclosure made: 1 November, 2019 Date on which substantial holding began: 29 October, 2019 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. For this disclosure,- total number held in class: 23,393,851 total in class: 443,709,223 total percentage held in class: 5.272% Details of relevant interests Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 9,524,251 percentage held in class: 2.147% current registered holder(s): unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant 1

interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 13,869,600 percentage held in class: 3.126% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 725,422 percentage held in class: 0.163% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,798,829 percentage held in class: 1.983% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The 2

relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 13,869,600 percentage held in class: 3.126% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,798,829 percentage held in class: 1.983% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 725,422 percentage held in class: 0.163% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. 3

For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 13,869,600 percentage held in class: 3.126% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A. For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C. Additional information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable Certification I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. 4

Annexure A Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Date of Class and number of Transaction Holder of Relevant Interest Transaction Nature Consideration securities First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/01/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.41(AUD) 90,489 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/01/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.4(AUD) 7,249 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/01/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.41(AUD) 90,489 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/01/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.40(AUD) 4,604 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/02/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.66(NZD) 8,559 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/04/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.41(AUD) 304 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/04/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.41(AUD) 16,711 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/04/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.41(AUD) 16,711 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/08/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.38(AUD) 9,462 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/09/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.37(AUD) 2,626 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/09/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.37(AUD) 570 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/11/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.45(AUD) 1,254 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/11/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.46(AUD) 5,982 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/12/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.35(AUD) 252 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/12/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.35(AUD) 1,206 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/12/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.35(AUD) 727 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/12/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.35(AUD) 99 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/17/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.3(AUD) 19,057 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/18/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.25(AUD) 41,392 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/18/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.25(AUD) 5,644 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/18/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.25(AUD) 8,467 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/19/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.19(AUD) 9,560 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/19/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.19(AUD) 4,780 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/22/2019 Pty Ltd Buy 5.22(AUD) 49,361 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/25/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.25(AUD) 8,368 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/26/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.40(NZD) 17,701 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/29/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.26(AUD) 8,137 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 07/31/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.27(AUD) 549 Ordinary Shares First Sentier Investors Realindex 08/06/2019 Pty Ltd Sell 5.18(AUD) 71,031 Ordinary Shares 08/06/2019 First Sentier Investors Realindex Sell 5.16(AUD) 76,047 Ordinary Shares 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.