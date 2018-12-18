Chorus : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To NZX Limited and

To Chorus Limited

Date this disclosure made: 18 December 2018

Date on which substantial holding began: 12 December 2018

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for The Vanguard Group, Inc.

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 23,418,083

(b) total in class: 436,075,010

(c) total percentage held in class: 5.370%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

Date Change Price Share Quantity 15-Aug-18 Sell 4.34 (8,112) 15-Aug-18 Buy 3.94 942 16-Aug-18 Buy 4.37 10,005 21-Aug-18 Buy 3.99 1,570 24-Aug-18 Sell 4.41 (9,570) 24-Aug-18 Buy 4.41 9,570 24-Aug-18 Buy 4.41 6,670 4-Sep-18 Buy 4.33 1,298 7-Sep-18 Sell 4.86 (3,335) 10-Sep-18 Buy 4.47 1,550 11-Sep-18 Buy 4.88 66,875 13-Sep-18 Buy 4.87 31,614 14-Sep-18 Buy 4.84 12,171 14-Sep-18 Buy 4.84 22,843 17-Sep-18 Buy 4.86 36,907 17-Sep-18 Buy 4.86 19,663 17-Sep-18 Buy 4.49 1,716 18-Sep-18 Buy 4.93 8,166 18-Sep-18 Buy 4.93 15,327 18-Sep-18 Buy 4.95 995 21-Sep-18 Sell 5.00 (314) 21-Sep-18 Buy 4.99 8,400 21-Sep-18 Buy 4.99 28,133 21-Sep-18 Buy 4.99 245,456 21-Sep-18 Sell 5.00 (56,127) 24-Sep-18 Buy 4.83 149 24-Sep-18 Buy 4.83 499 24-Sep-18 Buy 4.83 4,353 25-Sep-18 Buy 4.76 445 25-Sep-18 Buy 4.76 1,489 25-Sep-18 Buy 4.76 12,987 25-Sep-18 Buy 4.76 84,468 26-Sep-18 Buy 4.76 2,074 26-Sep-18 Buy 4.80 1,801 26-Sep-18 Buy 4.80 15,713 26-Sep-18 Buy 4.84 12,230 26-Sep-18 Buy 4.84 4,892 26-Sep-18 Buy 4.84 9,784 26-Sep-18 Buy 4.43 1,020 27-Sep-18 Buy 4.83 1,427

27-Sep-18 Buy 4.83 12,450 27-Sep-18 Buy 4.44 27,884 27-Sep-18 Buy 4.44 24,230 27-Sep-18 Buy 4.45 13,090 28-Sep-18 Buy 4.87 2,263 28-Sep-18 Buy 4.87 19,747 1-Oct-18 Buy 4.84 7,338 1-Oct-18 Buy 4.44 1,674 2-Oct-18 Buy 4.82 1,457 2-Oct-18 Buy 4.82 12,714 2-Oct-18 Buy 4.86 19,568 3-Oct-18 Buy 4.85 7,338 8-Oct-18 Buy 4.44 1,674 11-Oct-18 Buy 4.70 3,990 11-Oct-18 Buy 4.33 2,652 15-Oct-18 Buy 4.73 6,650 17-Oct-18 Buy 4.47 3,757 17-Oct-18 Buy 4.47 23,855 19-Oct-18 Buy 4.82 3,990 19-Oct-18 Buy 4.82 7,338 24-Oct-18 Buy 4.33 2,244 25-Oct-18 Buy 4.75 6,115 25-Oct-18 Buy 4.30 2,618 29-Oct-18 Buy 4.34 24,401 31-Oct-18 Buy 4.76 8,561 31-Oct-18 Buy 4.39 588 31-Oct-18 Buy 4.39 3,136 1-Nov-18 Buy 4.73 12,230 1-Nov-18 Buy 4.39 392 2-Nov-18 Buy 4.48 2,548 6-Nov-18 Buy 4.54 28,176 7-Nov-18 Buy 4.95 9,784 12-Nov-18 Buy 5.00 7,338 12-Nov-18 Buy 5.00 5,180 12-Nov-18 Buy 4.71 2,964 14-Nov-18 Buy 4.91 9,784 14-Nov-18 Buy 4.91 7,338 15-Nov-18 Buy 4.97 7,770 21-Nov-18 Buy 5.02 9,784 22-Nov-18 Buy 4.65 3,192 23-Nov-18 Buy 4.65 18,560 28-Nov-18 Buy 4.87 3,990 28-Nov-18 Buy 4.87 665 28-Nov-18 Buy 4.87 6,115 29-Nov-18 Buy 4.47 2,145 30-Nov-18 Buy 4.80 7,770 3-Dec-18 Buy 4.49 2,535 4-Dec-18 Buy 4.72 9,784 4-Dec-18 Buy 4.72 7,770 6-Dec-18 Buy 4.76 10,360 7-Dec-18 Buy 4.75 8,561 7-Dec-18 Buy 4.75 9,784 7-Dec-18 Buy 4.75 10,360 11-Dec-18 Buy 4.70 9,784 11-Dec-18 Buy 4.70 10,360 11-Dec-18 Buy 4.52 4,460 11-Dec-18 Buy 4.52 2,676 12-Dec-18 Buy 4.72 7,338 12-Dec-18 Buy 4.72 20,791 12-Dec-18 Buy 4.72 7,338 12-Dec-18 Buy 4.52 142,580 12-Dec-18 Buy 4.72 8,146,408

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

The Vanguard Group Inc. - P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA

Contact details: Shawn Acker, 001-610-669-8989,Vanguard_Fund_Compliance@Vanguard.com

Certification

I, Shawn Acker, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.