CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Chorus : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.

12/18/2018 | 08:55pm CET

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

Note: This form must be completed in accordance with the instructions at the end of the form.

To NZX Limited and

To Chorus Limited

Date this disclosure made: 18 December 2018

Date on which substantial holding began: 12 December 2018

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for The Vanguard Group, Inc.

For this disclosure,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 23,418,083

  • (b) total in class: 436,075,010

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 5.370%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

Date

Change

Price

Share Quantity

15-Aug-18

Sell

4.34

(8,112)

15-Aug-18

Buy

3.94

942

16-Aug-18

Buy

4.37

10,005

21-Aug-18

Buy

3.99

1,570

24-Aug-18

Sell

4.41

(9,570)

24-Aug-18

Buy

4.41

9,570

24-Aug-18

Buy

4.41

6,670

4-Sep-18

Buy

4.33

1,298

7-Sep-18

Sell

4.86

(3,335)

10-Sep-18

Buy

4.47

1,550

11-Sep-18

Buy

4.88

66,875

13-Sep-18

Buy

4.87

31,614

14-Sep-18

Buy

4.84

12,171

14-Sep-18

Buy

4.84

22,843

17-Sep-18

Buy

4.86

36,907

17-Sep-18

Buy

4.86

19,663

17-Sep-18

Buy

4.49

1,716

18-Sep-18

Buy

4.93

8,166

18-Sep-18

Buy

4.93

15,327

18-Sep-18

Buy

4.95

995

21-Sep-18

Sell

5.00

(314)

21-Sep-18

Buy

4.99

8,400

21-Sep-18

Buy

4.99

28,133

21-Sep-18

Buy

4.99

245,456

21-Sep-18

Sell

5.00

(56,127)

24-Sep-18

Buy

4.83

149

24-Sep-18

Buy

4.83

499

24-Sep-18

Buy

4.83

4,353

25-Sep-18

Buy

4.76

445

25-Sep-18

Buy

4.76

1,489

25-Sep-18

Buy

4.76

12,987

25-Sep-18

Buy

4.76

84,468

26-Sep-18

Buy

4.76

2,074

26-Sep-18

Buy

4.80

1,801

26-Sep-18

Buy

4.80

15,713

26-Sep-18

Buy

4.84

12,230

26-Sep-18

Buy

4.84

4,892

26-Sep-18

Buy

4.84

9,784

26-Sep-18

Buy

4.43

1,020

27-Sep-18

Buy

4.83

1,427

27-Sep-18

Buy

4.83

12,450

27-Sep-18

Buy

4.44

27,884

27-Sep-18

Buy

4.44

24,230

27-Sep-18

Buy

4.45

13,090

28-Sep-18

Buy

4.87

2,263

28-Sep-18

Buy

4.87

19,747

1-Oct-18

Buy

4.84

7,338

1-Oct-18

Buy

4.44

1,674

2-Oct-18

Buy

4.82

1,457

2-Oct-18

Buy

4.82

12,714

2-Oct-18

Buy

4.86

19,568

3-Oct-18

Buy

4.85

7,338

8-Oct-18

Buy

4.44

1,674

11-Oct-18

Buy

4.70

3,990

11-Oct-18

Buy

4.33

2,652

15-Oct-18

Buy

4.73

6,650

17-Oct-18

Buy

4.47

3,757

17-Oct-18

Buy

4.47

23,855

19-Oct-18

Buy

4.82

3,990

19-Oct-18

Buy

4.82

7,338

24-Oct-18

Buy

4.33

2,244

25-Oct-18

Buy

4.75

6,115

25-Oct-18

Buy

4.30

2,618

29-Oct-18

Buy

4.34

24,401

31-Oct-18

Buy

4.76

8,561

31-Oct-18

Buy

4.39

588

31-Oct-18

Buy

4.39

3,136

1-Nov-18

Buy

4.73

12,230

1-Nov-18

Buy

4.39

392

2-Nov-18

Buy

4.48

2,548

6-Nov-18

Buy

4.54

28,176

7-Nov-18

Buy

4.95

9,784

12-Nov-18

Buy

5.00

7,338

12-Nov-18

Buy

5.00

5,180

12-Nov-18

Buy

4.71

2,964

14-Nov-18

Buy

4.91

9,784

14-Nov-18

Buy

4.91

7,338

15-Nov-18

Buy

4.97

7,770

21-Nov-18

Buy

5.02

9,784

22-Nov-18

Buy

4.65

3,192

23-Nov-18

Buy

4.65

18,560

28-Nov-18

Buy

4.87

3,990

28-Nov-18

Buy

4.87

665

28-Nov-18

Buy

4.87

6,115

29-Nov-18

Buy

4.47

2,145

30-Nov-18

Buy

4.80

7,770

3-Dec-18

Buy

4.49

2,535

4-Dec-18

Buy

4.72

9,784

4-Dec-18

Buy

4.72

7,770

6-Dec-18

Buy

4.76

10,360

7-Dec-18

Buy

4.75

8,561

7-Dec-18

Buy

4.75

9,784

7-Dec-18

Buy

4.75

10,360

11-Dec-18

Buy

4.70

9,784

11-Dec-18

Buy

4.70

10,360

11-Dec-18

Buy

4.52

4,460

11-Dec-18

Buy

4.52

2,676

12-Dec-18

Buy

4.72

7,338

12-Dec-18

Buy

4.72

20,791

12-Dec-18

Buy

4.72

7,338

12-Dec-18

Buy

4.52

142,580

12-Dec-18

Buy

4.72

8,146,408

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

The Vanguard Group Inc. - P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA

Contact details: Shawn Acker, 001-610-669-8989,Vanguard_Fund_Compliance@Vanguard.com

Certification

I, Shawn Acker, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2018 19:54:05 UTC
