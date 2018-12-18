Chorus : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.
12/18/2018 | 08:55pm CET
Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To NZX Limited and
To Chorus Limited
Date this disclosure made: 18 December 2018
Date on which substantial holding began: 12 December 2018
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares
Summary for The Vanguard Group, Inc.
For this disclosure, -
(a) total number held in class: 23,418,083
(b) total in class: 436,075,010
(c) total percentage held in class: 5.370%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
Date
Change
Price
Share Quantity
15-Aug-18
Sell
4.34
(8,112)
15-Aug-18
Buy
3.94
942
16-Aug-18
Buy
4.37
10,005
21-Aug-18
Buy
3.99
1,570
24-Aug-18
Sell
4.41
(9,570)
24-Aug-18
Buy
4.41
9,570
24-Aug-18
Buy
4.41
6,670
4-Sep-18
Buy
4.33
1,298
7-Sep-18
Sell
4.86
(3,335)
10-Sep-18
Buy
4.47
1,550
11-Sep-18
Buy
4.88
66,875
13-Sep-18
Buy
4.87
31,614
14-Sep-18
Buy
4.84
12,171
14-Sep-18
Buy
4.84
22,843
17-Sep-18
Buy
4.86
36,907
17-Sep-18
Buy
4.86
19,663
17-Sep-18
Buy
4.49
1,716
18-Sep-18
Buy
4.93
8,166
18-Sep-18
Buy
4.93
15,327
18-Sep-18
Buy
4.95
995
21-Sep-18
Sell
5.00
(314)
21-Sep-18
Buy
4.99
8,400
21-Sep-18
Buy
4.99
28,133
21-Sep-18
Buy
4.99
245,456
21-Sep-18
Sell
5.00
(56,127)
24-Sep-18
Buy
4.83
149
24-Sep-18
Buy
4.83
499
24-Sep-18
Buy
4.83
4,353
25-Sep-18
Buy
4.76
445
25-Sep-18
Buy
4.76
1,489
25-Sep-18
Buy
4.76
12,987
25-Sep-18
Buy
4.76
84,468
26-Sep-18
Buy
4.76
2,074
26-Sep-18
Buy
4.80
1,801
26-Sep-18
Buy
4.80
15,713
26-Sep-18
Buy
4.84
12,230
26-Sep-18
Buy
4.84
4,892
26-Sep-18
Buy
4.84
9,784
26-Sep-18
Buy
4.43
1,020
27-Sep-18
Buy
4.83
1,427
27-Sep-18
Buy
4.83
12,450
27-Sep-18
Buy
4.44
27,884
27-Sep-18
Buy
4.44
24,230
27-Sep-18
Buy
4.45
13,090
28-Sep-18
Buy
4.87
2,263
28-Sep-18
Buy
4.87
19,747
1-Oct-18
Buy
4.84
7,338
1-Oct-18
Buy
4.44
1,674
2-Oct-18
Buy
4.82
1,457
2-Oct-18
Buy
4.82
12,714
2-Oct-18
Buy
4.86
19,568
3-Oct-18
Buy
4.85
7,338
8-Oct-18
Buy
4.44
1,674
11-Oct-18
Buy
4.70
3,990
11-Oct-18
Buy
4.33
2,652
15-Oct-18
Buy
4.73
6,650
17-Oct-18
Buy
4.47
3,757
17-Oct-18
Buy
4.47
23,855
19-Oct-18
Buy
4.82
3,990
19-Oct-18
Buy
4.82
7,338
24-Oct-18
Buy
4.33
2,244
25-Oct-18
Buy
4.75
6,115
25-Oct-18
Buy
4.30
2,618
29-Oct-18
Buy
4.34
24,401
31-Oct-18
Buy
4.76
8,561
31-Oct-18
Buy
4.39
588
31-Oct-18
Buy
4.39
3,136
1-Nov-18
Buy
4.73
12,230
1-Nov-18
Buy
4.39
392
2-Nov-18
Buy
4.48
2,548
6-Nov-18
Buy
4.54
28,176
7-Nov-18
Buy
4.95
9,784
12-Nov-18
Buy
5.00
7,338
12-Nov-18
Buy
5.00
5,180
12-Nov-18
Buy
4.71
2,964
14-Nov-18
Buy
4.91
9,784
14-Nov-18
Buy
4.91
7,338
15-Nov-18
Buy
4.97
7,770
21-Nov-18
Buy
5.02
9,784
22-Nov-18
Buy
4.65
3,192
23-Nov-18
Buy
4.65
18,560
28-Nov-18
Buy
4.87
3,990
28-Nov-18
Buy
4.87
665
28-Nov-18
Buy
4.87
6,115
29-Nov-18
Buy
4.47
2,145
30-Nov-18
Buy
4.80
7,770
3-Dec-18
Buy
4.49
2,535
4-Dec-18
Buy
4.72
9,784
4-Dec-18
Buy
4.72
7,770
6-Dec-18
Buy
4.76
10,360
7-Dec-18
Buy
4.75
8,561
7-Dec-18
Buy
4.75
9,784
7-Dec-18
Buy
4.75
10,360
11-Dec-18
Buy
4.70
9,784
11-Dec-18
Buy
4.70
10,360
11-Dec-18
Buy
4.52
4,460
11-Dec-18
Buy
4.52
2,676
12-Dec-18
Buy
4.72
7,338
12-Dec-18
Buy
4.72
20,791
12-Dec-18
Buy
4.72
7,338
12-Dec-18
Buy
4.52
142,580
12-Dec-18
Buy
4.72
8,146,408
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):
The Vanguard Group Inc. - P.O. Box 2600, V26 Valley Forge, PA 19482 USA
Contact details: Shawn Acker, 001-610-669-8989, Vanguard_Fund_Compliance@Vanguard.com
Certification
I, Shawn Acker , certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
