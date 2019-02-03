Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : Transition to updated NZX listing rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 08:04pm EST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

4 February 2019

Transition to updated NZX listing rules

Chorus advises it will comply with the updated NZX listing rules from 12 February 2019.

ENDS

For further information:

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email:Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email:Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 01:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
08:04pCHORUS : Transition to updated NZX listing rules
PU
01/22CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 23 Jan 2019
PU
2018CHORUS : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.
PU
2018CHORUS : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation
PU
2018CHORUS : half year results announcement date
PU
2018CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Anne Urlwin 7 Dec 2018
PU
2018CHORUS : Notification of issue of securities
PU
2018CHORUS : Quotation Notice - Chorus Limited ("CNU020") Bonds
PU
2018CHORUS : 1. Chorus confirms issue size, margin, interest rate
PU
2018CHORUS : SPH Notice - Allan Gray Australia and related bodies
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 983 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 69,8 M
Debt 2019 2 115 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 33,71
P/E ratio 2020 36,12
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
Capitalization 2 129 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,60  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 468
BHARTI INFRATEL14.36%7 665
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC21.06%6 541
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA15.42%4 731
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 975
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 612
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.