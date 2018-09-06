Chorus : connection numbers soar to record heights

Chorus has today revealed it has completed the highest number of fibre connections in a single month.

Latest figures show the company completed more than 16,700 new fibre connections over the month of August.

The demand for fibre broadband has been rapidly increasing and even more so now as more content moves online and New Zealanders prepare to live stream the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Chorus Chief Customer Officer, Ed Hyde, is excited by the connection numbers.

'It's great to see so many of us taking up world class broadband. We've been really focussed on making the fibre installation experience more streamlined because we know consumers love fibre once they have it.

'We continue to work on the customer experience so that more Kiwis can easily adopt this great technology.

'New Zealanders are streaming more and more television, music, movies and games, and are downloading large files, often over multiple devices at the same time, and fibre plays a pivotal role in this.'

Nationwide, fibre uptake has reached 45 percent, with Chorus having completed a record 156,000 fibre installations over the financial year ended June 30.

'Thanks to the availability of better broadband, the average speed on Chorus' network is now over 82.8Mbps, and on average households are using 215GB of data a month,' Mr Hyde said.

'It's fantastic to see people using fibre broadband to enhance their lives, both personally and from a business perspective. It is transforming New Zealand's economy, connecting us more closely than ever with the rest of the world, and allowing Kiwis to keep up with global trends, such as streaming content.'



Consumers can go to www.chorus.co.nz and use the broadband checker to see if they are getting the best broadband available.

