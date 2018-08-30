Log in
CHORUS LTD
  Report  
Chorus : fault restoration performance

08/30/2018

Chorus has today provided the last of its weekly updates throughout winter on its fault restoration performance on the copper and fibre networks.

The latest update as at 30 August shows fault restoration across the country is currently sitting at 16.7 hours.

Chorus' website includes a network outage checker (www.chorus.co.nz/outages) which people can use to see if there is an outage in their area. The tool gives an overview of the outage and estimated restoration times.

Fault restoration performance month to date at 30 August:

- Faults logged with Chorus: 22,879
- Faults restored month to date: 22,848
- Average time to restore: 16.8 hours
- Current open faults: 643
- Faults open for more than three days: 13

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 03:41:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
