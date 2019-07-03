Chorus Limited

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

4 July 2019

Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates

Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June on Monday 26 August 2019. A briefing will be held at 11am (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Thursday 31 October 2019.

