Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington 6140
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
4 July 2019
Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates
Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June on Monday 26 August 2019. A briefing will be held at 11am (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.
Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Thursday 31 October 2019.
ENDS
For further information:
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:47:09 UTC