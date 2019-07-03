Log in
Chorus : full year results and Annual Meeting dates

07/03/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

4 July 2019

Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates

Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June on Monday 26 August 2019. A briefing will be held at 11am (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Thursday 31 October 2019.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:47:09 UTC
