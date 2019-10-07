Chorus : making good progress on supply chain reforms

Chorus has today provided an update on more than 30 initiatives it and its service partners, Visionstream and UCG, have underway to improve the strength and transparency of its supply chain, with the aim of reducing the risk of employment law breaches amongst its sub-contractors.

The initiatives are in response to the recommendations made as part of the independent review conducted by MartinJenkins, and they were committed to when the report was published in April 2019.

All sub-contracting companies delivering on fibre connections have now been audited. A total of 357 sub-contracting companies have been audited, with 236 found to be compliant, 104 are taking steps to improve and 38 have been blacklisted, including some who left the sector before auditing was complete.

The total workforce employed by these sub-contracting companies to deliver fibre connections across New Zealand was 1546 at 30 September 2019. 73.1% of those workers are on visas.

'Six months on we have delivered on the vast majority of the commitments we made in April, and now attention shifts to completing the remaining initiatives while keeping the whole supply chain under constant review to ensure the changes are delivering the results we need,' said Kate McKenzie, Chorus CEO.

'We remain very open to further changes if the monitoring does not show the improvements we need to see.

'As we come to the end of the decade-long fibre build we now enter a different phase when the field workforce is scaling down rather than rapidly scaling up. Despite this we remain absolutely committed to creating a fair supply chain for everyone working on our behalf.

'In many cases visa conditions mean migrant workers will need to return home once they have finished working on UFB, however we continue to investigate opportunities for redeployment in the event that it becomes a relevant option,' she said.

Key improvements since February 2019 include:

All sub-contracting companies working on fibre connections have been audited

Visionstream and UCG have completed strategic workforce plans to ensure sub-contractors are managed appropriately as workforce numbers decline

Some changes to codes (the amount sub-contractors are paid for each task) have been implemented to improve fairness, with a broader review of codes underway

The criteria for deciding how jobs are allocated to sub-contractors through dispatch has been improved to ensure fairness and transparency

A new standard process for sub-contractor company on-boarding has been introduced, aimed at ensuring minimum standards for employers will be adhered to

Existing sub-contractor companies will complete the new training by the end of 2019

The individual technician on-boarding process has also been improved, to ensure migrant workers are aware of their rights

A new independent whistle-blower process has been introduced

A worker welfare portal website, which includes welcome to NZ information for immigrant workers, is now live

Mandatory statutory declarations of compliance to employment standards for sub-contractors have been introduced

Visa transfer support is provided to individuals in the event that a sub-contracting company is blacklisted

Visionstream and UCG are to provide monthly reports to Chorus on all sub-contracting companies and the individuals they employ, including visa status, to ensure high quality data about the full workforce is always available

An ongoing audit programme has been introduced and will be adjusted as the workforce changes

Monthly updates have been provided to the Chorus Board

'While there is still more work to do, we believe these changes will make a meaningful difference to the people working on our behalf. Chorus' Board and management are of one mind that breaches of employment law by sub-contracted businesses are absolutely unacceptable, so we remain open to further reforms if they are proven necessary.

'Following the completion of the strategic workforce plan we will continually assess the economic viability of individual sub-contractors, to ensure there is enough work for people working on our network to earn a fair living.

'Ensuring the welfare of all workers in the Chorus supply chain, particularly during a time of substantial changes in the workforce, remains an absolute priority,' she said.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Ian Bonnar

027 215 7564

ian.bonnar@chorus.co.nz