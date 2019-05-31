Chorus : suspends Clearvision Communications from UFB work

Chorus has today advised that it has suspended sub-contractor Clearvision Communications from doing work on Chorus' Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) network, following a determination from the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) that found various breaches of New Zealand employment standards.

'Given the authority's determination and its reasoning, consistent with Chorus' and its contractors' commitment to ensuring that labour standards are upheld, Clearvision will be stood down from all Chorus UFB work.

'Chorus and its contractors stand ready to assist any Clearvision technicians working on Chorus' UFB network impacted by this decision, including with any visa transfer process.

'The breach of employment standards is very disappointing. Chorus, Visionstream and UCG remain absolutely committed to doing everything we can to ensure all people are treated fairly and all sub-contractors remain compliant with employment law,' said Chorus General Manager Network Field and Management Andrew Carroll.

The case is one of four to be referred to the ERA, after an investigation by the Labour Inspectorate identified breaches of employment law amongst businesses sub-contracted to Visionstream and UCG. Chorus had previously suspended the other three companies referred to the ERA from having any involvement in the Chorus UFB programme prior to an ERA hearing.

The Labour Inspectorate's investigation prompted Chorus to undertake a fully independent review. Following the release of the report last month, Chorus, Visionstream and UCG committed to a wide range of actions aimed at creating consistently fair conditions, in line with employment laws, for all workers in the Chorus supply chain.

'The changes we have made following the release of the independent report are already having a positive impact. There is still more work to be done, of course, but the decision to suspend Clearvision Communications from working on our network shows just how serious we take this issue.'

Following the release of Chorus' independent report, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment acknowledged the leadership role Chorus has taken in addressing the issues found in the supply chain.