Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited    0116   BMG2113M1203

CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LI

(0116)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/11
9.24 HKD   -0.32%
04:19aCHOW SANG SANG INTERNATIONAL : Change of company secretary
PU
2019Hong Kong retail sales drop by steepest in 3-1/2 years amid protests
RE
2019CHOW SANG SANG INTRNL : year net up 15.5% to HK$1.01 billion
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chow Sang Sang International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:19am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

周生生集團國際有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock code: 116

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. TAM Shing Chi, Theodore will cease and Mr. CHAN Chi Kong, Morison has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company with effect from 15 February 2020.

After having served the Group as the Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company for over 11 years, Mr. TAM Shing Chi, Theodore will cease as the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company on 15 February 2020 owing to his forthcoming retirement. Mr. Tam has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of Directors of the Company, and that he is not aware of any matter in relation to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to send its appreciation to Mr. Tam for his dedicated service and contribution to the Group over the past years.

Mr. CHAN Chi Kong, Morison has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company with effect from 15 February 2020.

Mr. Chan is the Chief Financial Officer of the Group. He joined the Group on 3 February 2020 and has over 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing, corporate finance and management. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ("ACCA"), the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Chartered Governance Institute, and a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Chan is the past Chairman of ACCA Hong Kong. He is currently a member of the Professional Development Sub-committee of ACCA Hong Kong and the Accountancy Training Board.

The Board would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Chan.

By order of the Board

Vincent CHOW Wing Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent CHOW Wing Shing, Dr. Gerald CHOW King Sing and Mr. Winston CHOW Wun Sing; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Stephen TING Leung Huel and Mr. CHUNG Pui Lam; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Dr. CHAN Bing Fun, Mr. LEE Ka Lun, Dr. LO King Man and Mr. Stephen LAU Man Lung.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS IN
04:19aCHOW SANG SANG INTERNATIONAL : Change of company secretary
PU
2019Hong Kong retail sales drop by steepest in 3-1/2 years amid protests
RE
2019CHOW SANG SANG INTRNL : year net up 15.5% to HK$1.01 billion
AQ
2018CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2018CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTRNL LTD : annual earnings release
2018Jewellery companies vie for China's independent women in marketing blitz
RE
2016Hong Kong Retailer Stocks Up Sharply, But Can Rally Last?
DJ
2015CHOW SANG SANG INTRNL : Holdings International 1st Half Net Profit up 40% on Yea..
DJ
2015ASIA MARKETS : Hong Kong Stocks Fall, As Markets Wait To Hear China's Plans
DJ
2014ASIA MARKETS : Hong Kong Stocks Up For Third Day On Shrinking Protests
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 18 068 M
EBIT 2019 1 268 M
Net income 2019 969 M
Debt 2019 372 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 6,49x
P/E ratio 2020 6,02x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 6 259 M
Chart CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,93  HKD
Last Close Price 9,24  HKD
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Shing Chow Chairman & Group General Manager
Shing Chi Tam Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ka Lun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Pui Lam Chung Non-Executive Director
King Sing Chow Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-5.71%806
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-3.31%42 690
PANDORA AS24.71%4 715
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-3.76%2 718
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%1 939
GUANGDONG CHJ INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group