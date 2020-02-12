Chow Sang Sang International : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

周生生集團國際有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock code: 116

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. TAM Shing Chi, Theodore will cease and Mr. CHAN Chi Kong, Morison has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company with effect from 15 February 2020.

After having served the Group as the Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company for over 11 years, Mr. TAM Shing Chi, Theodore will cease as the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company on 15 February 2020 owing to his forthcoming retirement. Mr. Tam has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of Directors of the Company, and that he is not aware of any matter in relation to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to send its appreciation to Mr. Tam for his dedicated service and contribution to the Group over the past years.

Mr. CHAN Chi Kong, Morison has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an alternate to the Authorised Representatives of the Company with effect from 15 February 2020.

Mr. Chan is the Chief Financial Officer of the Group. He joined the Group on 3 February 2020 and has over 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing, corporate finance and management. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ("ACCA"), the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Chartered Governance Institute, and a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Chan is the past Chairman of ACCA Hong Kong. He is currently a member of the Professional Development Sub-committee of ACCA Hong Kong and the Accountancy Training Board.

The Board would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Chan.

By order of the Board

Vincent CHOW Wing Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent CHOW Wing Shing, Dr. Gerald CHOW King Sing and Mr. Winston CHOW Wun Sing; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Stephen TING Leung Huel and Mr. CHUNG Pui Lam; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Dr. CHAN Bing Fun, Mr. LEE Ka Lun, Dr. LO King Man and Mr. Stephen LAU Man Lung.