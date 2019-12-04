Chow Tai Fook Jewellery : ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED
周 大 福 珠 寶 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock Code: 1929
5 December 2019
Dear Shareholder(s),
ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF
CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company") offers its Shareholders the choice to receive Corporate Communications: (i) in printed form in English, Chinese, or both English and Chinese language versions, where applicable; or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's corporate website to the extent permitted under the applicable laws and the Company's constitutional documents.
-
Corporate Communications" includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to, directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report, interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
You are entitled to change your election of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by serving reasonable written notice: (i) through the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, or (ii) by email to ctf-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, in either way, specifying your name, telephone number, address and the request.
Also, notwithstanding that you may have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to access all Corporate Communications by electronic means, you will, upon your request, be sent the latest Corporate Communication(s) in printed form free of charge within reasonable time. If you do not provide your email address or provide an incorrect email address for receiving email notification on the publication of Corporate Communication(s) on the Company's corporate website, printed notification of the same will be sent to you by post at your address as appearing on our register of members maintained by the Share Registrar or at any other address you have provided to us for such purpose.
Printed copy of Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese versions will be available from the Share Registrar on request, and electronic copy will be available on the Company's corporate website at www.ctfjewellerygroup.comand HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.
ACTION TO BE TAKEN
Please tick the appropriate box in the enclosed Reply Form, sign and return it to the Share Registrar by post using the mailing label provided at the bottom of the Reply Form (postage pre-paid if posted in Hong Kong) on or before 6 January 2020 (the "Relevant Date").
If we do not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form by the Relevant Date, you will be deemed to have elected to access all Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's corporate website until you otherwise inform us by reasonable notice in writing.
Should you have any queries relating to this letter or the above arrangements, please call the Share Registrar's Customer Service hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton
Joint Company Secretary
Reply Form 回條
|
To: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company")
|
|
致： 周大福珠寶集團有限公司（「貴公司」）
|
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
|
由卓佳證券登記有限公司轉交
|
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54
|
樓
|
I/We would like to receive all futureCorporate Communications: (Notes 1, 2 & 3)
|
|
|
本人╱我們希望以如下所示方式收取日後所有公司通訊：
|
|
|
|
（附註1、2
|
及3）
|
|
(Please mark "" on one of the following boxes 請在下列其中一個方格內劃上「」號)
by electronic means through the Company's corporate website (www.ctfjewellerygroup.com) instead of in printed copies, with an email notification of the publication of Corporate Communications sent to my/our email address at
透過 貴公司集團資訊網站(www.ctfjewellerygroup.com) 以電子方式獲取公司通訊代替印刷本，並於有關公司通訊登載 時向本人╱我們發出電郵通知至
(Note 4)
（附註4） ; or 或
in printed form in English ONLY 僅收取英文印刷本；or 或 in printed form in Chinese ONLY 僅收取中文印刷本；or 或
in printed form in BOTH English and Chinese 同時收取中、英文印刷本。
|
Signature:
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
簽署：
|
|
|
日期：
|
Name:
|
(English 英文)
|
Telephone number :
|
姓名：
|
|
|
(in block letters 請以正楷填寫
|
)
|
聯絡電話：
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Chinese 中文)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes 附註:
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"Corporate Communications" is as defined in the letter for election of language and means of receipt of corporate communications enclosed herewith.
「公司通訊」的定義載於隨附之選擇公司通訊語言版本及收取形式的函件內。
-
Any form with no box ticked, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格未有作出選擇、未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
When a particular future Corporate Communication is printed in bilingual (English and Chinese) version only, then bilingual version will be provided. Otherwise, all other future Corporate Communication(s) will be provided in the language version(s) as you have lastly chosen.
如日後某公司通訊只印刷雙語版（中文及英文），則會提供雙語版；否則，日後寄予 閣下的所有其他公司通訊將會以 閣下最新選定的語言版本為準。
-
If you do not provide your email address or provide an incorrect email address, printed notification of publication of Corporate Communication(s), will be sent to you by post at your address as appearing on the register of members maintained by our branch share registrar or at any other address you have provided to us for such purpose.
如 閣 下 未 有 提 供 電 郵 地 址 或 提 供 不 正 確 的 電 郵 地 址，我 們 將 透 過 郵 遞 方 式，按 閣 下 於 我 們 在 股 份 過 戶 登 記 分 處 存 置 的 股 東 名 冊 上 所 示 地 址 或 任 何 由 閣下向我們提供作該用途的地址，向 閣下寄發公司通訊登載通知的印刷本。
-
If we do not receive this Reply Form duly completed and signed by 6 January 2020, you will be deemed to have elected to access all Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's corporate website.
如我們於2020 年1 月6 日尚未收到經填寫及簽署妥當的本回條，則 閣下將被視為已選擇透過本公司集團資訊網站以電子方式獲取所有公司通訊。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 個人資料收集聲明
-
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "PDPO").
本聲明中所指的「個人資料」與《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486 章）的「個人資料」定義相同。
-
Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and is used for processing your requests as stated in this form. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company not being able to process such requests.
閣下是自願向本公司提供個人資料，用以處理 閣下在本表格上所述的要求。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，本公司可能無法處理該等要求。
-
Your Personal Data will not be transferred to other third parties (other than the branch share registrar of the Company) unless it is otherwise required by law and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification, notification and record purposes.
除按法例另有規定外， 閣下的個人資料將不會轉交其他第三方（本公司股份過戶登記分處除外）及將在必要期間保留作核實、通知及 紀錄用途。
-
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request should be addressed to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, in writing at the address mentioned at the top of the page, or by call to the customer service hotline at (852) 2980 1333.
閣下有權根據《個人資料（私隱）條例》中的條款查閱及╱或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何此等要求，均須以書面方式向本公司股份過戶 登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址見本頁上方所示）的個人資料私隱主任提出，或致電查詢客戶服務熱線(852) 2980 1333。
(please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Please cut the mailing label and stick it
on an envelope when returning this Reply Form to us.
No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong
閣下寄回此回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄，毋須貼上郵票
Tricor Investor Services Limited
卓佳證券登記有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼 : 37
Hong Kong 香港
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
周大福珠寶集團有限公司
(1929)