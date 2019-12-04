Chow Tai Fook Jewellery : ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED

周 大 福 珠 寶 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1929

5 December 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Company") offers its Shareholders the choice to receive Corporate Communications: (i) in printed form in English, Chinese, or both English and Chinese language versions, where applicable; or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's corporate website to the extent permitted under the applicable laws and the Company's constitutional documents.

Corporate Communications " includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to, directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report, interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

You are entitled to change your election of language and/or means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by serving reasonable written notice: (i) through the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, or (ii) by email to ctf-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, in either way, specifying your name, telephone number, address and the request.

Also, notwithstanding that you may have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to access all Corporate Communications by electronic means, you will, upon your request, be sent the latest Corporate Communication(s) in printed form free of charge within reasonable time. If you do not provide your email address or provide an incorrect email address for receiving email notification on the publication of Corporate Communication(s) on the Company's corporate website, printed notification of the same will be sent to you by post at your address as appearing on our register of members maintained by the Share Registrar or at any other address you have provided to us for such purpose.

Printed copy of Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese versions will be available from the Share Registrar on request, and electronic copy will be available on the Company's corporate website at www.ctfjewellerygroup.comand HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

ACTION TO BE TAKEN

Please tick the appropriate box in the enclosed Reply Form, sign and return it to the Share Registrar by post using the mailing label provided at the bottom of the Reply Form (postage pre-paid if posted in Hong Kong) on or before 6 January 2020 (the "Relevant Date").

If we do not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form by the Relevant Date, you will be deemed to have elected to access all Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's corporate website until you otherwise inform us by reasonable notice in writing.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter or the above arrangements, please call the Share Registrar's Customer Service hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Cheng Ping-Hei, Hamilton

Joint Company Secretary