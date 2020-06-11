Log in
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED

(1929)
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery : Hong Kong jeweller Chow Tai Fook posts 36.6% drop in yearly profit, worst since 2010

06/11/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A salesperson arranges 24K gold bracelets for Chinese weddings at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery store in Hong Kong

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value, reported a 36.6% drop in annual profit on Thursday as COVID-19 and a surge in international gold prices dampened retail demand.

The company's net profit plunged to HK$2.9 billion ($374 million) from HK$4.58 billion in its worst annual performance since 2010.

That fell short of the HK$3.67 billion forecast by analysts, Refinitiv SmartEstimate data showed.

Revenue for the year to March 31 fell 14.9% to HK$56.75 billion from HK$66.66 billion.

Same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau fell by 38.7% and by 15.1% in mainland China.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED -2.89% 6.71 End-of-day quote.-9.93%
GOLD -0.16% 1732.99 Delayed Quote.12.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 57 679 M 7 442 M 7 442 M
Net income 2020 3 485 M 450 M 450 M
Net Debt 2020 14 918 M 1 925 M 1 925 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 67 100 M 8 658 M 8 658 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 30 400
Free-Float 10,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,91 HKD
Last Close Price 6,71 HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Kee Wong Managing Director & Executive Director
Kar-Shun Cheng Chairman
Ping-Hei Cheng Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Siu-Kwong Tsang Head-Information & Communication Centre
Chi Kong Cheng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-9.93%8 658
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-16.79%92 464
KERING-10.80%74 032
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.1.60%62 860
ROSS STORES, INC.-14.07%35 606
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-18.42%27 851
