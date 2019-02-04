Chow Tai Fook Jewellery : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 January 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/01/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited 4 February 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding monthIncrease/(decrease)

01929

Description : Chow Tai Fook Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) 1.00 50,000,000,000.00 Nil 50,000,000,000

NilBalance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

1.00

50,000,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) Description :

No. of preference shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):

50,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at the close of

the preceding month 10,000,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM N/A

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option

Scheme

(17/11/2011)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Movement during the month N/A

Exercised

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month N/A N/A Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A N/A

CancelledLapsed

N/A

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at close of the month N/A thereto

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month N/A N/A Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

)

)

)

)