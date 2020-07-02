Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Chr. Hansen Holding A/S    CHR   DK0060227585

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

(CHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chr Hansen A/S : . Hansen reports solid 7% organic growth for Q3 – with improved EBIT margin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:14am EDT

Press Release | Jul 02. 2020 06:06 GMT

Full year guidance maintained - new strategy to be presented in August

Chr. Hansen today reports organic revenue growth of 7% in Q3, corresponding to 4% EUR growth, with an improved momentum compared to 1H as expected: Food Cultures & Enzymes 8%, Health & Nutrition 12% and Natural Colors 1%, increasing the Group organic revenue growth in the first nine months of 2019/20 to 5%. COVID-19 impacts on revenues in Q3 were a net positive. In Q3, EBIT before special items increased by 5% to EUR 97 million, and EBIT margin before special items increased by 0.4 %-point to 30.8%. The full-year outlook on organic growth and EBIT margin b.s.i. is unchanged, while FCF b.a.s.i is increased to above EUR 200 million.

EUR million Q3
2019/20 		Q3
2018/19 		Growth YTD
2019/20 		YTD
2018/19 		Growth
Revenue 313.8 302.0 4% 880.9 855.2 3%
EBIT before special items 96.5 91.7 5% 249.8 241.3 4%
Profit for the period 70.0 66.5 5% 178.8 175.6 2%
Free cash flow before acquisitions and special items 106.3 48.9 117% 147.4 56.5 161%
Organic growth, % 7% 8% 5% 9%
Gross margin, % 54.9% 56.6% 55.0% 55.4%
EBIT margin before special items, % 30.8% 30.4% 28.4% 28.2%
ROIC excl. goodwill, % 35.0% 37.1% 31.8% 34.3%

Demonstrated resilience
CEO Mauricio Graber says: 'We are pleased with our Q3 performance, as our business demonstrated resilience during the first volatile months since the outbreak of COVID-19 thanks to our essential natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional and agricultural industries. Customers increased safety stocks of essential ingredients in March and early April, to carry them through potential supply chain disruptions and then inventories began to normalize late April and in May. Our innovative solutions have proved their value, and we were able to continue the strong momentum from recent product launches such as the dairy enzymes CHY-MAX® Supreme and NOLA® Fit, and bioprotection posted another strong quarter. Animal Health continued to perform strongly driven by BOVAMINE® Dairy probiotics; and Human Health also delivered strong growth, supported by consumers' interest in probiotics with indications for immune benefits. Natural Colors also delivered positive growth driven by FRUITMAX®, despite challenging conditions from COVID-19 and low raw material prices.

'Our Q3 EBIT margin before special items was up by 0.4%-point driven by scalability benefits in production and lower travel expenses due to COVID-19 travel restrictions - however, these positives were partly offset by higher freight costs that were also driven by COVID-19. Our strong business model and financial position allow us to sustain investments in growth opportunities and innovation. Free cash flow before acquisitions and special items grew by 117% in Q3 and is up 161% after nine months, primarily due to good management of working capital.The Q3 performance was in line with our expectations, and based on the business performance after nine months, we maintain our organic growth and EBIT margin guidance for the full year and increase the free cash flow before acquisitions and special items, although macroeconomic and end-market uncertainty persist due to COVID-19.

'We also completed an acquisition in Q3, and signed another early in Q4. HSO Health Care and UAS Laboratories represent important investments in our microbial platform, and we expect to continue to extend our platform through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

'As part of the strategic review, the Board of Directors and the Executive Board have considered the portfolio of Chr. Hansen, and given that Natural Colors does not share the microbial and fermentation technology platforms, strategic options for the future of Natural Colors will be explored, including a potential sale of the business. We also announce August 25 as the new date for our virtual Capital Markets Day, where we will present all the results of the on-going strategy review.'

OUTLOOK FOR 2019/20

July 2, 2020 April 16, 2020
Organic revenue growth 4-6% 4-6%
EBIT margin before special items Around 29.5% Around 29.5%
Free cash flow before acquisitions, divestments and special items Above EUR 200 million Around EUR 190 million

Chr. Hansen is a leading, global bioscience company that develops natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. We develop and produce cultures, enzymes, probiotics and natural colors for a rich variety of foods, confectionery, beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and plant protection. Our product innovation is based on around 40,000 microbial strains - we like to refer to them as 'good bacteria'. Our solutions enable food manufacturers to produce more with less - while also reducing the use of chemicals and other synthetic additives - which makes our products highly relevant in today's world. Sustainability is an integral part of Chr. Hansen's vision to improve food and health. In 2019 Chr. Hansen was ranked as the world's most sustainable company by Corporate Knights thanks to our strong sustainability efforts and our many collaborative partnerships with our customers. We have been delivering value to our partners - and, ultimately, end consumers worldwide - for over 145 years. We are proud that more than one billion people consume products containing our natural ingredients every day. Chr. Hansen was founded in 1874 and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 06:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
02:14aCHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen reports solid 7% organic growth for Q3 – with im..
PU
02:03aCHR HANSEN A/S : Interim Report September 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020
AQ
06/29CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : quaterly earnings release
06/09CHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen acquires UAS Laboratories LLC to extend the microbial ..
PU
06/09CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : acquires UAS Laboratories LLC
AQ
05/15CHR HANSEN A/S : WSA announces SÃ¸ren Westh Lonning as new Group CFO
AQ
04/20CHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen acquires HSO Health Care to grow probiotics offering f..
PU
04/20CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : acquires HSO Health Care GmbH
AQ
04/16EUROPE : European shares end higher on hopes of pandemic plateauing
RE
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, J.C Penney
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 216 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net income 2020 262 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2020 1 212 M 1 365 M 1 365 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 12 139 M 13 686 M 13 672 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 619
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 75,89 €
Last Close Price 92,18 €
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauricio Graber President & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Reiniche Chairman
Søren Westh Lonning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Schäfer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Mark Anthony Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S29.88%13 686
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.39.52%57 063
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-3.76%13 085
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.73.85%10 049
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-6.52%9 242
JONJEE HI-TECH INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.51.33%6 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group