Christian Dior : Notice of availabity of the half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2020

30 A V E N U E M O N T A I G N E
PARIS
F - 75008
Paris, August 6th, 2020
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE
HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2020 (French version) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on August 6th, 2020. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be found on the Company's website (www.dior-finance.com) under the "Regulated information" heading.
Disclaimer
Christian Dior SE published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 12:33:04 UTC