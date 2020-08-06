Christian Dior : Notice of availabity of the half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2020

30 A V E N U E M O N T A I G N E

Paris, August 6th, 2020

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2020 (French version) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on August 6th, 2020. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be found on the Company's website (www.dior-finance.com) under the "Regulated information" heading.