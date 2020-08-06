Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Christian Dior SE    CDI   FR0000130403

CHRISTIAN DIOR SE

(CDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Christian Dior : Notice of availabity of the half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 08:34am EDT

30 A V E N U E M O N T A I G N E

PARIS

F - 75008

Paris, August 6th, 2020

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2020 (French version) has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on August 6th, 2020. This document is made available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and may be found on the Company's website (www.dior-finance.com) under the "Regulated information" heading.

Disclaimer

Christian Dior SE published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 12:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
08:34aCHRISTIAN DIOR : Notice of availabity of the half-yearly financial report as of ..
PU
08:24aCHRISTIAN DIOR : Notice of availability of the half-yearly financial report as o..
GL
07/30STEPHEN KING : Lagardere says will bid for Stephen King publisher Simon & Schust..
RE
07/30Birkin bag maker Hermes cautious on outlook as virus hits sales
RE
07/30Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes tumble 42% in Q2
RE
07/29Pandemic Lockdowns Clip Sales at Gucci -- WSJ
DJ
07/28Gucci's Sales Fell 34% in First Half
DJ
07/28Gucci owner Kering says outlook unclear as virus hammers sales
RE
07/28Defensive stocks help Europe close higher as focus turns to U.S. stimulus
RE
07/28LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But Major Br..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 579 M 68 185 M 68 185 M
Net income 2020 3 299 M 3 906 M 3 906 M
Net cash 2020 2 587 M 3 063 M 3 063 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 63 072 M 75 067 M 74 689 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 149 428
Free-Float 2,51%
Chart CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Duration : Period :
Christian Dior SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHRISTIAN DIOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 453,00 €
Last Close Price 349,60 €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sidney Toledano Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Arnault Chairman
Florian Ollivier Chief Financial Officer
Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres Independent Director
Christian de Labriffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE-24.30%75 067
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-10.27%225 319
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.46.94%44 325
VF CORPORATION-40.32%24 135
MONCLER S.P.A.-19.19%9 741
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED16.92%8 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group