Christian Dior : shows good resilience in the first half of 2020

07/27/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

30 AVENUE MONTAIGNE

PARIS

75008

Christian Dior shows good resilience in the first half of 2020

Paris, July 27, 2020

The Christian Dior group recorded revenue of 18.4 billion euros in the first half of 2020, down 27%. On an organic* basis, revenue declined 28% compared to the same period in 2019. The Group has proven its ability to be resilient in an economic environment severely disrupted by the serious health crisis that has led to the suspension of international travel and the closure of its stores and manufacturing sites in most countries over a period of several months. The Christian Dior group's priority has been and remains the safety of its employees and customers. The Group teams have demonstrated their strong commitment in dealing with this unprecedented situation and efforts to adapt to the current environment are actively underway in order to control costs and ensure a more selective investment policy.

In the second quarter, revenue was down 38% on an organic basis compared to the same period in 2019. Although there were encouraging signs of recovery in June across several of the Group's activities, revenue was notably down in the United States and Europe during the quarter. Asia, however, has seen a marked improvement in trends, with a strong rebound in China in particular.

Profit from recurring operations amounted to 1 669 million euros for the first half of 2020 and current operating margin stood at 9%. The profitability of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Moët Hennessy remained at a high level. Group share of net profit amounted to 202 million euros.

Highlights of the first half of 2020 include:

  • Good resilience, notably from the major brands, in an economic environment disrupted by the global health crisis,
  • Absolute priority placed on the health and safety of our employees and customers,
  • Direct support in the fight against the epidemic,
  • Impact of the crisis on revenue worldwide, with however a strong recovery in the second quarter in China,
  • Significant acceleration in online sales, only partially offsetting the impact on revenue of several months of store closures,
  • Destocking by retailers for Perfumes & Cosmetics and Watches,
  • Suspension of international travel, severely penalizing travel retail and hotel activities.

Key figures

Euro millions

First half 2019

First half 2020

% change

Revenue

25 082

18 393

- 27 %

Profit from recurring operations

5 291

1

669

- 68 %

Group share of net profit

1 317

202

- 85 %

Cash from operations before

7 394

4 417

- 40 %

changes in working capital

Net cash from operating activities

4 268

840

- 80 %

Net Financial debt

3 435

8

319

-

Total equity

37 890

34 860

- 8 %

Revenue by business group:

Euro millions

First half

First half

% change

2019

2020

Reported

Organic*

Wines & Spirits

2 486

1 985

- 20 %

- 23 %

Fashion & Leather Goods

10 425

7 989

- 23 %

- 24 %

Perfumes & Cosmetics

3 236

2 304

- 29 %

- 29 %

Watches & Jewelry

2 135

1 319

- 38 %

- 39 %

Selective Retailing

7 098

4 844

- 32 %

- 33 %

Other activities and eliminations

(298)

(48)

-

-

Total

25 082

18 393

- 27 %

- 28 %

  • With comparable structure and constant exchange rates. The currency effect for the Group was + 1% and the structural impact was almost zero.

Profit from recurring operations by business group:

Euro millions

First half

First half

% change

2019

2020

Wines & Spirits

772

551

- 29 %

Fashion & Leather Goods

3 248

1 769

- 46 %

Perfumes & Cosmetics

387

(30)

-

Watches & Jewelry

357

(17)

-

Selective Retailing

714

(308)

-

Other activities and eliminations

(187)

(296)

-

Total

5 291

1 669

- 68 %

Wines & Spirits: good resilience in the United States and encouraging recovery in China

The Wines & Spirits business group saw its organic revenue decline by 23% in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations was down 29%. Despite recent improvement, the decline in volumes was noticeable in the second quarter, particularly for the Champagne business. After a start to the year supported by advance orders from distributors, the United States showed good resilience in the second quarter thanks to Hennessy cognac, which saw a strong rebound in June in this market as well as in China. The Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet acquisitions, made in 2019, were integrated in the first half of the year, strengthening Moët Hennessy's position in the growing market for high-end rosé wines.

Fashion & Leather Goods: remarkable resilience from Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded a 24% decline in organic revenue in the first half of 2020 in an environment marked by the closure of stores in many regions across the world. China recorded a very strong recovery in revenue in the second quarter and there has been a gradual improvement since May in Europe and the United States. The brands' strict cost management made it possible to limit the decline in profit from recurring operations to 46%. Louis Vuitton illustrated its creative force more than ever through its many new products. The Maison is strengthening its ties with its customers through several digital initiatives and maintained its profitability at an exceptional level. Christian Dior, which showed remarkable resistance, has just inaugurated a new boutique on rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. New collections were unveiled online through a portrait by a Ghanaian artist who inspired the Men's Spring-Summer 2021 collection, and a Cruise 2021 show behind closed doors in Lecce, Italy, showcasing the ancestral know-how of local artisans and artists. The other fashion brands, which have been more impacted, continue to strengthen their creativity in order to take advantage of the gradual return to normal.

Perfumes & Cosmetics: pursuing innovation and rapid growth in online sales

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded a 29% decline in organic revenue in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations amounted to (30) million euros. The big brands showed good resistance and high reactivity in a sector marked by the decline in makeup, the reduction in retailer stock levels and by a strong increase in parallel distribution channels in which our brands did not wish to participate. Online sales are growing steadily. Parfums Christian Dior maintained strong momentum for innovation with the very promising launches of Miss Dior Rose N'Roses and the new edition of Dior Homme, as well as the success of Capture Totale anti-aging skincare. Guerlain continued its rapid growth in skincare, thanks to Abeille Royale, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Orchidée Impériale. The emblematic lines of Parfums Givenchy have been resilient. The Fresh skincare brand is enjoying strong momentum in China.

Watches & Jewelry: rebound in China and growth of e-commerce

The Watches & Jewelry business group saw its organic revenue decline by 39% in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations came to (17) million euros. Confronted in January with the decline of the Chinese market, then with the closure of other markets from mid-March, Bvlgari quickly took advantage of the recovery in China in the second quarter. After the launch of the B.Zero1 Rock collection, the Maison unveiled a new line of Barocko fine jewelry through an augmented reality experience. After a year of renovation, Chaumet inaugurated its historic address on Place Vendôme in Paris and strengthened its presence in

China. After a good start to the year, TAG Heuer and Hublot were impacted by the decline in orders from retailers. The new TAG Heuer smartwatch, which was one of the major innovations of the first half, has been a great success.

Selective Retailing: Sephora market share gains and strong impact of the suspension of international travel on DFS

In Selective Retailing, revenue declined 33% on an organic basis in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations amounted to (308) million euros. Sephora has demonstrated good resistance during the health crisis, which led to the closure of almost all of its stores around the world for nearly two months. Sephora gained market share in its main countries, illustrating its inventiveness and the effectiveness of its omnichannel strategy. Online sales grew very strongly over the period. DFS saw a significant decline in its activity in most destinations due to the suspension of international travel. A series of cost reduction measures have been undertaken. Its digital strategy has strengthened the relationship with its customers, particularly in China.

Outlook 2020

In a very turbulent context, the Group will maintain a strategy focused on preserving the value of its brands, based on the exceptional quality of its products and the responsiveness of its teams. In the current situation, the Group will further strengthen its policy of controlling costs and being selective in its investments. The impact of the epidemic on revenue and annual results cannot be precisely assessed at this stage without knowing the timetable for the return to normal business in the different areas where the Group operates. After a second quarter severely affected by the crisis, we can hope that the recovery will materialize gradually in the second half.

Our strategy of focusing on the highest quality across all our activities, combined with the dynamism and unparalleled creativity of our teams, will enable us to reinforce Christian Dior's global leadership position in luxury goods once again in 2020.

The closing date of the planned acquisition of Tiffany & Co depends on the receipt of the final regulatory approvals.

The proposed merger between Christian Dior and its subsidiary Financière Jean Goujon has been approved, subject to customary closing conditions.

The decision to pay an interim dividend will be discussed by the Board of Directors in October and announced, as appropriate, at that time.

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.

Limited review procedures have been carried out, the related report will be issued following the Board meeting.

ANNEX

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2020 are included in the PDF version of the press release.

Christian Dior group - Revenue by business group and by quarter

Revenue first half 2020 (Euro millions)

2020

Wines &

Fashion &

Perfumes &

Watches &

Selective

Other activities

Total

Spirits

Leather Goods

Cosmetics

Jewelry

Retailing and eliminations

First quarter

1 175

4 643

1 382

792

2 626

(22)

10 596

Second quarter

810

3 346

922

527

2 218

(26)

7 797

First half

1 985

7 989

2 304

1 319

4 844

(48)

18 393

Revenue first half 2020 (organic growth compared to the first half of 2019)

2020

Wines &

Fashion &

Perfumes &

Watches &

Selective

Other activities

Total

Spirits

Leather Goods

Cosmetics

Jewelry

Retailing and eliminations

First quarter

-14%

-10%

-19%

-26%

-26%

-

-17%

Second quarter

-33%

-37%

-40%

-52%

-38%

-

-38%

First half

-23%

-24%

-29%

-39%

-33%

-

-28%

Revenue first half 2019 (Euro millions)

2019

Wines &

Fashion &

Perfumes &

Watches &

Selective

Other activities

Total

Spirits

Leather Goods

Cosmetics

Jewelry

Retailing and eliminations

First quarter

1 349

5 111

1 687

1 046

3 510

(165)

12 538

Second quarter

1 137

5 314

1 549

1 089

3 588

(133)

12 544

First half

2 486

10 425

3 236

2 135

7 098

(298)

25 082

This document is a free translation into English of the original French financial release dated July 27, 2020. It is not a binding document.

In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

1.

Consolidated income statement

(EUR millions, except for earnings per share)

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Revenue

18,393

53,670

25,082

Cost of sales

(7,002)

(18,123)

(8,447)

Gross margin

11,391

35,547

16,635

Marketing and selling expenses

(7,999)

(20,206)

(9,563)

General and administrative expenses

(1,703)

(3,877)

(1,793)

Income/(loss) from joint ventures and associates

(21)

28

12

Profit from recurring operations

1,669

11,492

5,291

Other operating income and expenses

(154)

(231)

(54)

Operating profit

1,515

11,261

5,237

Cost of net financial debt

(47)

(116)

(56)

Interest on lease liabilities

(149)

(290)

(145)

Other financial income and expenses

(268)

(170)

(13)

Net financial income/(expense)

(464)

(577)

(214)

Income taxes

(518)

(2,874)

(1,448)

Net profit before minority interests

532

7,810

3,575

Minority interests

330

4,872

2,258

Net profit, Group share

202

2,938

1,317

Basic Group share of net earnings per share (EUR)

1.12

16.29

7.31

Number of shares on which the calculation is based

180,410,580

180,318,638

180,284,470

Diluted Group share of net earnings per share (EUR)

1.12

16.27

7.29

Number of shares on which the calculation is based

180,410,580

180,318,638

180,348,502

2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses

(EUR millions)

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Net profit before minority interests

532

7,810

3,575

Translation adjustments

(149)

298

100

Amounts transferred to income statement

-

1

1

Tax impact

4

11

4

(144)

309

105

Change in value of hedges of future foreign currency cash flows

(39)

(16)

(12)

Amounts transferred to income statement

(7)

25

25

Tax impact

11

(3)

(3)

(35)

6

10

Change in value of the ineffective portion of hedging instruments

(51)

(211)

(81)

Amounts transferred to income statement

119

241

109

Tax impact

(26)

(7)

(8)

42

23

20

Gains and losses recognized in equity,

transferable to income statement

(137)

338

135

Change in value of vineyard land

-

42

-

Amounts transferred to consolidated reserves

-

-

-

Tax impact

-

(11)

-

-

31

-

Employee benefit obligations: change in value resulting

from actuarial gains and losses

5

(167)

(78)

Tax impact

-

39

25

5

(128)

(53)

Gains and losses recognized in equity,

not transferable to income statement

5

(97)

(53)

Gains and losses recognized in equity

(132)

240

82

Comprehensive income

400

8,050

3,657

Minority interests

256

5,019

2,307

COmPReheNsive iNCOme, GROuP shaRe

144

3,031

1,350

3.

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets

(EUR millions)

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Brands and other intangible assets

16,319

16,335

16,015

Goodwill

11,952

14,500

14,872

Property, plant and equipment

17,891

17,878

15,574

Right -of-use assets

13,229

12,409

12,138

Investments in joint ventures and associates

1,053

1,074

715

Non -current available for sale financial assets

789

915

910

Other non -current assets

934

1,546

1,454

Deferred tax

2,332

2,274

2,077

Non -current assets

64,499

66,932

63,755

Inventories and work in progress

14,078

13,717

13,561

Trade accounts receivable

2,378

3,450

3,004

Income taxes

1,042

406

334

Other current assets

4,161

3,264

4,708

Cash and cash equivalents

14,793

6,062

8,116

Current assets

36,452

26,898

29,723

TOTal asseTs

100,951

93,830

93,478

Liabilities and equity

(EUR millions)

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Equity, Group share

10,555

10,880

14,883

Minority interests

24,306

24,837

23,007

equity

34,860

35,717

37,890

Long -term borrowings

14,932

5,450

5,938

Non -current lease liabilities

11,159

10,373

10,139

Non -current provisions and other liabilities

3,252

3,811

3,729

Deferred tax

5,049

5,094

4,719

Purchase commitments for minority interests' shares

8,198

10,735

9,989

Non -current liabilities

42,589

35,462

34,514

Short -term borrowings

9,021

7,627

7,908

Current lease liabilities

2,337

2,172

2,029

Trade accounts payable

4,201

5,814

5,163

Income taxes

566

729

808

Current provisions and other liabilities

7,377

6,308

5,166

Current liabilities

23,502

22,651

21,074

TOTal liaBiliTies aND equiTy

100,951

93,830

93,478

4. Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Revaluation reserves

Total equity

Christian

hedges of future

share

Dior

Cumulative

foreign currency

employee

Net profit

Number

share

premium

Treasury

translation

cash flows and

vineyard

benefit

and other

Group

minority

(EUR millions)

of shares

capital

account

shares

adjustment

cost of hedging

land

commitments

reserves

share

interests

Total

as of January 1, 2019(a)

180,507,516

361

194

(34)

243

(53)

462

(35)

13,090

14,228

22,115

36,343

Gains and losses recognized

in equity

119

10

10

(46)

-

93

147

240

Net profit

-

-

-

-

2,938

2,938

4,872

7,810

Comprehensive income

119

10

10

(46)

2,938

3,031

5,019

8,050

Expenses related to bonus

share and similar plans

34

34

42

76

(Acquisition)/disposal of

Christian Dior treasury shares

17

(12)

6

-

6

Capital increase in subsidiaries

-

-

95

95

Interim and final dividends paid

(6,386)

(6,386)

(2,263)

(8,649)

Changes in control

of consolidated entities

1

1

26

27

(Acquisition)/ disposal

of minority interests' shares

-

-

(1)

-

(30)

(30)

9

(21)

Purchase commitments

for minority interests' shares

-

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

(206)

(208)

as of December 31, 2019

180,507,516

361

194

(17)

362

(43)

471

(81)

9,632

10,880

24,837

35,717

Gains and losses recognized

in equity

(61)

2

-

1

-

(58)

(74)

(132)

Net profit

-

-

-

-

202

202

330

532

Comprehensive income

(61)

2

-

1

202

144

256

400

Expenses related to bonus

share and similar plans

-

-

-

-

-

16

16

22

38

(Acquisition)/disposal of

Christian Dior treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

Capital increase in subsidiaries

-

-

-

28

28

Interim and final dividends paid

-

(469)

(469)

(784)

(1,253)

Changes in control

of consolidated entities

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

Acquisition and disposal

of minority interests' shares

-

-

-

1

-

(77)

(77)

(31)

(107)

Purchase commitments

for minority interests' shares

-

-

-

-

-

61

61

(22)

39

as OF JuNe 30, 2020

180,507,516

361

194

(17)

301

(41)

472

(79)

9,365

10,555

24,306

34,860

Revaluation reserves

Total equity

Christian

hedges of future

share

Dior

Cumulative

foreign currency

employee

Net profit

Number

share

premium

Treasury

translation

cash flows and

vineyard

benefit

and other

Group

minority

(EUR millions)

of shares

capital

account

shares

adjustment

cost of hedging

land

commitments

reserves

share

interests

Total

as of January 1, 2019 (a)

180,507,516

361

194

(34)

243

(53)

462

(35)

13,090

14,228

22,115

36,343

Gains and losses recognized

in equity

42

11

-

(20)

-

33

49

82

Net profit

-

-

-

-

1,317

1,317

2,258

3,575

Comprehensive income

42

11

-

(20)

1,317

1,350

2,307

3,657

Expenses related to bonus

share and similar plans

16

16

20

36

(Acquisition)/disposal of

Christian Dior treasury shares

7

(1)

6

-

6

Capital increase in subsidiaries

-

-

49

49

Interim and final dividends paid

(721)

(721)

(1,540)

(2,261)

Changes in control

of consolidated entities

2

2

4

6

Acquisition and disposal

of minority interests' shares

(1)

(1)

2

(2)

(2)

31

29

Purchase commitments

for minority interests' shares

4

4

21

25

as OF JuNe 30, 2019

180,507,516

361

194

(27)

285

(43)

461

(53)

13,705

14,883

23,007

37,890

(a) After the application of IFRS 16.

5.

Consolidated cash flow statement

(EUR millions)

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

i - OPeRaTiNG aCTiviTies

Operating profit

1,515

11,261

5,237

(Income)/loss and dividends received from joint ventures and associates

25

(10)

(9)

Net increase in depreciation, amortization and provisions

1,635

2,700

1,192

Depreciation of right -of-use assets

1,294

2,408

1,171

Other adjustments and computed expenses

(52)

(266)

(197)

Cash from operations before changes in working capital

4,417

16,092

7,394

Cost of net financial debt: interest paid

(45)

(137)

(47)

Lease liabilities: interest paid

(142)

(239)

(109)

Tax paid

(1,383)

(2,845)

(1,095)

Change in working capital

(2,008)

(1,154)

(1,875)

Net cash from operating activities

840

11,718

4,268

ii - iNvesTiNG aCTiviTies

Operating investments

(1,414)

(3,294)

(1,423)

Purchase and proceeds from sale of consolidated investments

(45)

(2,478)

(1,885)

Dividends received

1

8

1

Tax paid related to non -current available for sale financial assets

and consolidated investments

-

(1)

-

Purchase and proceeds from sale of non -current available for sale financial assets

(33)

(104)

(81)

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

(1,491)

(5,869)

(3,388)

iii - FiNaNCiNG aCTiviTies

Interim and final dividends paid

(64)

(8,796)

(2,315)

Purchase and proceeds from sale of minority interests

(133)

(48)

28

Other equity -related transactions

14

88

51

Proceeds from borrowings

13,633

2,837

2,988

Repayment of borrowings

(2,712)

(2,310)

(1,456)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,157)

(2,187)

(1,071)

Purchase and proceeds from sale of current available for sale financial assets

(188)

2,060

492

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

9,393

(8,358)

(1,283)

iv - eFFeCT OF eXChaNGe RaTe ChaNGes

31

39

15

NeT iNCRease (DeCRease) iN Cash

aND Cash equivaleNTs (i+ii+iii+iv)

8,773

(2,469)

(388)

Cash aND Cash equivaleNTs aT BeGiNNiNG OF PeRiOD

5,886

8,355

8,355

Cash aND Cash equivaleNTs aT eND OF PeRiOD

14,659

5,886

7,967

TOTal TaX PaiD

(1,441)

(2,997)

(1,174)

alternative performance measure

The following table presents the reconciliation between "Net cash from operating activities" and "Operating free cash flow" for the periods presented:

(EUR millions)

June 30, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Net cash from operating activities

840

11,718

4,268

Operating investments

(1,414)

(3,294)

(1,423)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,157)

(2,187)

(1,071)

OPeRaTiNG FRee Cash FlOW (a)

(1,732)

6,237

1,774

  1. Under IFRS 16, fixed lease payments are treated partly as interest payments and partly as principal repayments. For its own operational management purposes, the Group treats all lease payments as components of its "Operating free cash flow", whether the lease payments made are fixed or variable. In addition, for its own operational management purposes, the Group treats operating investments as components of its "Operating free cash flow".

Disclaimer

Christian Dior SE published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 17:35:05 UTC
