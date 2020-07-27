Christian Dior : shows good resilience in the first half of 2020 0 07/27/2020 | 01:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30 AVENUE MONTAIGNE PARIS 75008 Christian Dior shows good resilience in the first half of 2020 Paris, July 27, 2020 The Christian Dior group recorded revenue of 18.4 billion euros in the first half of 2020, down 27%. On an organic* basis, revenue declined 28% compared to the same period in 2019. The Group has proven its ability to be resilient in an economic environment severely disrupted by the serious health crisis that has led to the suspension of international travel and the closure of its stores and manufacturing sites in most countries over a period of several months. The Christian Dior group's priority has been and remains the safety of its employees and customers. The Group teams have demonstrated their strong commitment in dealing with this unprecedented situation and efforts to adapt to the current environment are actively underway in order to control costs and ensure a more selective investment policy. In the second quarter, revenue was down 38% on an organic basis compared to the same period in 2019. Although there were encouraging signs of recovery in June across several of the Group's activities, revenue was notably down in the United States and Europe during the quarter. Asia, however, has seen a marked improvement in trends, with a strong rebound in China in particular. Profit from recurring operations amounted to 1 669 million euros for the first half of 2020 and current operating margin stood at 9%. The profitability of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Moët Hennessy remained at a high level. Group share of net profit amounted to 202 million euros. Highlights of the first half of 2020 include: Good resilience, notably from the major brands, in an economic environment disrupted by the global health crisis,

Absolute priority placed on the health and safety of our employees and customers,

Direct support in the fight against the epidemic,

Impact of the crisis on revenue worldwide, with however a strong recovery in the second quarter in China,

Significant acceleration in online sales, only partially offsetting the impact on revenue of several months of store closures,

Destocking by retailers for Perfumes & Cosmetics and Watches,

Suspension of international travel, severely penalizing travel retail and hotel activities. Key figures Euro millions First half 2019 First half 2020 % change Revenue 25 082 18 393 - 27 % Profit from recurring operations 5 291 1 669 - 68 % Group share of net profit 1 317 202 - 85 % Cash from operations before 7 394 4 417 - 40 % changes in working capital Net cash from operating activities 4 268 840 - 80 % Net Financial debt 3 435 8 319 - Total equity 37 890 34 860 - 8 % Revenue by business group: Euro millions First half First half % change 2019 2020 Reported Organic* Wines & Spirits 2 486 1 985 - 20 % - 23 % Fashion & Leather Goods 10 425 7 989 - 23 % - 24 % Perfumes & Cosmetics 3 236 2 304 - 29 % - 29 % Watches & Jewelry 2 135 1 319 - 38 % - 39 % Selective Retailing 7 098 4 844 - 32 % - 33 % Other activities and eliminations (298) (48) - - Total 25 082 18 393 - 27 % - 28 % With comparable structure and constant exchange rates. The currency effect for the Group was + 1% and the structural impact was almost zero. Profit from recurring operations by business group: Euro millions First half First half % change 2019 2020 Wines & Spirits 772 551 - 29 % Fashion & Leather Goods 3 248 1 769 - 46 % Perfumes & Cosmetics 387 (30) - Watches & Jewelry 357 (17) - Selective Retailing 714 (308) - Other activities and eliminations (187) (296) - Total 5 291 1 669 - 68 % 2/10 Wines & Spirits: good resilience in the United States and encouraging recovery in China The Wines & Spirits business group saw its organic revenue decline by 23% in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations was down 29%. Despite recent improvement, the decline in volumes was noticeable in the second quarter, particularly for the Champagne business. After a start to the year supported by advance orders from distributors, the United States showed good resilience in the second quarter thanks to Hennessy cognac, which saw a strong rebound in June in this market as well as in China. The Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet acquisitions, made in 2019, were integrated in the first half of the year, strengthening Moët Hennessy's position in the growing market for high-end rosé wines. Fashion & Leather Goods: remarkable resilience from Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded a 24% decline in organic revenue in the first half of 2020 in an environment marked by the closure of stores in many regions across the world. China recorded a very strong recovery in revenue in the second quarter and there has been a gradual improvement since May in Europe and the United States. The brands' strict cost management made it possible to limit the decline in profit from recurring operations to 46%. Louis Vuitton illustrated its creative force more than ever through its many new products. The Maison is strengthening its ties with its customers through several digital initiatives and maintained its profitability at an exceptional level. Christian Dior, which showed remarkable resistance, has just inaugurated a new boutique on rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. New collections were unveiled online through a portrait by a Ghanaian artist who inspired the Men's Spring-Summer 2021 collection, and a Cruise 2021 show behind closed doors in Lecce, Italy, showcasing the ancestral know-how of local artisans and artists. The other fashion brands, which have been more impacted, continue to strengthen their creativity in order to take advantage of the gradual return to normal. Perfumes & Cosmetics: pursuing innovation and rapid growth in online sales The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded a 29% decline in organic revenue in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations amounted to (30) million euros. The big brands showed good resistance and high reactivity in a sector marked by the decline in makeup, the reduction in retailer stock levels and by a strong increase in parallel distribution channels in which our brands did not wish to participate. Online sales are growing steadily. Parfums Christian Dior maintained strong momentum for innovation with the very promising launches of Miss Dior Rose N'Roses and the new edition of Dior Homme, as well as the success of Capture Totale anti-aging skincare. Guerlain continued its rapid growth in skincare, thanks to Abeille Royale, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Orchidée Impériale. The emblematic lines of Parfums Givenchy have been resilient. The Fresh skincare brand is enjoying strong momentum in China. Watches & Jewelry: rebound in China and growth of e-commerce The Watches & Jewelry business group saw its organic revenue decline by 39% in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations came to (17) million euros. Confronted in January with the decline of the Chinese market, then with the closure of other markets from mid-March, Bvlgari quickly took advantage of the recovery in China in the second quarter. After the launch of the B.Zero1 Rock collection, the Maison unveiled a new line of Barocko fine jewelry through an augmented reality experience. After a year of renovation, Chaumet inaugurated its historic address on Place Vendôme in Paris and strengthened its presence in 3/10 China. After a good start to the year, TAG Heuer and Hublot were impacted by the decline in orders from retailers. The new TAG Heuer smartwatch, which was one of the major innovations of the first half, has been a great success. Selective Retailing: Sephora market share gains and strong impact of the suspension of international travel on DFS In Selective Retailing, revenue declined 33% on an organic basis in the first half of 2020. Profit from recurring operations amounted to (308) million euros. Sephora has demonstrated good resistance during the health crisis, which led to the closure of almost all of its stores around the world for nearly two months. Sephora gained market share in its main countries, illustrating its inventiveness and the effectiveness of its omnichannel strategy. Online sales grew very strongly over the period. DFS saw a significant decline in its activity in most destinations due to the suspension of international travel. A series of cost reduction measures have been undertaken. Its digital strategy has strengthened the relationship with its customers, particularly in China. Outlook 2020 In a very turbulent context, the Group will maintain a strategy focused on preserving the value of its brands, based on the exceptional quality of its products and the responsiveness of its teams. In the current situation, the Group will further strengthen its policy of controlling costs and being selective in its investments. The impact of the epidemic on revenue and annual results cannot be precisely assessed at this stage without knowing the timetable for the return to normal business in the different areas where the Group operates. After a second quarter severely affected by the crisis, we can hope that the recovery will materialize gradually in the second half. Our strategy of focusing on the highest quality across all our activities, combined with the dynamism and unparalleled creativity of our teams, will enable us to reinforce Christian Dior's global leadership position in luxury goods once again in 2020. The closing date of the planned acquisition of Tiffany & Co depends on the receipt of the final regulatory approvals. The proposed merger between Christian Dior and its subsidiary Financière Jean Goujon has been approved, subject to customary closing conditions. The decision to pay an interim dividend will be discussed by the Board of Directors in October and announced, as appropriate, at that time. This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com. Limited review procedures have been carried out, the related report will be issued following the Board meeting. 4/10 ANNEX The condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2020 are included in the PDF version of the press release. Christian Dior group - Revenue by business group and by quarter Revenue first half 2020 (Euro millions) 2020 Wines & Fashion & Perfumes & Watches & Selective Other activities Total Spirits Leather Goods Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing and eliminations First quarter 1 175 4 643 1 382 792 2 626 (22) 10 596 Second quarter 810 3 346 922 527 2 218 (26) 7 797 First half 1 985 7 989 2 304 1 319 4 844 (48) 18 393 Revenue first half 2020 (organic growth compared to the first half of 2019) 2020 Wines & Fashion & Perfumes & Watches & Selective Other activities Total Spirits Leather Goods Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing and eliminations First quarter -14% -10% -19% -26% -26% - -17% Second quarter -33% -37% -40% -52% -38% - -38% First half -23% -24% -29% -39% -33% - -28% Revenue first half 2019 (Euro millions) 2019 Wines & Fashion & Perfumes & Watches & Selective Other activities Total Spirits Leather Goods Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing and eliminations First quarter 1 349 5 111 1 687 1 046 3 510 (165) 12 538 Second quarter 1 137 5 314 1 549 1 089 3 588 (133) 12 544 First half 2 486 10 425 3 236 2 135 7 098 (298) 25 082 This document is a free translation into English of the original French financial release dated July 27, 2020. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text. 5/10 1. Consolidated income statement (EUR millions, except for earnings per share) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Revenue 18,393 53,670 25,082 Cost of sales (7,002) (18,123) (8,447) Gross margin 11,391 35,547 16,635 Marketing and selling expenses (7,999) (20,206) (9,563) General and administrative expenses (1,703) (3,877) (1,793) Income/(loss) from joint ventures and associates (21) 28 12 Profit from recurring operations 1,669 11,492 5,291 Other operating income and expenses (154) (231) (54) Operating profit 1,515 11,261 5,237 Cost of net financial debt (47) (116) (56) Interest on lease liabilities (149) (290) (145) Other financial income and expenses (268) (170) (13) Net financial income/(expense) (464) (577) (214) Income taxes (518) (2,874) (1,448) Net profit before minority interests 532 7,810 3,575 Minority interests 330 4,872 2,258 Net profit, Group share 202 2,938 1,317 Basic Group share of net earnings per share (EUR) 1.12 16.29 7.31 Number of shares on which the calculation is based 180,410,580 180,318,638 180,284,470 Diluted Group share of net earnings per share (EUR) 1.12 16.27 7.29 Number of shares on which the calculation is based 180,410,580 180,318,638 180,348,502 6/10 2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive gains and losses (EUR millions) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Net profit before minority interests 532 7,810 3,575 Translation adjustments (149) 298 100 Amounts transferred to income statement - 1 1 Tax impact 4 11 4 (144) 309 105 Change in value of hedges of future foreign currency cash flows (39) (16) (12) Amounts transferred to income statement (7) 25 25 Tax impact 11 (3) (3) (35) 6 10 Change in value of the ineffective portion of hedging instruments (51) (211) (81) Amounts transferred to income statement 119 241 109 Tax impact (26) (7) (8) 42 23 20 Gains and losses recognized in equity, transferable to income statement (137) 338 135 Change in value of vineyard land - 42 - Amounts transferred to consolidated reserves - - - Tax impact - (11) - - 31 - Employee benefit obligations: change in value resulting from actuarial gains and losses 5 (167) (78) Tax impact - 39 25 5 (128) (53) Gains and losses recognized in equity, not transferable to income statement 5 (97) (53) Gains and losses recognized in equity (132) 240 82 Comprehensive income 400 8,050 3,657 Minority interests 256 5,019 2,307 COmPReheNsive iNCOme, GROuP shaRe 144 3,031 1,350 7/10 3. Consolidated balance sheet Assets (EUR millions) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Brands and other intangible assets 16,319 16,335 16,015 Goodwill 11,952 14,500 14,872 Property, plant and equipment 17,891 17,878 15,574 Right -of-use assets 13,229 12,409 12,138 Investments in joint ventures and associates 1,053 1,074 715 Non -current available for sale financial assets 789 915 910 Other non -current assets 934 1,546 1,454 Deferred tax 2,332 2,274 2,077 Non -current assets 64,499 66,932 63,755 Inventories and work in progress 14,078 13,717 13,561 Trade accounts receivable 2,378 3,450 3,004 Income taxes 1,042 406 334 Other current assets 4,161 3,264 4,708 Cash and cash equivalents 14,793 6,062 8,116 Current assets 36,452 26,898 29,723 TOTal asseTs 100,951 93,830 93,478 Liabilities and equity (EUR millions) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Equity, Group share 10,555 10,880 14,883 Minority interests 24,306 24,837 23,007 equity 34,860 35,717 37,890 Long -term borrowings 14,932 5,450 5,938 Non -current lease liabilities 11,159 10,373 10,139 Non -current provisions and other liabilities 3,252 3,811 3,729 Deferred tax 5,049 5,094 4,719 Purchase commitments for minority interests' shares 8,198 10,735 9,989 Non -current liabilities 42,589 35,462 34,514 Short -term borrowings 9,021 7,627 7,908 Current lease liabilities 2,337 2,172 2,029 Trade accounts payable 4,201 5,814 5,163 Income taxes 566 729 808 Current provisions and other liabilities 7,377 6,308 5,166 Current liabilities 23,502 22,651 21,074 TOTal liaBiliTies aND equiTy 100,951 93,830 93,478 8/10 4. Consolidated statement of changes in equity Revaluation reserves Total equity Christian hedges of future share Dior Cumulative foreign currency employee Net profit Number share premium Treasury translation cash flows and vineyard benefit and other Group minority (EUR millions) of shares capital account shares adjustment cost of hedging land commitments reserves share interests Total as of January 1, 2019(a) 180,507,516 361 194 (34) 243 (53) 462 (35) 13,090 14,228 22,115 36,343 Gains and losses recognized in equity 119 10 10 (46) - 93 147 240 Net profit - - - - 2,938 2,938 4,872 7,810 Comprehensive income 119 10 10 (46) 2,938 3,031 5,019 8,050 Expenses related to bonus share and similar plans 34 34 42 76 (Acquisition)/disposal of Christian Dior treasury shares 17 (12) 6 - 6 Capital increase in subsidiaries - - 95 95 Interim and final dividends paid (6,386) (6,386) (2,263) (8,649) Changes in control of consolidated entities 1 1 26 27 (Acquisition)/ disposal of minority interests' shares - - (1) - (30) (30) 9 (21) Purchase commitments for minority interests' shares - - - - (2) (2) (206) (208) as of December 31, 2019 180,507,516 361 194 (17) 362 (43) 471 (81) 9,632 10,880 24,837 35,717 Gains and losses recognized in equity (61) 2 - 1 - (58) (74) (132) Net profit - - - - 202 202 330 532 Comprehensive income (61) 2 - 1 202 144 256 400 Expenses related to bonus share and similar plans - - - - - 16 16 22 38 (Acquisition)/disposal of Christian Dior treasury shares - - - - - Capital increase in subsidiaries - - - 28 28 Interim and final dividends paid - (469) (469) (784) (1,253) Changes in control of consolidated entities - - - (2) (2) Acquisition and disposal of minority interests' shares - - - 1 - (77) (77) (31) (107) Purchase commitments for minority interests' shares - - - - - 61 61 (22) 39 as OF JuNe 30, 2020 180,507,516 361 194 (17) 301 (41) 472 (79) 9,365 10,555 24,306 34,860 Revaluation reserves Total equity Christian hedges of future share Dior Cumulative foreign currency employee Net profit Number share premium Treasury translation cash flows and vineyard benefit and other Group minority (EUR millions) of shares capital account shares adjustment cost of hedging land commitments reserves share interests Total as of January 1, 2019 (a) 180,507,516 361 194 (34) 243 (53) 462 (35) 13,090 14,228 22,115 36,343 Gains and losses recognized in equity 42 11 - (20) - 33 49 82 Net profit - - - - 1,317 1,317 2,258 3,575 Comprehensive income 42 11 - (20) 1,317 1,350 2,307 3,657 Expenses related to bonus share and similar plans 16 16 20 36 (Acquisition)/disposal of Christian Dior treasury shares 7 (1) 6 - 6 Capital increase in subsidiaries - - 49 49 Interim and final dividends paid (721) (721) (1,540) (2,261) Changes in control of consolidated entities 2 2 4 6 Acquisition and disposal of minority interests' shares (1) (1) 2 (2) (2) 31 29 Purchase commitments for minority interests' shares 4 4 21 25 as OF JuNe 30, 2019 180,507,516 361 194 (27) 285 (43) 461 (53) 13,705 14,883 23,007 37,890 (a) After the application of IFRS 16. 9/10 5. Consolidated cash flow statement (EUR millions) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 i - OPeRaTiNG aCTiviTies Operating profit 1,515 11,261 5,237 (Income)/loss and dividends received from joint ventures and associates 25 (10) (9) Net increase in depreciation, amortization and provisions 1,635 2,700 1,192 Depreciation of right -of-use assets 1,294 2,408 1,171 Other adjustments and computed expenses (52) (266) (197) Cash from operations before changes in working capital 4,417 16,092 7,394 Cost of net financial debt: interest paid (45) (137) (47) Lease liabilities: interest paid (142) (239) (109) Tax paid (1,383) (2,845) (1,095) Change in working capital (2,008) (1,154) (1,875) Net cash from operating activities 840 11,718 4,268 ii - iNvesTiNG aCTiviTies Operating investments (1,414) (3,294) (1,423) Purchase and proceeds from sale of consolidated investments (45) (2,478) (1,885) Dividends received 1 8 1 Tax paid related to non -current available for sale financial assets and consolidated investments - (1) - Purchase and proceeds from sale of non -current available for sale financial assets (33) (104) (81) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (1,491) (5,869) (3,388) iii - FiNaNCiNG aCTiviTies Interim and final dividends paid (64) (8,796) (2,315) Purchase and proceeds from sale of minority interests (133) (48) 28 Other equity -related transactions 14 88 51 Proceeds from borrowings 13,633 2,837 2,988 Repayment of borrowings (2,712) (2,310) (1,456) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,157) (2,187) (1,071) Purchase and proceeds from sale of current available for sale financial assets (188) 2,060 492 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 9,393 (8,358) (1,283) iv - eFFeCT OF eXChaNGe RaTe ChaNGes 31 39 15 NeT iNCRease (DeCRease) iN Cash aND Cash equivaleNTs (i+ii+iii+iv) 8,773 (2,469) (388) Cash aND Cash equivaleNTs aT BeGiNNiNG OF PeRiOD 5,886 8,355 8,355 Cash aND Cash equivaleNTs aT eND OF PeRiOD 14,659 5,886 7,967 TOTal TaX PaiD (1,441) (2,997) (1,174) alternative performance measure The following table presents the reconciliation between "Net cash from operating activities" and "Operating free cash flow" for the periods presented: (EUR millions) June 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Net cash from operating activities 840 11,718 4,268 Operating investments (1,414) (3,294) (1,423) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,157) (2,187) (1,071) OPeRaTiNG FRee Cash FlOW (a) (1,732) 6,237 1,774 Under IFRS 16, fixed lease payments are treated partly as interest payments and partly as principal repayments. Under IFRS 16, fixed lease payments are treated partly as interest payments and partly as principal repayments. For its own operational management purposes, the Group treats all lease payments as components of its "Operating free cash flow", whether the lease payments made are fixed or variable. In addition, for its own operational management purposes, the Group treats operating investments as components of its "Operating free cash flow".

