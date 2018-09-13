Log in
CHRISTIE GROUP PLC
Christie : Change of Adviser

09/13/2018 | 08:08am CEST

Christie Group plc

('Christie Group' or the 'Group')

Change of Adviser

Christie Group plc (AIM: CTG.L), the leading provider of Professional Business Services and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services to the leisure, retail and care markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stockdale Securities Limited as its Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Christie Group plc

David Rugg

020 7227 0707

Chairman and Chief Executive

Dan Prickett

020 7227 0700

Chief Operating Officer

Stockdale Securities

Andy Crossley / Antonio Bossi

Nominated Adviser and Broker

020 7601 6100

Notes to Editors:

Christie Group plc, quoted on AIM, is a leading professional business services group with 44 offices across the UK, Europe and Canada, catering to its specialist markets in the leisure, retail and care sectors.

Christie Group operates in two complementary business divisions: Professional Business Services (PBS) and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services (SISS). These divisions trade under the brand names: PBS - Christie & Co, Pinders, Christie Finance and Christie Insurance: SISS - Orridge, Venners and Vennersys.

Tracing its origins back to 1846, the Group has a long established reputation for offering essential services to client companies in agency, valuation services, investment, consultancy, project management, multi-functional trading systems and online ticketing services, stock audit and inventory management. The diversity of these services provides a natural balance to the Group's core agency business.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

For more information, please go to www.christiegroup.com.

Disclaimer

Christie Group plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:07:08 UTC
