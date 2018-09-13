Christie : Change of Adviser

Christie Group plc

('Christie Group' or the 'Group')

Change of Adviser

Christie Group plc (AIM: CTG.L), the leading provider of Professional Business Services and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services to the leisure, retail and care markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stockdale Securities Limited as its Nominated Adviser and Broker with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Christie Group plc David Rugg 020 7227 0707 Chairman and Chief Executive Dan Prickett 020 7227 0700 Chief Operating Officer Stockdale Securities Andy Crossley / Antonio Bossi Nominated Adviser and Broker 020 7601 6100

Notes to Editors:

Christie Group plc, quoted on AIM, is a leading professional business services group with 44 offices across the UK, Europe and Canada, catering to its specialist markets in the leisure, retail and care sectors.

Christie Group operates in two complementary business divisions: Professional Business Services (PBS) and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services (SISS). These divisions trade under the brand names: PBS - Christie & Co, Pinders, Christie Finance and Christie Insurance: SISS - Orridge, Venners and Vennersys.

Tracing its origins back to 1846, the Group has a long established reputation for offering essential services to client companies in agency, valuation services, investment, consultancy, project management, multi-functional trading systems and online ticketing services, stock audit and inventory management. The diversity of these services provides a natural balance to the Group's core agency business.

