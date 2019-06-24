Log in
CHRISTIE : Change of Adviser
PU
06/12CHRISTIE : AGM Statement
PU
06/06CHRISTIE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Christie : Change of Adviser

06/24/2019 | 02:16am EDT

24 June 2019

Christie Group plc

('Christie Group' or the 'Group')

Change of Adviser

Christie Group plc (AIM: CTG), the leading provider of Professional & Financial Services and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services to the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare & education and retail sectors, announces the appointment of Shore Capital and Corporate Limited as its Nominated Adviser and Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited as Broker, with immediate effect. This follows the completion of the acquisition of Stockdale Securities Limited by Shore Capital Markets Limited.

Director's disclosure

The Company makes the following disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Paul Harding, a director of the Company, was a director of Notsallow 173 Ltd and Notsallow 174 Ltd until shortly before both companies entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation proceedings in 2003 which resulted in shortfalls to creditors, principally being the directors of the Company.

David Rugg, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company, was a director of Sundile Professional Services plc, a subsidiary undertaking of Christie Group plc, which entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation proceedings in 1998 which resulted in a shortfall to creditors, principally Christie Group plc and its subsidiary undertakings.

There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Christie Group plc

David Rugg

020 7227 0707

Chairman and Chief Executive

Dan Prickett

020 7227 0700

Chief Operating Officer

Shore Capital

Andy Crossley / Antonio Bossi

Nominated Adviser and Broker

020 7408 4090

Notes to Editors:

Christie Group plc, quoted on AIM, is a leading professional business services group with 43 offices across the UK, Europe and Canada, catering to its specialist markets in the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare & education and retail sectors.

Christie Group operates in two complementary business divisions: Professional & Financial Services (PFS) and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services (SISS). These divisions trade under the brand names: PFS - Christie & Co, Pinders, Christie Finance and Christie Insurance: SISS - Orridge, Venners and Vennersys.

Tracing its origins back to 1846, the Group has a long-established reputation for offering essential services to client companies in agency, valuation services, investment, consultancy, project management, multi-functional trading systems and online ticketing services, stock audit and inventory management. The diversity of these services provides a natural balance to the Group's core agency business.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

For more information, please go to https://www.christiegroup.com./

Disclaimer

Christie Group plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:14:07 UTC
