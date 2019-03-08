ChromaDex Brings TRU NIAGEN® to SXSW® 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today it will feature its cellular health product, TRU NIAGEN®, at SXSW®, as it marks the achievement of attaining over 160 research collaborations around the world on its patented NIAGEN® (nicotinamide riboside) ingredient.



"To help SXSW® attendees who need an extra boost in their busy lives, we'll be providing samples of Tru Niagen and discussing the science that disrupted the multi-billion-dollar anti-aging category with the discovery of nicotinamide riboside by Dr. Charles Brenner," says Frank Jaksch, ChromaDex Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.

The Tru Niagen team will be onsite at the SXSW® Trade Show (Booth #149) from March 10-13th to provide samples while supplies last, as well as to explain the importance of NAD+ and the scientific evidence behind its clinically-studied ingredient which increases energy at the cellular level. Consumers, from professional athletes to health care professionals, report improved energy, increased feelings of well-being, and newfound resilience.

“Rarely does an ingredient come to market with this level of independent, human research validating its safety and efficacy at boosting cellular health,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “As the world begins to understand the critical role of cellular health in the aging process, Tru Niagen will be there.”

ChromaDex has been a respected pioneer in the health, wellness, and nutritional ingredient categories for nearly 20 years. In 2018, the Company launched the TRU NIAGEN® PRO line for health care practitioners, featuring the highest dose of nicotinamide riboside available in a single capsule, at 300mg. Additionally, the Company began selling a customized product for professional sports teams which maintains NSF International’s Certified for Sport® Certification.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen visit www.truniagen.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN ® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN ® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

