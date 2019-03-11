ChromaDex to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, Chairman and Co-Founder, Frank Jaksch, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will present at the 31st annual ROTH Capital Partners Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.



The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present on Monday, March 18, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. ChromaDex management will also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ChromaDex management, please contact your ROTH representative.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About the ROTH Capital Partners Conference

31st Annual ROTH Conference scheduled for March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. Following the success of the previous year's events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Media Contact:

Alex Worsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships

949-648-3775

alexw@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:

Brianna Gerber, Senior Director of FP&A and Investor Relations

949-344-3782

briannag@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Corporation