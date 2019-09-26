Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chromadex Corp    CDXC

CHROMADEX CORP

(CDXC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChromaDex to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer and Media Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:30am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer and Media Conference at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY.

The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time).  The presentation will be webcast live via the link below on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com

Webcast link: ChromaDex Investor Presentation – B. Riley FBR

ChromaDex management will also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Important Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Other risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements are reported in our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K as filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:
Brianna Gerber, Sr. Director of FP&A and Investor Relations
949-419-0288 ext. 127
briannag@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Media Contact:
Alex Worsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships
310-388-6706 ext. 689
alexw@chromadex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHROMADEX CORP
06:30aChromaDex to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer and Media Confer..
GL
08/15CHROMADEX CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
08/14CHROMADEX CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/14ChromaDex Announces $7 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
GL
08/07CHROMADEX : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
08/07CHROMADEX : Receives Positive Opinion on Nicotinamide Riboside as a Novel Food f..
AQ
08/07CHROMADEX CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
08/07CHROMADEX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/07ChromaDex Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results   
GL
08/06ChromaDex Adds Top Talent to its Leadership Team
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46,0 M
EBIT 2019 -29,3 M
Net income 2019 -29,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,06x
P/E ratio 2020 -22,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,13x
Capitalization 250 M
Chart CHROMADEX CORP
Duration : Period :
Chromadex Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHROMADEX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,17  $
Last Close Price 4,19  $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank L. Jaksch Executive Chairman
Robert N. Fried President, CEO, COO, Director
Kevin M. Farr Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Aron Erickson Technology Director
Ben Shichman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHROMADEX CORP22.16%250
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.12%30 295
LONZA GROUP32.90%25 383
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 738
INCYTE CORPORATION18.05%16 145
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION54.17%12 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group