Chromadex : New Study Deepens Research Into the Potential Cardiovascular Health Benefits of Supplementation with Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)

Data published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology shows that this novel form of vitamin B3 helps maintain mitochondrial function in an animal model by stimulating a cellular repair pathway; preliminary human data also support future testing of NR in connection with cardiac health

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today reported that results of a new preclinical study showed that supplementation with the unique B3 vitamin nicotinamide riboside (NR, or Niagen®) helps maintain heart function in mice by stimulating a conserved cellular response called the “mitochondrial unfolded protein response” (UPRmt) that helps maintain mitochondrial function. The study also presents preliminary human data to support future testing of NR in humans. Conducted by Principal Investigators Prof. Ajay M. Shah and Dr. Ioannis Smyrnias, Kings College London, the independent study results were published yesterday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). This study follows clinical results from last year highlighting the potential for NR supplementation to improve cardiovascular health.

“NR supplementation is a new and exciting intervention that merits testing in the human treatment of heart failure and other cardiac conditions,” said Prof. Shah. “These study findings showing the potential of NR to activate UPRmt are extremely encouraging and merit further research into the potential for NR to impact human cardiac health.”

In several complementary experiments, the authors found that increasing NAD levels with NR stimulated the UPRmt in cells and mice. Additionally, NR helped improve mitochondrial function and maintained the heart’s ability to pump blood. To begin to investigate whether these findings might translate to humans, the study authors collected heart tissue samples from people and found positive correlations between increased UPRmt activation and markers of healthy heart function. Human studies were performed under institutional ethical approval and with informed consent.

NR is clinically proven to boost NAD, a critical coenzyme for cellular energy production and mitochondrial function. Previous research has demonstrated that NR can improve mitochondrial and cardiac function in mice, and multiple clinical studies are currently registered to investigate the possible effects of NR in heart failure patients. This preclinical study provides new insight into the relationship between NR, mitochondrial function, and cardiac stress.

“There is a significant and fast-growing body of data supporting the health benefits of Niagen and our consumer product Tru Niagen,” said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “This important study underscores the role that Niagen may play in human heart health and we look forward to further research.”

To date, ChromaDex has pioneered NAD research by investing millions of dollars in safety and human clinical trials on its patent-protected NR (commercially known as Niagen). ChromaDex has supplied Niagen at no cost to more than 160 leading institutions for research, including Dartmouth, the National Institutes of Health, University of Iowa, and the Scripps Research Institute.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the timing and results of future NR studies, and whether NR may benefit patients with heart failure or benefit heart health. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. ChromaDex provided research materials and a portion of the grant funding as a collaborator for the study.

