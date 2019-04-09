Chromadex : New Study Deepens Research Into the Potential Cardiovascular Health Benefits of Supplementation with Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)

ChromaDex
Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today reported that results of a new preclinical
study showed that supplementation with the unique B3 vitamin
nicotinamide riboside (NR, or Niagen®) helps maintain heart function in
mice by stimulating a conserved cellular response called the
“mitochondrial unfolded protein response” (UPRmt) that helps
maintain mitochondrial function. The study also presents preliminary
human data to support future testing of NR in humans. Conducted by
Principal Investigators Prof. Ajay M. Shah and Dr. Ioannis Smyrnias,
Kings College London, the independent study results were published
yesterday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).
This study follows clinical
results from last year highlighting the potential for NR
supplementation to improve cardiovascular health.
“NR supplementation is a new and exciting intervention that merits
testing in the human treatment of heart failure and other cardiac
conditions,” said Prof. Shah. “These study findings showing the
potential of NR to activate UPRmt are extremely encouraging
and merit further research into the potential for NR to impact human
cardiac health.”
In several complementary experiments, the authors found that increasing
NAD levels with NR stimulated the UPRmt in cells and mice.
Additionally, NR helped improve mitochondrial function and maintained
the heart’s ability to pump blood. To begin to investigate whether these
findings might translate to humans, the study authors collected heart
tissue samples from people and found positive correlations between
increased UPRmt activation and markers of healthy heart
function. Human studies were performed under institutional ethical
approval and with informed consent.
NR is clinically proven to boost NAD, a critical coenzyme for cellular
energy production and mitochondrial function. Previous research has
demonstrated that NR can improve mitochondrial and cardiac function in
mice, and multiple clinical studies are currently registered to
investigate the possible effects of NR in heart failure patients. This
preclinical study provides new insight into the relationship between NR,
mitochondrial function, and cardiac stress.
“There is a significant and fast-growing body of data supporting the
health benefits of Niagen and our consumer product Tru Niagen,” said
ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “This important study underscores the role that
Niagen may play in human heart health and we look forward to further
research.”
To date, ChromaDex has pioneered NAD research by investing millions of
dollars in safety and human clinical trials on its patent-protected NR
(commercially known as Niagen). ChromaDex has supplied Niagen at no cost
to more than 160 leading institutions for research, including Dartmouth,
the National Institutes of Health, University of Iowa, and the Scripps
Research Institute.
For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.
