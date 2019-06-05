TRU NIAGEN® Awarded ‘Ingredient of the Year: Healthy Aging' by NutraIngredients-USA

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today its flagship consumer product, Tru Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside) received the ‘Ingredient of the Year: Healthy Aging’ award at the NutraIngredients-USA Awards in New Orleans on June 3, 2019.



“We are grateful to the judges for recognizing the quality of the science, the safe production processes, and the regulatory depth behind Tru Niagen in our efforts to support cellular health and healthy aging,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried.



The NutraIngredients-USA Awards judges heralded Tru Niagen as a ‘breakthrough ingredient’ for the healthy aging category. The quality and quantity of completed and on-going trials for the ingredient, coupled with its impressive regulatory status (two NDI notifications and FDA GRAS) mark Tru Niagen as a game changer.



The judges recognized the ingredient delivered on the promise of addressing a true mechanism of cellular aging, rather than simply symptoms of aging.



Stephen Daniells, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA, commented, “Tru Niagen is at the cutting edge of this emerging category of cellular aging, and a worthy winner of our Healthy Aging category. The judges were impressed by the breadth and depth of the science supporting the ingredient, and the regulatory status of the ingredient. Congratulations to ChromaDex on their success!”

“This award highlights the body of research that helped to secure our two NDI notifications and GRAS status for Niagen,” says ChromaDex Chief Scientific Officer and SVP of Innovation Matthew Roberts, PhD, who accepted the award on behalf of the Company.



Tru Niagen is a breakthrough supplement clinically proven to increase your NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels which stimulate cellular energy production and support cellular repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related declines in overall health.

NAD precursors such as nicotinamide riboside (NR) have been the subject of rigorous preclinical safety and toxicology studies laying the groundwork for the published clinical studies that demonstrate safety and efficacy.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen visit www.truniagen.com .

About the Nutralngredients-USA Awards:

Focusing on true innovation, long-term market success and cutting-edge research, the Nutralngredients- USA Awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry.



The Nutralngredients-USA Awards are organized by Nutralngredients-USA.com, the key news source for the functional food & beverage and dietary supplement industries.



Covering scientific, regulatory and industry issues, the website offers a reference for all stakeholders in supplements and nutrition. Thanks to its blend of text, video and podcast content, the news can not only be read but also heard directly from the lips of the people making the headlines.



For more information, please visit: www.nutraingredientsusa-awards.com .



About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN ® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN ® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

