TRU NIAGEN® Earns NSF International’s Certified for Sport® Certification

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an integrated, science-based, nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age with its flagship ingredient NIAGEN® and consumer product TRU NIAGEN®, today announced its TRU NIAGEN product recently earned certification from NSF International’s Certified for Sport® program and is available for purchase.



The sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN is nicotinamide riboside, a unique form of vitamin B3 clinically proven to safely increase one’s levels of NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and enhance muscle recovery. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related changes in overall health.

“It is exciting news that TRU NIAGEN, directly from ChromaDex, is now an option for professional sports teams, especially those that have already been benefiting from Niagen,” says, Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Co-Director of the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital and world-renowned Alzheimer’s researcher.

Products earning Certified for Sport® certification are tested for over 272 athletic banned substances as well as potentially harmful levels of specific contaminants like lead and arsenic. Product formulation, label claims and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance are also verified as part of this rigorous supplement certification program.

NSF International’s Certified for Sport® program helps athletes and consumers make more knowledgeable decisions when choosing supplements. MLB, NHL and CFL clubs provide and recommend products that are Certified for Sport® and players are urged to use only these certified products. The Certified for Sport® certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor Hooton Foundation as well as many other sports organizations.

“We are delighted to make TRU NIAGEN available to professional athletes,” says Robert Fried, ChromaDex CEO. “NIAGEN, our proprietary ingredient, has been successfully reviewed twice under the FDA’s new dietary ingredient (NDI) program and we are pleased to offer consumers this additional safety certification.”

“Athletes and consumers can choose Certified for Sport® products with confidence. TRU NIAGEN is now certified by one of the most rigorous certification programs in the dietary supplement industry,” said Cheryl Luther, General Manager of Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition and Beverage Quality at NSF International.

For additional information on the science supporting TRU NIAGEN visit www.truniagen.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is an integrated, global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN ® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN ® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

