TRU NIAGEN® PRO to be Featured at the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine Annual Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an integrated, science-based, nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age with its flagship ingredient NIAGEN® and consumer product TRU NIAGEN®, today announced it will exhibit at the AIHM Annual Conference 2018 in San Diego, CA.

The sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen is nicotinamide riboside, a unique form of vitamin B3 clinically proven to safely increase one’s levels of NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide). Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related changes in overall health.

At the Academy of Integrative and Health Medicine Annual Conference, taking place Sept. 22-26, integrative clinicians who embrace a patient-centered, team-based approach to healthcare will get their first look at the new Tru Niagen Pro product at booth #304. Tru Niagen Pro, which will be available exclusively for sale through healthcare providers, contains 60 capsules – each delivering 300 mg of Niagen nicotinamide riboside (NR), the highest dose of NR available in a single capsule.

Tru Niagen team members will be on-site to discuss the latest published human evidence behind its proprietary nutrient. During their visit, practitioners can quickly get registered for the new practitioner-exclusive NAD education hub and discuss how they can bring Tru Niagen Pro directly to their patients. The first 50 practitioners to visit the booth will receive a complimentary bottle of new Tru Niagen Pro.

For additional information on Tru Niagen Pro visit practitioner.truniagen.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is an integrated, global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN is helping the world AGE BETTER®. To learn more about ChromaDex, please visit www.ChromaDex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to results of the NIAGEN® studies and their significance. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. ChromaDex provided research materials and a portion of the grant funding as a collaborator for the study.

