ChromaDex : Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Charles Brenner Receives 2020 National Scientific Achievement Award from the American Society for Nutrition

Dr. Charles Brenner’s latest research focuses on effect of SARS-CoV-2 infection on cells’ NAD levels

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced Dr. Charles Brenner, the Roy J. Carver Chair and Head of Biochemistry at the University of Iowa and ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor, was named the 2020 recipient of the Mary Swartz Rose Senior Investigator Award from the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) and its Foundation. This award, presented by ASN and supported by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), recognizes an investigator who has contributed outstanding research in the field of bioactive compounds for human health.

Dr. Brenner is one of the world’s foremost experts in nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) research. In 2004, Dr. Brenner discovered the vitamin activity of nicotinamide riboside (NR), an important NAD precursor (or booster) through a gene pathway that is activated when cells are under multiple forms of metabolic stress. NR is also known as Niagen®, a form of vitamin B3 exclusively licensed by ChromaDex.

In the past two decades, Dr. Brenner has made multiple groundbreaking contributions to NAD metabolism, which include discovery of genes, enzymes, NAD biosynthetic intermediates and NAD regulatory systems, solving the crystal structure of human NMRK1, developing the methods for quantitative NAD metabolomics, and demonstrating the activity of oral NR in animal models of fatty liver disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, diabetic and chemotherapeutic neuropathy, heart failure, central brain injury, postpartum and neurodevelopment. Dr. Brenner also led the first clinical trial of NR, which established safe oral availability in humans and has contributed to three additional published human randomized placebo-controlled trials of Niagen®.

Most recently, Dr. Brenner and his colleagues released promising preclinical results showing that coronavirus infection depletes cellular NAD and infected cells activate the NAD defense pathway that utilizes nicotinamide riboside (NR) as part of their innate immune response.

“We are proud to see recognition of Dr. Brenner’s great work in the science of NAD by ASN and CRN,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We look forward to our continued research collaboration with Dr. Brenner on the importance of nicotinamide riboside (Niagen) in the body’s response to a broad range of physiologic stressors including immune stress.”

The ASN and CRN will present Dr. Brenner as a featured speaker as part of Nutrition 2020 Live Online being held June 1 – 4, 2020. Interested members of the public can register for this free virtual event at meeting.nutrition.org.

