ChromaDex Corporation

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
ChromaDex : New Preclinical Findings Suggest Boosting NAD+ with Niagen® Holds Potential for Slowing Aging Process and Reducing Metabolic Damage

06/30/2020 | 06:33am EDT

ChromaDex shares new preclinical and clinical findings revealing potential of Niagen® across a variety of health conditions, paving the way for further clinical research

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced the results of multiple new preclinical studies that illustrate the multifaceted potential of Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside or NR) in bolstering cellular health to counteract or reduce progression of numerous degenerative conditions. The proven ability of Niagen® to raise NAD+ levels was found to contribute to positive effects in preclinical models of aging, fertility, and circadian rhythms, and in a clinical study on liver function. Several of these studies were made possible through the global ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP), which offers the patented Niagen ingredient to research institutions and universities at no cost.

“Niagen continues to intrigue the scientific community with its potential to support and maintain cellular function across conditions and organ systems,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We remain committed to exploring the full potential of this remarkable cellular nutrient and appreciate the partnerships from leading research institutions across the globe.”

The latest research from CERP includes a recent publication in Biochemical Pharmacology, which found that nicotinamide riboside was unique in its ability in vitro to reduce inflammation in endothelial cells from mice. This study builds on existing clinical and preclinical NR research in the area of cardiovascular health.

Another small human pilot study supported by CERP revealed that NR, in combination with other clinically validated nutrients, improved biomarkers of liver function in healthy subjects. These markers, the investigators surmised, may be important in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This research paves the way for additional research and replication in NAFLD patients.

In a third CERP study, NR was found to restore a “younger” circadian rhythm to older mice. Following NR supplementation, older mice re-established cellular function reflective of younger mice, and even displayed a “physically active period” that they had lost with age.

NR was also shown to hold potential for maintaining fertility in spite of aging. In a study of older mice, boosting levels of NAD+ with NR was found to increase the number of ovarian follicles, ovulatory potential and live birth rate.

Another study found that in a mouse model of the rare mitochondrial disease “Gulf War Illness” (GWI), NR resolved fatigue and improved mitochondrial function. NR demonstrated anti-inflammatory effects in mice, consistent with the reduction observed in endothelial cell inflammation cited in an aforementioned study.

The positive findings in mice in these preclinical studies are inspiring further clinical research to explore the full potential of Niagen.

Since Dr. Charles Brenner’s groundbreaking discovery of NR as an effective NAD+-booster in 2004, ChromaDex has invested over $35 million in investigating, manufacturing and commercializing NR in the only patented and government safety-reviewed form called Niagen®. ChromaDex has demonstrated the safety and efficacy of Niagen at boosting NAD+ in 10 published human trials and has received regulatory acceptance in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to results of the NIAGEN® studies, their significance and whether the studies illustrate the potential of NIAGEN® in bolstering cellular health to counteract or reduce progression of numerous degenerative conditions. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.



