ChromaDex : to Host Symposium on NAD+ in Human Health and Disease at NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE Annual Meeting

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today it has organized a virtual symposium entitled “Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) in Human Health and Disease: The State of the Science on Nutrition Interventions” tomorrow Tuesday, June 2, from 8:30 to 10:00 AM EDT at NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE, the annual meeting hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN).

“We are pleased to organize this NAD+ symposium for leading nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world,” said Dr. Andrew Shao, Senior Vice President of Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs for ChromaDex. “As a science-based company and innovators behind Niagen®, our mission is to further explore the full potential of NAD+ and its impact on cellular resilience and human health. We are pleased to continue the practice of making Niagen freely available to the nutrition research community through our industry leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP).”

The satellite program will focus on the latest findings on NAD+ and human health and disease and how maintaining or raising NAD+ levels contributes to resilience. Scientific thought leaders will participate in a panel to discuss the available literature demonstrating the effect of dietary NAD+ precursors on NAD+ levels and health outcomes.

Discussion topics and panel participants are as follows:

Opening remarks from the session Co-chair: Framing the issue – Why should we care about NAD+? – Rong Tian, MD, PhD, Professor and Director, Mitochondria and Metabolism Center, University of Washington

A summary of recent findings on NAD+ in human health and disease – Charles Brenner, PhD, University of Iowa, ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor and recipient of the 2020 ASN Mary Swartz Rose Senior Investigator award

Comparing and contrasting NAD+ precursors: A review of mechanisms – Carles Cantó, PhD, Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Lausanne, Switzerland

Emerging effects of NAD+ precursors in humans: The current state of clinical research – Kevin C. Maki, PhD, CLS, FNLA, FTOS, FACN, President and Chief Scientist, MB Clinical Research and Consulting, LLC

“With a variety of NAD+ precursors being studied around the world, I look forward to a rich discussion on mechanistic differences amongst precursors and their important role in biological functions,” said Nestlé researcher Carles Cantó, PhD, who published a paper in Nature Communications last year highlighting the unique properties of nicotinamide riboside (NR) over other NAD+ precursors.

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world.

