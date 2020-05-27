ChromaDex : to Participate in Panel on Master Files for Dietary Supplements Hosted by the American Conference Institute (ACI) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN)

ChromaDex joins industry leaders to discuss “What New Dietary Ingredient Master Files Mean for Innovation & Compliance”

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced its participation in a panel discussion titled “What New Dietary Ingredient Master Files Mean for Innovation & Compliance,” hosted by the American Conference Institute (ACI) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). As the global leader in NAD+ science, ChromaDex maintains three New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notifications from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside) ingredient and has obtained further regulatory approval in Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

ChromaDex Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Frank Jaksch will join the panel with Scott Bass, Partner at Sidley Austin LLP and one of the key writers behind the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA); Steve Mister, President & CEO of CRN; and William Turney, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Product Quality Management, DSM Nutritional Products LLC.

“We are pleased to join ACI and CRN in the quest for greater transparency, compliance, and enforcement in the dietary supplement industry,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “In the interest of public safety, more enforcement is necessary—from claims substantiation to new dietary ingredient notifications.”

“The development of master files for new dietary ingredients can spur innovation among dietary supplement manufacturers by protecting their investments in research and by helping the FDA monitor compliance with the requirements for new dietary ingredients,” says Steve Mister, President & CEO of CRN. “As an innovator in the supplement industry, ChromaDex has direct experience with developing a strong safety profile for its ingredient, Niagen, and protecting the intellectual property behind it.”

The live webinar will take place today, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will offer expert insight from industry thought leaders to share ideas in the dietary supplement space.

The informative webinar will address the topic of master files for dietary supplements in providing clarity on NDI filing requirements, including:

What will a new dietary ingredient master file look like?

How will master files protect and incentivize innovation?

How will master files promote greater product safety for consumers?

How will master files encourage proper NDI notification?

Can master file owners license their intellectual property to their customers?

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here.

For additional information on ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as amended, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005210/en/