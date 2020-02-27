Log in
CHROMADEX CORPORATION

CHROMADEX CORPORATION

(CDXC)
New Niagen® Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) Study Deepens Understanding of NAD Decline and Hearing Loss in Animal Model

02/27/2020 | 06:31am EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global scientific authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and nicotinamide riboside (NR) science, announced today the publication of a preclinical study in the journal Aging and Mechanisms of Disease, part of Nature Partner Journals.  Conducted by the National Institute on Aging and the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, components of the National Institutes of Health, and the University of Copenhagen, the study demonstrated a reduction of hearing loss from Niagen® supplementation in mice.

“These findings are potentially meaningful for those with Cockayne syndrome as well as the broader aging population who experience hearing loss,” commented Dr. Vilhelm A. Bohr, Senior Investigator, NIH National Institute on Aging, and study principal investigator.  “The next step is to move this animal model research into a human trial.”

Further investigation into this research is important given that approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 experiences hearing loss and nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing. The hearing loss experienced by Cockayne syndrome patients is similar to the sensorineural age-related hearing loss (ARHL) commonly found in older adults. Currently, there is a great need for additional interventions given the only remedies include assistive devices such as hearing aids, and no preventative measures are available.

As documented in previously published preclinical research, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) depletion plays an important role in the cause of ARHL, and these latest preclinical trial results suggest NR, a proven NAD booster, may exert a dose-dependent reduction in hearing loss by aiding auditory interpretation and neurotransmission of sounds to the brain. These results reinforce findings from earlier preclinicals which suggested NR may help in delaying or reducing age-related hearing loss (ARHL), though further studies are required to confirm these findings in humans.

ChromaDex supplied its novel ingredient, Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside), as research material for the independent study. “We appreciate this deeper knowledge into the relationship between NAD decline and hearing loss,” says Dr. Andrew Shao, ChromaDex Senior Vice President of Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. “The findings highlight an important emerging area of research for NR which we hope to explore in human subjects.”

For additional information on the science supporting NR and Niagen, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:
ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to NR and whether the findings are meaningful for those with Cockayne syndrome as well as the broader aging population who experience hearing loss. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Media Contact:
Alex Worsham, Senior Director of Global Corporate Communications
310-388-6706 ext. 689
alexw@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:
Brianna Gerber, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations
949-419-0288 ext. 127
briannag@chromadex.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
