ChromoGenics : Christer Simrén is appointed as new Chairman of the Boa...

Christer Simrén is appointed as new Chairman of the Board in ChromoGenics AB (publ) starting from today, 30 August 2018.

Anders Brännström, the Chairman of the Board, has after eight years in the Board of Directors decided to step down as Chairman of the Board and hand over to Christer Simrén, today a member of the Board. Anders Brännström will remain as a member of the Board for a transitional period.

Chairman of the Board Anders Brännström says; 'I am pleased to be able to hand over to Christer Simrén. ChromoGenics is in an exciting phase with the recent acquisition of I-Window, which broadens the company's product offering, as well as that a number of interesting projects are in final negotiations with high probability to be realized into orders. With Christer's solid background and experience to create growth in a complex and technology-based business, I am convinced that he will be able to further develop what the company has established during a start-up period with significant challenges '

Christer Simrén has long and wide industrial experience, mainly in the packaging industry, as COO for BillerudKorsnäs and previously as CEO and other leading roles in Korsnäs and Kinnevik Group. Throughout the years, Christer has driven restructuring and sales strategies successfully with significant growth and good margins. Christer has solid experience in board work, both as chairman and member, in a number of industrial companies and management consulting companies. Christer is basically a PhD, Dr. of Science in Industrial Management and Economics from Chalmers University of Technology and a Msc in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science from Chalmers. Christer also holds a degree in Economics from the School of Economics at the University of Gothenburg.

'I am honored to take over as Chairman of the Board in this exciting phase where ChromoGenics resides. This year's extremely hot summer in Scandinavia has definitely shown a need for the company's products with solar control in façade glass and windows. There are good opportunities to evolve the momentum that the company has, both in customer relations and in improved quality following the technical challenges that have been during the initial stage of commercialization,' says Christer Simrén. 'I look forward to working with ChromoGenics' Board and Management team to take the next step in the company's growth journey, focusing on product quality and energy saving as well as comfort-enhancing customer solutions.'

This information constitutes such information that ChromoGenics AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted by the above-mentioned contact persons for publication on August 30, 2018, at 08:30 CET.

About ChromoGenics

ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight® also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

ChromoGenics is located in Uppsala, Sweden, and the technology is derived from the world leading research center at Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. The plant has been partly financed by a conditional loan from the Swedish Energy Agency. ChromoGenics share (CHRO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. www.chromogenics.com