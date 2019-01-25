ChromoGenics : is launching world's most transparent e...

The ConverLight75 glass has a light transmission over 75% in the light stage and used in an insulated glass unit it blocks more than 80% of the heat from the sunlight. The unique colour neutrality gives ConverLight75 an increased aesthetic impression requested by architects and a minimal distortion of the colours in the room.

Nobody has missed how important daylight and outside view is for our health and well-being. Research shows1that access to natural daylight and outside view leads to better performance, less tiredness, lessens eyestrain and headache. Also, the coloration of the light has shown to affect well-being and sleep. ConverLight75 is doing just that, gives better access to neutral daylight, but also excellent thermal comfort by blocking unwanted heat inflow and blinding sunlight.

ConverLight75 shares, like our other dynamic product ConverLight65, the same unique properties:

- Access to daylight and view - Increased thermal comfort both summer and wintertime - Minimal environmental footprint from production and use to recycling - Decreased cooling needs and energy consumption - Noise free and always working regardless of weather and wind - Maintenance free - Architectural freedom of size, form, function and automation

'By broadening our product portfolio with ConverLight75 we will meet an increasing demand for access to daylight and esthetics while blocking the heat transfer which will improve comfort and well-being for the people in the building and also reduce the environmental footprint. Especially now as the requirements for access to daylight, energy consumption and environmental concerns are increasing'says Jerker Lundgren, CEO of ChromoGenics.

ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight® also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

