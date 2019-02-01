ChromoGenics : is the first company in the world to deliv...

ChromoGenics launches ConverLight® AW, a self-sustaining dynamic window powered by the sun. The window can be installed as easy as a standard window, it demands no maintenance and costs nothing to run.

A normal dynamic window is connected to automation systems and sensors to be able to shift between light and dark stages and by that automatically adapt to block the heat from the sunlight. ConverLight AW is powered by a solar cell integrated in the window frame and is by that independent of any external control systems. This is possible due to ConverLight's very low power consumption.

ConverLight AW is a plug and play solution delivered fully assembled and configurated as all technology is integrated in the window and its frame. ConverLight AW has all unique properties as ChromoGenics other products likesilent operation and automatic adaptive solar control. The new product can be configured with all types of ChromoGenics dynamic glass like ConverLight 65, ConverLight 75.

'We are proud to launch ConverLight AW and we are aiming to distribute it via window manufacturers. We also know that many private customers are interested to get access to our products. The product is meeting the demands for simple installation and control, without losing any of the unique ConverLight properties as a climate smart solar control solution with access to daylight and views' says Jerker Lundgren, CEO of ChromoGenics AB.

About ChromoGenics

ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission and static glass with world leading performance. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

ChromoGenics is located in Uppsala, Sweden, and the technology is derived from the world leading research center at Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. The plant has been partly financed by a conditional loan from the Swedish Energy Agency. ChromoGenics share (CHRO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. www.chromogenics.com

