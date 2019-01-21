ChromoGenics : publishes prospectus regarding rights issu...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

On 17 December 2018, the board of directors of ChromoGenics AB (publ), reg. no 556630-1809, resolved to issue new shares (the 'Rights Issue'). The resolution was approved by an extraordinary general meeting on 17 January 2019. The prospectus regarding the Rights Issue in ChromoGenics has been approved and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and will be available (in Swedish only) on ChromoGenics' website www.chromogenics.com, and on G&W Fondkommission's website www.gwkapital.se, shortly.

The Rights Issue in brief

Through the Rights Issue, ChromoGenics' share capital may increase by maximum SEK 25,913,397.00 by an issue of maximum 129,566,985 new shares.

Anyone registered as a shareholder in ChromoGenics on the record date 24 January 2019, has a pre-emptive right to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue, where one (1) existing share entitles to three (3) subscription rights. One (1) subscription right entitles to subscription of one (1) share at a subscription price of SEK 0.60 per share.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will raise approximately SEK 77.7 million before transaction costs.

The subscription period commences on 28 January 2019 and ends on 15 February 2019.

Trading in subscription rights takes place during 28 January - 13 February 2019.

ChromoGenics has received subscription undertakings corresponding to 78 per cent of the Rights Issue, of which 3 per cent refer to subscription undertakings and 75 per cent refer to guarantee commitments. The guarantors receive a market-based compensation for their commitments.

Directly registered shareholders will be sent an information leaflet and an issue report from Euroclear with a pre-printed payment slip. Nominee registered shareholders will not receive any issue report. Subscription and payment shall be made in accordance with the instructions of the respective bank or other trustee.

The outcome of the rights issue will be published by press release, which is expected to take place on 18 February 2019.

Financial and legal advisors

G&W Fondkommission is financial advisor to ChromoGenics in connection with the issue. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is legal advisor to the company.

Contact

Jerker Lundgren, CEO

Lars Ericsson, CFO & Head of Communication

Tel: +46 (0)18 430 0430

E-mail: info@chromogenics.comCertified Adviser: G&W Fondkommission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, tel.: +46 (0) 8 503 000 50

This information constitutes such information that ChromoGenics AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted by the above-mentioned contact persons for publication on 21 January 2019, at 03:30 p.m. CET.

About ChromoGenics

ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight® also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

ChromoGenics is located in Uppsala, Sweden, and the technology is derived from the world leading research center at Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. The plant has been partly financed by a conditional loan from the Swedish Energy Agency. ChromoGenics share (CHRO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. www.chromogenics.com