ChromoGenics : publishes third-party verified Environment...

ChromoGenics AB (publ) has published an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) verified by IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute to provide customers and other stakeholders the requested transparency on the environmental performance of ConverLight® glass laminate.

ConverLight dynamic glass contributes significantly to meet the requirements of environmental certification schemes such as BREEAM, LEED and Green Building. Functioning as an automatic climate system that blocks unwanted solar heat radiation before it even enters the building makes ConverLight an energy efficient solution for all properties.

An EPD is an independently verified and registered document that communicates transparent and comparable information about the life-cycle environmental impact of products.

'Architects, property owners, developers and other stakeholders increasingly request products with transparent Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)-based environmental impact reports like this EPD. We are pleased to see our customers reduce their environmental footprint and achieve their sustainability goals with ConverLight dynamic glass,' says Jerker Lundgren, CEO of ChromoGenics.

'The EPD greatly benefits both our customers and our company. It helps us further develop our manufacturing process and product portfolio, thereby ensuring competitiveness,'concludes Micael Hamberg, COO of ChromoGenics.

About ChromoGenics

ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight® also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

ChromoGenics is located in Uppsala, Sweden, and the technology is derived from the world leading research center at Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. The plant has been partly financed by a conditional loan from the Swedish Energy Agency. ChromoGenics share (CHRO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. www.chromogenics.com

