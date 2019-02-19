ChromoGenics : receives an order from Humlegården Fastigh...

ChromoGenics has received an order for ConverLight Static to a value of 7 MSEK. The deliveries are planned to start in March 2019 and will be finalized third quarter 2019

Up to half of the property Kv. Aprikosen is since before upgraded with the product and it has resulted in both energy savings and increased comfort. Humlegården Fastigheter have now decided to continue the upgrade project with the remaining part of the building.

'We are very pleased that Humlegården Fastigheter has chosen to continue the upgrade project with ConverLight Static and we are looking forward to a joint long-term cooperation with them', says CEO Jerker Lundgren.

About ChromoGenics

ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission and static glass with world leading performance. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

ChromoGenics is located in Uppsala, Sweden, and the technology is derived from the world leading research center at Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. The plant has been partly financed by a conditional loan from the Swedish Energy Agency. ChromoGenics share (CHRO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. www.chromogenics.com

