ChromoGenics : receives an order from Humlegården Fastigh...

02/19/2019 | 03:58am EST

ChromoGenics has received an order for ConverLight Static to a value of 7 MSEK. The deliveries are planned to start in March 2019 and will be finalized third quarter 2019

Up to half of the property Kv. Aprikosen is since before upgraded with the product and it has resulted in both energy savings and increased comfort. Humlegården Fastigheter have now decided to continue the upgrade project with the remaining part of the building.

'We are very pleased that Humlegården Fastigheter has chosen to continue the upgrade project with ConverLight Static and we are looking forward to a joint long-term cooperation with them', says CEO Jerker Lundgren.

About ChromoGenics
ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission and static glass with world leading performance. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

ChromoGenics is located in Uppsala, Sweden, and the technology is derived from the world leading research center at Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. The plant has been partly financed by a conditional loan from the Swedish Energy Agency. ChromoGenics share (CHRO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. www.chromogenics.com

Contact:

Jerker Lundgren, CEO
Lars Ericsson, CFO and Head of Communications
Tel: +46 (0)18 430 0430
E-mail: info@chromogenics.com
Certified Adviser: G&W Fondkommission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, tel.: +46 (0) 8 503 000 50

This information constitutes such information that ChromoGenics AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted by the above-mentioned contact persons for publication on February 19, 2019, at 09:15 CET.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

ChromoGenics AB published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Managers
NameTitle
Stig Jerker Lundgren Chief Executive Officer
Erik Anders Brännström Chairman
Micael Hamberg Chief Operating Officer
Lars Ericsson Chief Financial Officer
Greger Gregard Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHROMOGEN0.00%0
OWENS CORNING24.35%5 979
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S0.59%5 331
NICHIHA CORP13.30%1 020
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO LTD--.--%931
XXENTRIA12.17%407
