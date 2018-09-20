Log in
ChromoGenics : receives order of approximately SEK 250 th...

09/20/2018 | 08:38am CEST

ChromoGenics AB (publ) has signed an agreement with Nordicstation Skog & Miljö to deliver ConverLight® to one of their properties in Stockholm.

Nordicstation Skog & Miljö has chosen ConverLight dynamic glass for one of its properties in Stockholm with delivery during the autumn 2018.

'We have previously had problems with a high heat transmission with an overly warm indoor climate. When we heard about the new ConverLight technology that shuts out the heat but maintains the view and does not require any maintenance or changing the facade appearance, ConverLight became an obvious choice,' says Jonas Axtelius, owner of Nordicstation Skog & Miljö AB.

'We are proud that Nordicstation Skog & Miljö has chosen ConverLight dynamic glass for one of its properties. ChromoGenics' dynamic glass automatically controls the heat and light transmission into buildings, providing a better indoor comfort. The order demonstrates the need for energy efficient and maintenance-free solar control solutions with maintained views and daylight for increased indoor comfort,' says Jerker Lundgren, CEO of ChromoGenics.

About ChromoGenics
ChromoGenics offers dynamic glass with controllable heat- and light transmission. The company's unique technology ConverLight® provides sustainable solar control for increased indoor comfort and energy efficiency. ConverLight® also contributes to Green Building certifications. In 2016 the company started commercial sales to real estate projects in Scandinavia.

ChromoGenics is located in Uppsala, Sweden, and the technology is derived from the world leading research center at Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University. The plant has been partly financed by a conditional loan from the Swedish Energy Agency. ChromoGenics share (CHRO) is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. www.chromogenics.com

Contact:
Jerker Lundgren, CEO
Susanne Andersson, CFO and Head of Communications
Tel: +46 (0)18 430 0430
E-mail: info@chromogenics.com

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

Disclaimer

ChromoGenics AB published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:37:03 UTC
