CHS : announces CFO retirement

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP), the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, today announced that Tim Skidmore, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is retiring effective December 31, 2019. Skidmore will continue as the company's chief financial officer through the filing of the company's Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019.

"We would like to thank Tim for his dedicated service to CHS, his focus on building a strong finance organization to support the changing needs of the company and his commitment to adding value to our owners," said Jay Debertin, CHS president and CEO. "Tim also made strengthening relationships with owners a priority. He spent time listening to and talking with owners, always communicating our focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet."

Skidmore joined CHS in 2013 as executive vice president and chief financial officer. During his tenure, he led the finance organization through a time of significant growth and change with a focus on hiring and developing finance talent and realigning the finance organization to provide increased value through an enterprise finance shared services model, enhanced financial planning and analysis and deeper business partnerships.

Said Skidmore, "I'm honored and humbled to have served CHS through such an important time in our evolution, and I have every confidence in the finance team to continue the good work we've begun."

A search for the company's next chief financial officer will begin immediately.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to helping its customers, farmer-owners and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, grain marketing services, animal feed, food and food ingredients along with financial and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries/pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

