Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CHS Inc    CHSCP

CHS INC

(CHSCP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/29 11:41:01 am
28.26 USD   +0.21%
11:31aCHS : announces CFO retirement
PR
06/13CHS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/25Floods stall fertilizer shipments in latest blow to U.S. farmers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CHS : announces CFO retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:31am EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP), the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, today announced that Tim Skidmore, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is retiring effective December 31, 2019. Skidmore will continue as the company's chief financial officer through the filing of the company's Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019.

"We would like to thank Tim for his dedicated service to CHS, his focus on building a strong finance organization to support the changing needs of the company and his commitment to adding value to our owners," said Jay Debertin, CHS president and CEO. "Tim also made strengthening relationships with owners a priority. He spent time listening to and talking with owners, always communicating our focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet."

Skidmore joined CHS in 2013 as executive vice president and chief financial officer. During his tenure, he led the finance organization through a time of significant growth and change with a focus on hiring and developing finance talent and realigning the finance organization to provide increased value through an enterprise finance shared services model, enhanced financial planning and analysis and deeper business partnerships.

Said Skidmore, "I'm honored and humbled to have served CHS through such an important time in our evolution, and I have every confidence in the finance team to continue the good work we've begun."

A search for the company's next chief financial officer will begin immediately.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to helping its customers, farmer-owners and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, grain marketing services, animal feed, food and food ingredients along with financial and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries/pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products. 

This document and other CHS Inc. publicly available documents contain, and CHS officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Report Act of 1995. Forward–looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward–looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on CHS current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its businesses, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of CHS control. CHS actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward–looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward–looking statements. Important factors that could cause CHS actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward–looking statements are discussed or identified in CHS public filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" discussion in Item 1A of CHS Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018. Any forward–looking statements made by CHS in this document are based only on information currently available to CHS and speak only as of the date on which the statement is made. CHS undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward–looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chs-announces-cfo-retirement-300892340.html

SOURCE CHS Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHS INC
11:31aCHS : announces CFO retirement
PR
07/19CHS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
07/15CHS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
06/13CHS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05CHS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22CHS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25Floods stall fertilizer shipments in latest blow to U.S. farmers
RE
04/03CHS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
03/14CHS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/13CHS : adds crop protection distribution with West Central acquisition
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group