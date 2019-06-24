Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg Ltd    1938   KYG212331048

CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG LTD

(1938)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED

珠江石油天然氣鋼管控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1938)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH

SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas

Steel Pipe Holdings Limited

Chen Chang

Chairman

Guangdong Province, the PRC, 24 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Chang, Ms. Chen Zhao Nian and Ms. Chen Zhao Hua; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Ping, Mr. See Tak Wah and Mr. Tian Xiao Ren.

Disclaimer

Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 04:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL
12:35aCHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Change of Add..
PU
06/20CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Very Substant..
PU
06/18CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results ..
PU
04/18CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meet..
PU
04/18CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Circulars - Proposals for General Mandate..
PU
04/16CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Poll Result o..
PU
04/03ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NOTICES - BUSINESS : Award of New Orders of Steel Pipes Over 1..
PU
03/25CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary Gener..
PU
03/25CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Ext..
PU
02/27CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Very Substant..
PU
More news
Chart CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG LTD
Duration : Period :
Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pui Shan Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zhao Nian Chen Executive Director
Zhao Hua Chen Executive Director
Ping Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG LTD8.93%72
TENARIS21.66%14 304
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%2 946
APERGY CORP18.87%2 439
DRIL-QUIP, INC.50.22%1 501
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG30.00%1 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About